Dick and Angel Strawbridge share the organising tool that is essential to keeping the Chateau in order - 'They've just got to be one of your must-haves!'
They've even bought the kids one!
Dick and Angel Strawbridge from Channel 4's hit show Escape to the Chateau might be famous for their idyllic French chateau that they call home, but behind the beautiful property is a pair of seriously organised people. Hosting weddings and other events, alongside a busy filming schedule means that Dick and Angel have perfected organising a kitchen (they have two), a workshop (again 2 of them) and all the other 45 rooms in the Chateau.
Chatting to the couple about their new travel show Secret France and their upcoming UK tour 'Forever Home' they revealed that they both love a bit of organising, and a DYMO label maker is an essential part of their organising kit.
'If you're an organiser and don't have a little DYMO machine, they've just got to be one of your must-haves,' says Angel. It's not just Dick and Angel who are a fan of a label maker, they've also given daughter Dorothy the organising bug. 'We've got one for both of the children this year and Dorothy loves her,' adds Angel.
This kit has everything you need to start going label crazy, including Label Printer Machine, with plastic, paper and clear label tape.
If you've never heard of a DYMO they are a brand that specialises in some of the best label makers on the market. Every professional organiser swears by a label maker to make tidying things away and finding them. In shows like Stacey Solomon's Sort Your Life Out professional organiser Dilly Carter's label maker is so important to the process it's basically a character on the show.
DYMO produces a huge range of label makers, but the one you'll see most organisers armed with is the DYMO LabelManager label printer, which has prices starting at £35. This handy gadget looks a bit like a calculator and allows you to quickly type out a label and print it off straight from the machine in a matter of seconds.
However, if you prefer an embossed look over a printed label you can pick up a DYMO Omega Embossing label maker for just £15, or a kids version for around £13 on Amazon.
DYMO isn't the only label-maker out there, Brother is another popular brand with a whole range of label-makers. Both are sold on Amazon, and with Amazon Prime Day deals landing on the 16th July it's the perfect to buy one on offer to up your organisation game.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Here are three of our top label maker picks to watch out for in the Amazon sales.
Easy to use and affordable this label maker has a 4.7 star review on Amazon out of more than 2,000 reviews
While a little trickier to use than the electronic label maker, this embossing label maker comes in at a great price and give a lovely look to labels
'Storage doesn't need to be ugly if it's going to be on show,' says Angel, and we couldn't agree more. If you have all the beautiful jars and boxes ready, make sure you take just as much pride in your labels.
Who said organising wasn't fun?
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
-
Do portable clothes steamers really work? Experts explain how to effectively use one to remove creases
Is this handy appliance replacing irons?
By Jullia Joson
-
Can you paint pebbledash? Yes, but only if you follow these expert-approved tips
Painting pebbledash is tricky, but you can still paint it if you know how
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Simba Hybrid Firm Pillow review – tried and tested
If you're a side sleeper who loves a firm pillow, then, like me, you might find the Simba Hybrid Firm Pillow worth the investment. Here’s why it's one of the best pillows I've slept on
By Richard Jones
-
Do portable clothes steamers really work? Experts explain how to effectively use one to remove creases
Is this handy appliance replacing irons?
By Jullia Joson
-
6 mistakes you're making while ironing your clothes - what experts say you should be doing instead
Streamline the process by steering clear of these no-nos
By Jullia Joson
-
Does an oscillating fan use a lot of electricity? Experts reveal their top tips to beat the heat while saving on running costs
Stay cool at home while being savvy
By Jullia Joson
-
TikTok introduced me to a genius tool for cleaning shower head nozzles easily – experts say it’s a 'useful tool' everyone should have
This genius hack will let you clean and unclog the hard-to-reach shower head nozzles – and it’s less than £5!
By Sara Hesikova
-
14 top tips for decluttering a bedroom – how to create a calming and clutter-free environment without getting overwhelmed
What decluttering experts recommend to achieve a clear and soothing space in your bedroom
By Linda Clayton
-
What is smart security? Everything you need to know about this cutting-edge technology and how it can protect your home
Keep your home (and the people and things in it) safe from intruders with a smart home security system that you can monitor wherever you are in the world
By Ginevra Benedetti
-
Amazon is selling a dupe for this cult IKEA buy – it's cheaper but almost identical
Snag this cult buy for less
By Jullia Joson
-
IKEA has launched a new air purifier UPPÅTVIND at a bargain price
Guarantee clean air for less... the brand's new UPPÅTVIND air purifier is at least half the price of other models on the market
By Ginevra Benedetti