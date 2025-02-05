Professional organiser reveals the one place we’re forgetting to declutter - and it will make all the difference to how spacious your home feels

Are you in the process of decluttering? Well, professional organiser and declutter, Lucy Mansey has warned that you may be forgetting to declutter these two important spaces.

When thinking of decluttering, the first things that come to mind are probably organising kitchen cupboards , tackling an overflowing wardrobe or restoring your bedroom to a place calm. We’d bet the last thing on your mind is your crowded attic or garage.

In fact through her work as a declutterer and organiser to stars such as Alexandra Burke and Mo Gilligan, Lucy Mansey revealed to us, in conversation about her partnership with Currys , that the most common places people forget to declutter are their garages and attics.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Katie Lee)

‘I think garages are like the forgotten space -the forever forgotten space- and lofts,' says Lucy. 'But these are all spaces that actually if we did declutter them, and gained more usable space, our homes would feel less cluttered. It is like a puzzle, once the loft feels more streamlined or the garage feels more streamlined, what is in your house can then be moved into a different place.'

Your loft and garage can easily become cluttered as often they are out of our direct sight. However, as Lucy says, decluttering a garage or organising a loft opens up a wealth of additional storage to make your home feel less cluttered.

How to declutter a garage or loft?

It may feel daunting at first, but with the right decluttering methods under your belt, you can easily tackle the attic and garage.

‘To declutter attics and garages, kick things off by gathering some essential supplies: large garbage bags, boxes for sorting, and a notepad for a list of items you want to keep or need to address later. Begin with a thorough inspection of the area. Remove everything from one section and lay it out in a designated space,’ explains Josh Qian, the COO and Co-Founder of Best Online Cabinets .

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

‘As you sort, be ruthless. If you haven’t used it in the past year, consider whether it truly belongs in your home. For the items you decide to part with, think creatively. Donate items to local charities or hold a garage sale to turn clutter into cash. For sentimental items, take photos or create a scrapbook to preserve memories without the physical bulk.

‘When organizing the things you want to keep, think vertically. Use wall-mounted shelves or ceiling storage racks to maximize space. In the garage, consider magnetic strips for tools or labelled bins for seasonal items. Invest in vacuum-sealed bags for clothing or bedding for the attic to save space.’

What you need

Decluttering your entire loft or garage may take a fair bit of time, so why not utilise any free weekends and get the whole family involved? You really will notice the difference decluttering this forgotten space makes.