Have you tried the burrito method? This heat-free drying hack claims to dry laundry in just 5 minutes

The burrito method is the latest heat-free drying hack you want to try this winter. With no tumble dryer or good weather needed, this method could help you beat the laundry system this winter.

If you don’t have one of the best heated airers, it can be a challenge getting your washing dry through the winter – especially if you're looking to dry clothes fast. We're therefore always looking for new ways of drying laundry quickly here at Ideal Home.

So here’s another one to add to your how to dry clothes in winter list – the burrito method. Using a towel to wring out your wet garment, it promises to dry a piece of clothing in just a couple of hours – perfect if you need an item the same day.

It sounds amazing but could it be too good to be true, so how effective is this drying method?

What's the hack?

We already know wringing excess moisture out your clothes is helpful when drying clothes, which is why you should add an extra spin to your laundry routine. But the burrito method is a little different.

If you’re looking to dry an item of clothing quickly, the method states you should wrap the item of clothing in a one of the best bath towels like a burrito, before squeezing the excess water into your towel.

‘Wringing wet clothes in a towel is like giving your clothes a big, absorbent bear hug,’ says Forrest Webber, founder of Bear Brothers Cleaning Services. Towels are absorbent superheroes, and when you roll your wet clothes into one, the towel helps pull out all that extra moisture—like a thirsty sponge that can't get enough.

What you'll need

You can of course use whatever towels you already have at home, but these are three of the best quality towels in terms of absorbency and drying time.

Why does it work?

‘This method can work because towels are absorbent and can help wick away moisture,' explains Ciara McGurk, co-founder of Tallow + Ash. 'By rolling up the garment tightly in a towel, you’re essentially squeezing water from the garment into the towel, which then allows the clothes to have less moisture before drying.'

‘It’s similar to patting a garment dry but more effective since the pressure helps push out excess water. However, with bulkier items or heavy fabrics, this method isn’t as efficient.

‘For lightweight clothes or single items, this can make a difference if you’re trying to avoid a long drying time. However, keep in mind that for thicker fabrics or large loads, the towel can quickly become saturated, limiting how much water it can actually absorb,' Ciara notes.

Forrest agrees. ‘Will this get your clothes dry in seconds? Nope,’ he says. ‘But it cuts down drying time significantly. After the towel treatment, the clothes are much less drenched, which means they'll hang-dry faster or spend less time in the dryer (saving you those precious electricity bills).

Is this the best method to use?

‘For small or delicate items, this technique can work as a quick fix, but overall, it’s not the most efficient or practical way to dry your clothes,' says Ciara. 'Towels can only hold so much water before they stop absorbing effectively, which means you may need to repeat the process with additional towels, requiring more time,'

‘If you’re drying just one small item, it can work well, but for bigger items or more than a couple of pieces, it’s likely more effort than it’s worth.’

Forrest agrees it’s useful small items but reminds us to be gentle.

‘Gentle wringing is key,’ he says. ‘If you twist like you're trying to win an arm-wrestling competition, you could end up stretching your clothes beyond recognition. So, treat your garments kindly—nobody wants a stretched-out sweater that now doubles as a dress.’

Overall, this method is effective if you need one item of clothing dried quickly. It’s best for an impromptu party or a sudden school uniform wash is needed, rather than a weekly load of laundry.

Will you be giving it a try?