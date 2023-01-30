Marie Kondo's foolproof kitchen organisation trick even the laziest of us can get behind

Tidying expert, Marie Kondo, shares the ultimate trick to keeping an organised kitchen that she 'couldn't do without' – and it's a lot simpler than you'd think.

If you're anything like me, you're always after a quick tip to streamline your day-to-day routine, especially if it's one that requires minimal effort. Marie Kondo, famously known for her tidying, decluttering, and storage and organisation tips has given us the best advice for keeping an organising kitchen without having to work too hard.

(Image credit: A Place for Everything)

Whether you're looking to organise a pantry or organise kitchen cabinets, keep this one in your back pocket: containers and drawer dividers. We know, it's not particularly ground-breaking, but hear us out.

In an interview with Ideal Home, we asked Marie Kondo what her top kitchen organisation essentials were. 'There are so many small utensils and implements in the kitchen, it’s really simple but dividing up drawers using boxes, drawer dividers, is something that really makes a difference in the kitchen because it makes it clear where everything lives,' she explains.

'That's something I couldn't do without.'

(Image credit: A Place for Everything)

Luckily for myself, it's a kitchen storage practice I already uphold in my own home, so getting confirmation from the renowned decluttering guru herself that I'm taking a step in the right direction is quite the motivation. It helps give off the vibe that I'm more organised than I really am.

Oftentimes, we run into problems with organising a small kitchen due to the lack of real estate, but containers and drawer dividers are truly a great small kitchen storage idea.

Simon Glanville, managing director at A Place for Everything (opens in new tab) agrees, 'Organising and sorting food into containers both gives a sense of control but also helps with meal planning and ensure produce doesn't go to waste.'

(Image credit: A Place for Everything)

'Use open stacking baskets and containers in vertical spaces for storing perishable goods such as vegetables. This means that things are quick to hand and easy to identify when planning meals,' he explains.

'Clear-lidded containers work well for pasta and rice, while containers with a squared-off profile will make the best use of available cupboard space. And don't forget when storing perishable foodstuff to label your containers on the underside to identify use-by dates.'

(Image credit: A Place for Everything)

Hey, if Marie Kondo says she couldn't do without these kitchen storage essentials, then we'll be the first to jump onto her advice and follow suit.

Will you be making these additions to your kitchen storage ideas?