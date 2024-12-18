How to stop decluttering procrastination - 4 expert hacks that will get you to start, right now
Stop putting it off and start decluttering your home, with the help of these pro tips
When it comes to decluttering, we all relish how clear our homes (and minds) feel at the end. But sometimes, the hardest part is just getting going - if this rings true for you, you need these expert tips on how to stop decluttering procrastination.
The thing with decluttering is that often, things get worse before they get better. We've probably all been mid-declutter before and become completely overwhelmed at the state of the home in the process. Fortunately, just like there are top tips on how to declutter when you're overwhelmed, there are tips that will help you get the ball rolling too.
We've spoken to organising and decluttering experts to get all their advice on what to do when you're stuck in a decluttering rut. From having a clear goal in mind to tactfully choosing where to start, these tips will get you decluttering in no time.
1. Think of your big picture vision
The first step to stop decluttering procrastination is to get clear on why you want to declutter in the first place. Any goal-setting advice will tell you that you need to have a clear motivator in mind first, and it has to be something that will genuinely encourage you to take action (i.e., something you actually want).
'I want to have friends over for coffee, I want to change my dumping ground into an office, I want to start my days stress free,' Lesley Spellman and Ingrid Jansen from The Declutter Hub suggest. 'Whatever it is, keep that vision firmly planted in your mind whilst you’re decluttering.'
Rather than a default mindset of, 'I know I need to declutter X from my home', it's more helpful to think about the why. Then, the action of decluttering suddenly becomes a lot more purposeful, and the desire to procrastinate goes away.
2. Don't start with the most cluttered room
A lot of motivational advice says something along the lines of 'tackle the hardest job first'. Well, when it comes to how to stop decluttering procrastination, the experts have actually gone against the grain and said not to start with the most cluttered area.
'When we think about the decluttering projects that need to be done in our homes, our minds always go to the hardest things - we think about our garage, our loft, our spare room that’s become a dumping ground, or our books or craft items,' Lesley Spellman and Ingrid Jansen, authors of Reset Your Home, say.
'We don’t think about the excess shampoo we have, the medication that’s out of date, the magazines that have been hanging around unread for decades.'
So instead of heading straight to the dreaded loft or cupboard under the stairs, start with something more manageable. This could be the paperwork drawer, your makeup collection, or the magazine rack; whatever it is, just make an effort to go through the contents from start to finish. Ticking off one job completely is the best way to get the decluttering ball rolling.
If you're looking for a way to get your drawers in order, drawer dividers are a great solution. They store similar items together, and will encourage you to keep on top of clutter instead of just tossing anything and everything into a drawer.
If you like to keep magazines in the house, investing in a rack like this one will not only keep them tidy, but will add a nice display element to your living space as well. I love that this one's made from bamboo, and has a handy carry handle.
3. Set a timer
The 10 minute declutter method can work wonders for stopping procrastination. The race against the clock is one of the best ways to just make yourself start, because everything feels a whole lot more manageable when it's only for 10 minutes.
Get a box or a bag ready, pick your first area, and set a timer. Knowing that you only have 10 minutes should help with decision paralysis, and force you to be a lot more ruthless instead of umming and ahhing about what to keep and what to toss.
Sure, we've all got timers on our phones, but why not treat yourself to one that looks pretty and feels a bit old-school? The Habitat Retro Timer is a gorgeous duck egg blue, and would look fabulous on a kitchen shelf. A physical timer like this one is a great way to encourage the 10-minute declutter method.
4. Try habit stacking
‘One of my favourite hacks to stop decluttering procrastination is to habit stack,' says Stephanie Rough, APDO Member and Founder of The Organised Zone. 'For example, when the kettle is boiling for a cuppa, sort out one drawer or one shelf in a kitchen cupboard. By the time the kettle has boiled you will have decluttered some items and can reward yourself with a cuppa at the end!'
This is a great tip for the multi-taskers among us, and again, helps us break the decluttering down into manageable chunks. Next time the kettle is boiling, or you're waiting for the washing machine to finish spinning, or you've put something in the microwave, tackle a nearby area of clutter - you'll be surprised how many quick decisions you can make in a couple of minutes.
This is a good time to try the one-touch decluttering method as well, where you pick something up and make an instant decision about where it should go.
Let's be honest, batteries are usually the territory of the junk drawer. We end up rummaging around trying to find them, and we're unsure which ones still have power. The solution? This battery organiser case, complete with a battery tester.
Kitchen cupboards often collect a lot of clutter, but having a shelf organiser can really help. You'll be able to see where everything is at a glance, which will encourage you to use what you have and avoid buying duplicate items.
FAQs
Why do I procrastinate decluttering?
If decluttering procrastination is something you frequently experience, there could be a few factors underpinning your lack of motivation to start. Firstly, consider that you may just find the prospect of decluttering overwhelming, which is completely understandable - especially if more and more stuff has been collecting over time.
'What many people don’t realise about procrastination is that it’s not about time management, it's about emotional management,' Amy Thompson, APDO Member and Founder of Chirp says. 'Decluttering is all about decision making, and in order to do this you need to use your executive functions. These include (but are not limited to) things like focus, prioritisation, and working memory, all of which become impaired when you’re in emotional turmoil.'
Before you try and start decluttering, take stock of what's going on in your life first. Yes, decluttering the home is a great way free up both physical and mental space, but if the thought of doing it is causing you more stress, it's OK to park it, and come back when you're feeling mentally ready.
What is the 10-10-10 rule for decluttering?
'The 10-10-10 decluttering is quick and effective,' Laura Beesley, APDO Member and Founder of Curated Space says. 'With this method, you find:
- 10 items to donate
- 10 items to throw away
- 10 items to put back where they belong
It’s a great way to see results fast without overthinking,' Laura finishes.
Try the 10-10-10 method if you're facing a big decluttering challenge, i.e. the whole house. Aiming for 10 items to add to each category will really encourage you to think about what you want to keep, and what it's time to let go of.
We know how overwhelming this chore can feel, but try to keep your end goal in mind. Put the experts' advice on how stop decluttering procrastination into practice, and we're sure the process will become easier.
