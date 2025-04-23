5 rules for organised corner cabinets in a small kitchen – expert-backed strategies to keep them tidy and functional

Organising corner cabinets in small kitchens is a challenge, to say the least. They are notorious for being black holes where cooking essentials disappear, never to be seen again. While few can afford to overlook the storage they provide, the awkward shape and depth of corner cabinets make efficient organising a total pain – literally, if you have a dodgy back!

In a galley kitchen, corner cabinets are not a thing. However, L-shaped kitchens come with at least one corner cabinet to manage, while U-shaped kitchen layouts double the challenge with two – both at the base and often on the walls, too. However many you may have, reaching into the dark, awkward corners can be a hassle. If you're struggling with limited space, these small kitchen storage ideas can offer smart solutions to make the most of every inch.

Like with any aspect of organising a small kitchen, transforming these awkward spaces just requires a little creativity, planning, and the right kit. In this feature, we asked organising experts for their five essential rules to help you reclaim the functionality of your corner cabinets.

'The two main things we are always aiming for in a kitchen are accessibility and visibility – and corner cupboard are no exception. We need to be able to see what we want to use and take it in and out of the cupboard easily,' says Lesley Spellman, professional organiser and co-founder of The Declutter Hub .

So, what’s the solution? 'You need to be sensible about what you store in there – don’t use them for the things you reach for every day. Then start searching for that perfect storage solution that’s going to help you with that visibility and accessibility that’s lacking,' says Lesley, who has co-authored Reset Your Home, a book on decluttering.

1. Consider carousel shelves

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

Add a rotating mechanism into your storage area. 'By turning the carousel, you can easily find products that used to lurk at the back of the cupboard,' says Jen Childs, founder of House Calmer .

If you have room, Jen recommends using more than one and grouping similar products on each carousel. For example, condiments and sauces on one; breakfast items such as jams, marmalades, maple syrup and peanut butter on another.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Carefully measure the width and depth of your cupboard shelf before you buy,' she adds. 'Carousels come in a range of sizes; this one from Amazon comes with a useful nonslip silicone mat, which will stop things moving around as the carousel spins. To really maximise cupboard space, opt for a two-tier system, like this one on Amazon .'

Jen Childs Social Links Navigation Professional organiser Jen started her Professional Organising business in 2021 and runs House Calmer from her home in Deddington, Oxfordshire. She provides in-person services in North Oxfordshire and surrounding counties, as well as virtual sessions. She has been a member of the Association of Professional Declutterers and Organisers (APDO) since the inception of House Calmer. In January 2025 she became a Board Member for APDO and is Director for Professional Development.

2. Bring the contents out into view

(Image credit: B&Q)

Deep, corner cabinets often hide items at the back, making it difficult to find what you’re looking for – often the only way to reach it is to pull out the items in front first, which is just tedious. More likely you won’t bother, and things will get lost or forgotten.

'There are different ways you can manage this, and one of the most effective is to install a pull-out shelving system, like this Le Mans solution,' says Siân Pelleschi, founder of Sorted!

Named after the famous racetrack due to its curved motion, this clever unit features kidney-shaped shelves that glide out independently, allowing easy access to items stored deep inside the corner. It can often be retrofitted into existing corner cabinets, provided there is enough internal space, and the cabinet dimensions are compatible with the mechanism.

Also consider blind corner units, like this one on Amazon, which are very similar to Le Mans units and are designed to pull all the contents out into view. When ordering, make sure you check your cabinet is right- or left-hand opening and buy accordingly.

'These options mean you can pull everything out into view, without the need to bend right down, and have access to everything when you need it. An alternative option would be to use large baskets or containers that can hold items and be easily pulled out and placed on the worktop for viewing and use,' says Siân.

Siân Pelleschi Social Links Navigation Founder of Sorted! Siân Pelleschi launched her Cheshire-based decluttering service, Sorted!, in 2016. An award-winning professional organiser, she takes a firm but fair approach to help clients manage their space—both physically and mentally. She believes decluttering is about creating practical, lasting systems, not just discarding items. In 2022, she became president of APDO, where she champions inclusivity and global recognition.

3. Utilise all the vertical space

(Image credit: HomeTreats)

When space is tight, every inch counts, and the vertical dimension is one of your greatest assets. 'Quite often corner cabinets are underutilised as the internal cupboard space is tall or deep and well-hidden, so you want to make the most of it where you can,' explains Siân of Sorted!

'Look for freestanding shelving that ideally can be adapted to your needs and if that’s a corner cupboard that’s high up, think light items – you don’t want anything crashing down at you when you pull it out.'

An added benefit of vertical storage solutions is that they can encourage you to declutter your kitchen, as they allow you to see, at a glance, which items are essential. When planning vertically, the experts recommend creating multiple layers of storage where items are neatly stacked and easy to reach.

'Something like these tiered freestanding shelves are often used for stacking plates, but if you want to utilise the whole of the back of the corner unit you could opt for an extendable freestanding shelving system that can be adapted to both the size of your cupboard or what you want to store. This one has the option to stack and extend as well as adjust the level of the shelves to fit better,' adds Siân.

4. Don’t forget door storage

(Image credit: Future PLC / James French)

Making the most of the inside of your corner cabinet’s door is an effective way to free up valuable shelf space and add another layer of organisation that keeps smaller, frequently used items within easy reach.

'Door storage can be a great addition to any cupboard space, but more so for corner cupboards, which are deep, so you always need to leave a little space inside the opening of the cupboard in order to reach right to the back. By utilising the door for extra storage, you make better use of the available space without obstructing access to the main interior of your corner cabinet,' explains Siân.

'Using something like this transparent caddy holder allows you to see what’s in multiple shelves and provides easy access to regularly used small items. I use these in kitchens, bathrooms and even bedrooms and better still, it’s a stick and go system so no drilling of holes, but be mindful of weight capacities!'

5. Decant, decant, decant

(Image credit: Armac Martin)

Corner cabinets can quickly become chaotic when stuffed with a mix of original packaging in a variety of shapes and sizes, ultimately leading to disjointed and inefficient storage. One of the simplest and most satisfying steps you can take is to decant dried goods into neat, dedicated storage jars.

'Decanting products into containers and storage jars is a great way to see exactly what you have, and where you are running low on food items. It can also help you not to overbuy,' says Jen, of House Calmer , who recommends using containers for rice, couscous, seeds, and ground nuts – as well as any other foods that will create a mess if the packaging splits!

When choosing containers, Jens says it’s important to think about how much of each product you use and buy the closest size to accommodate – that way you’re not wasting space on too big containers.

'Options such as these glass storage jars with airtight lids come in a range of sizes to suit your needs,' she says. 'If you are very short on space, opt for square jars to help maximise your cupboard space, and remember to cut out the food label from the back of the packaging and pop in the inside of the container lid. That way you keep information on portion size, and food allergies.

'Don't forget to label your storage containers so there is no confusion about the contents.'

The secret to success lies in viewing your corner cabinets not as wasted or awkward spaces but as opportunities to hone your organisational skills. By investing in the right products and following our experts’ advice, you’ll be taking proactive steps towards reclaiming your kitchen’s full storage potential, reducing clutter and the stress that comes with a chaotic kitchen. And relax…