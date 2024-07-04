Dick and Angel Strawbridge share the organising tool that is essential to keeping the Chateau in order - 'They've just got to be one of your must-haves!'

Dick and Angel Strawbridge from Channel 4's hit show Escape to the Chateau might be famous for their idyllic French chateau that they call home, but behind the beautiful property is a pair of seriously organised people. Hosting weddings and other events, alongside a busy filming schedule means that Dick and Angel have perfected organising a kitchen (they have two), a workshop (again 2 of them) and all the other 45 rooms in the Chateau.

Chatting to the couple about their new travel show Secret France and their upcoming UK tour 'Forever Home' they revealed that they both love a bit of organising, and a DYMO label maker is an essential part of their organising kit.

'If you're an organiser and don't have a little DYMO machine, they've just got to be one of your must-haves,' says Angel. It's not just Dick and Angel who are a fan of a label maker, they've also given daughter Dorothy the organising bug. 'We've got one for both of the children this year and Dorothy loves her,' adds Angel.

Dymo Letratag Lt-100h Label Maker Starter Kit Visit Site This kit has everything you need to start going label crazy, including Label Printer Machine, with plastic, paper and clear label tape.

If you've never heard of a DYMO they are a brand that specialises in some of the best label makers on the market. Every professional organiser swears by a label maker to make tidying things away and finding them. In shows like Stacey Solomon's Sort Your Life Out professional organiser Dilly Carter's label maker is so important to the process it's basically a character on the show.

DYMO produces a huge range of label makers, but the one you'll see most organisers armed with is the DYMO LabelManager label printer, which has prices starting at £35. This handy gadget looks a bit like a calculator and allows you to quickly type out a label and print it off straight from the machine in a matter of seconds.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Jane Watson)

However, if you prefer an embossed look over a printed label you can pick up a DYMO Omega Embossing label maker for just £15, or a kids version for around £13 on Amazon.

DYMO isn't the only label-maker out there, Brother is another popular brand with a whole range of label-makers. Both are sold on Amazon, and with Amazon Prime Day deals landing on the 16th July it's the perfect to buy one on offer to up your organisation game.

Here are three of our top label maker picks to watch out for in the Amazon sales.

Brother Pth100lbxg1 Label Printer £30 at Amazon Easy to use and affordable this label maker has a 4.7 star review on Amazon out of more than 2,000 reviews Dymo Omega Embossing Label Maker £15 at Amazon While a little trickier to use than the electronic label maker, this embossing label maker comes in at a great price and give a lovely look to labels Dymo Letratag 200b Bluetooth Label Maker £39 at Amazon If you have a smartphone you can opt for a bluetooth label maker that connects to your phone. This value pack includes 3 assorted label tapes on top of the printer.

'Storage doesn't need to be ugly if it's going to be on show,' says Angel, and we couldn't agree more. If you have all the beautiful jars and boxes ready, make sure you take just as much pride in your labels.

Who said organising wasn't fun?