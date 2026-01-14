Home decorator Lara Winter is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on revamping a 200 year old cottage to make it right for modern family life. See the rest of her articles here.

I don’t know who decided that children’s toys needed to beep, flash, whirl, sing and occasionally sound like a dying robot… but I would like to politely opt out. My kids have plenty of energy without electronic encouragement, thank you very much.

And honestly? The toys that keep them busiest - like properly busy - aren’t the ones with the the most buttons. They’re the simple ones. The imagination-fuelled ones. The 'quiet enough that I can drink a hot coffee in peace' ones.

Here are a few of our absolute winners.

The play sofa – my DIY pride moment

You’ve probably seen those fancy modular play sofas that cost the same as a weekend away. Lovely, sure. Affordable? Not so much. So I made our own using a cheap foldable guest mattress. And honestly: best idea ever.

The kids build dens, obstacle courses, slides, forts, and occasionally a very questionable 'restaurant'. Throw a couple of old sheets over the top and suddenly they’re so deep in imaginative play I can sneak off and do something scandalous like… sit down for five minutes.

(Image credit: Lara Winter)

A swing seat… inside the house

This one might sound a bit wild, but hear me out. We hung a swing seat indoors because we’re lucky enough to have beams. And it’s been one of the best play decisions we’ve ever made.

The kids love it, their friends love it and I love that it burns energy without involving screen time. It can be used in any weather and is far from as big as those ugly, massive trampolines (which we used to have to…)

Take my advice though: don’t let your children spin you in it! I needed a lie-down afterwards. Leave it to them, and it’s one of the best things money can buy.

(Image credit: Lara Winter)

Magnetic tiles – the endless building zone

Magnetic tiles are one of those toys that somehow appeal to every age group and never, ever seem to get old. Castles, rocket ships, garages, zoos, ice-cream shops - whatever they build, it’s always impressive and usually slightly taller than I expect.

Bonus: they’re quiet. Blissfully quiet. You can practically hear their brains working.

Cardboard – the underrated hero

My children are deeply, almost spiritually obsessed with cardboard. Give them a box and they’ll happily disappear inside it for an afternoon.

We don’t own this yet, but recently I discovered there’s a new machine on the market (ChompSaw) that safely cuts cardboard into shapes. Basically turning every old box into a craft dream. It’s a bit on the pricey side, so it’s on our 'one day we’ll take the plunge' list, but considering the hours of entertainment cardboard gives my kids already, I’m pretty sure it’ll make it’s way to us eventually.

Outdoor potion kits – pure magic

If your kids love mud, grass, leaves, and making mysterious concoctions 'for the fairies', then a potion-making kit is absolute gold. We take ours (from YouthAndWild) outside (or in the bathtub on rainy days).

Alongside with some jars, spoons, petals, herbs, coloured water…and the children invent potions with very dramatic names like 'Sparkle Splash' and 'The Potion of Stinky Doom'. It’s messy, wholesome, and weirdly soothing to watch.

No batteries, no noise, just nature and imagination doing their thing.

(Image credit: Lara Winter)

The real secret? Simple toys – big imaginations

The best toys in our house aren’t the fancy ones. They’re the ones the kids transform, reinvent, drag into dens, and mix into pretend potions. They’re the toys that work anywhere, don’t break easily, don’t require earplugs, and somehow keep the whole house calmer.

So, if you’re feeling overwhelmed by the toy aisle, just remember: the good stuff doesn’t beep. The good stuff doesn’t need instructions. And the good stuff - swing seats, magnetic tiles, cardboard, dens and muddy garden potions - pretty much guarantees no-end fun… and maybe even a warm tea for you.