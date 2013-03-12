Antonia’s colourful living room features an exciting blend of contemporary and retro-inspired accessories.
Bright living room
For similar cushions
Ikea
For similar coffee table
Ikea.
For similar lamp
John Lewis
Living room fireplace
The existing 1960s gas fire in Antonia’s living room was replaced with something more in keeping with the house. Modern accessories and retro-inspired touches add interest around the fireplace.
Retro magazine rack
The Contemporary Home
For similar vases
John Lewis
Living room bookcase
Antonia was given this old armchair which she has reupholstered in a lovely patterned fabric and the large bookcase makes a fab focal point in the living room.
For a similar armchair
The Old Cinema
Dining room
Going for a 1970s look in the dining room, Antonia chose a glass table and statement black chairs. She found it hard to find floor mats that were the right size, colour and price so she asked a local independent carpet store to make some.
For similar glass table
Marks & Spencer
Kitchen
Antonia chose White units, surfaces and textured tiles to open up this compact retro-inspired kitchen.
For similar kitchen units
Ikea
For similar wall tiles
Tile Depot
Staircase
A striped stair runner accentuates the length of the stairs and gives Antonia’s hallway a hit of pattern.
For a similar stair runner
Alternative Flooring
Hallway
The hallway has a lovely bright feel as Antonia used simple colours and pretty wallpaper to lighten it up.
For similar wallpaper
Wallpaperdirect
Bedroom
Antonia stripped back the paint from cupboard doors to reveal the original wood, which makes the most of period features in this Eastern theme bedroom.
For a similar lamp
John Lewis
For similar white bedding
Marks & Spencer
Bathroom
Retro black and white tiles, muted tones and a hidden folding shower screen give Antonia’s bathroom a chic 1950s look.
Folding shower screen
Outasight
For similar basin
Homebase
For similar wall tiles
Tile Depot
Terrace exterior
Anna’s cosy two-bedroom 1900s terraced house in London, features a unique blend of contemporary and retro-inspired touches. New windows completely transformed the outside of the house.
Love this? See more gorgeous homes in this month’s issue of Style at Home. Plus be the first to hear about our favourite homes buys and finds on Facebook and Twitter.