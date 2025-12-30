I stopped trying to clean my whole house at once – one hotspot a day is the habit that finally stuck and actually works

When it comes to cleaning, my approach has always been all or nothing. Being a mum of three doesn't always leave me with enough time to dedicate to keeping things in order, and more often than not, it feels like a juggling act. At least that was the case until I discovered the one-hotspot-a-day cleaning method.

I try to keep my cleaning routine simple, which is why I'm a fan of the one tool cleaning method - so the one hotspot a day approach sounded like something I could easily get on board with.

Rather than trying to cram in as many cleaning jobs as possible in one session, the one hotspot a day method simply involves focusing on just one high-traffic or highly cluttered area each day - for me, that's the kitchen worktops, bathroom surfaces and the hallway. Tackling it usually takes 5-10 minutes, it feels achievable even on the busiest days, and stops mess from spiralling out of control.

For most households, cleaning little and often is far more effective than occasional marathon deep cleans, says Maria Roderique, professional cleaner at Wecasa. 'Short, regular sessions stop dirt from becoming ingrained, meaning you don’t need harsh products or hours of effort later on.'

Simply focusing on one hotspot at a time has transformed cleaning from a dreaded chore into something I can actually stick to.

Using the one hotspot a day cleaning method

'The hotspots that make the biggest difference when cleaned regularly are the areas you touch and see most often,' explains house cleaning expert Petya Holevich, from Fantastic Services.

To put the one hotspot a day cleaning method into practice, I started by thinking about all of the areas in my home which get under my skin - the spots that seem to attract mess faster than anywhere else. Top of the list was the kitchen. It's the heart of the home, which also makes it a magnet for clutter.

Sticky prints, stray pieces of Lego, homework sheets and empty milk cartons all pile up within hours. Yet even something as simple as wiping down the surfaces, giving the floors a quick vacuum, and running the mop over them made the space feel instantly cleaner and tidier.

Once I saw how much difference a small reset in the kitchen made, I started applying the same thinking to other areas of the house. The next day, I tackled the bathroom. I swear my kids must have a daily toothpaste fight, judging by the state of the sink. Quickly wiping the taps and putting rogue bath toys back in their place made the room feel fresher - and surprisingly lifted my mood too.

On other days, I focused on the hallway and the living room. Normally, knowing the mess would return was enough to put me off, but seeing one area spotless each day gave me a real sense of progress. That small win kept me motivated to stick to it.

Other high-traffic spots, such as the entryway, doorknobs and light switches, might seem small, but regularly cleaning them stops dirt and germs from spreading and makes the home feel overall fresher, explains Petya. 'Even under or around furniture, such as the sofa or bedside tables, a brief sweep or dusting removes dust bunnies and prevents clutter from accumulating, which has a big visual and psychological impact.'

Why the one hotspot a day cleaning method works

Want to know the one reason the one hotspot a day method has stuck for me? It's simple enough to fit into a hectic day. I've found a short rotation of hotspots works best, and I've even created my own loose cleaning schedule off the back of it, without it feeling restrictive.

That simplicity is key, according to the experts. 'The key to making this method work is keeping it simple and making it a routine so that it feels achievable even on busy days,' says Maria.

Rather than choosing areas at random, she recommends rotating hotspots so nothing gets forgotten - for example, tackling the bathroom one day, the kitchen the next, and the living room after that.

This is echoed by Petya, who notes that the approach works best when it’s structured but flexible. 'Start by making a simple rotation list of your key hotspots,' she advises. 'Assign a different hotspot to each day so you cover all areas in a predictable cycle, which helps build the habit.

'Setting a five to 10-minute timer is crucial. It keeps the task short, focused and achievable, and it stops you from over-cleaning or feeling overwhelmed.'

Having cleaning tools within easy accessibility also helps. 'Keep your cleaning tools and products easily accessible, perhaps in a small caddy, so you don’t waste time searching for your supplies,' suggests Petya.

Finally, pairing the one hotspot a day cleaning method with an existing habit can help make it stick. 'This might involve doing a hotspot clean while waiting for the kettle to boil or when tidying up after dinner, wiping down the cabinets too,' Maria adds.

One hotspot a day cleaning toolkit

Focusing on one hotspot at a time has finally made cleaning manageable. It's a simple habit that makes a big difference.