We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The owner and her husband spotted a spotted a run-down doctors’ surgery in a conservation area. The large Edinburgh Georgian villa was ripe for dividing into two spacious homes, so they purchased it with a view to converting it.

‘The generous garden confirmed that our plans were realistic,’ the owner explains. ‘We could see that the basement would make a lovely lower ground apartment and that with the addition of an elevated sunroom.’

‘With stairs down to the back half of the garden, the main part of the house on the ground floor and upper floors could also benefit from a section of valuable outside space’.

Edinburgh Georgian villa exterior

Having managed a number of renovations over the years, they handled the project with the help of architect, Ron Tremmel, a specialist in period properties in the area.

The building, built in 1822, was B-listed and needed a full re-modelling – presenting a few challenges.

‘We wanted to honour the heritage of both the building and the area, so we aimed to create a lavish interior that offered the best of contemporary design and to preserve the beauty of the period details and the architecture,’ the owner says.

Hallway

The entryway of the Edinburgh Georgian villa, with tall staircase, is the perfect spot for the stunning Christmas tree. ‘I chose a pewter theme for wrapping this year, I wanted every detail to be perfect for our first Christmas in our new home’ the owner says.

‘I rescued the Berber style sofa from my parents’ home, I removed the back cushions to show off the fretwork.’ The seat is reupholstered in a Romo fabric.

Kitchen

In the kitchen, Shaker style cabinetry includes a row of glass fronted wall units that show off the beautiful walnut interiors. A smooth and luxurious marble kitchen island idea takes centre stage beneath a trio of fluted glass, pendant lights.

“I adore the work of French architect Joseph Dirand, a master of minimalism. Using sumptuous materials, such as marble and wood to bring an interior to life.’

Sitting room

This elegantly decorated room glows on a winter’s evening. The owner spotted the The Bella Figura chandelier in the living room at 90% off in a sale!

‘My taste has evolved over the years and I feel like I’m gravitating towards calmer, more minimalist interior schemes,’ says the homeowner.

‘I loved researching for this project and learning to recognise the undertones in the wallpapers and paint colours which connect with the fabrics and soft furnishings, to create a harmonious balance in a room.’

The refurbishment included overhauling the windows, the heating, installing a Lutron lighting system and beautiful flooring. They knocked through the main rooms on the ground floor to create a large open-plan living space.

Sunroom

Specially built to connect the upstairs apartment to the outside of the Edinburgh Georgian villa, this contemporary addition is often bathed in sunlight. ‘It is probably my favourite room,’ says the owner.

Master bedroom

The main bedroom is a calming sanctuary. The stunning oversized headboard with its classic nailhead detail is upholstered in a pale lilac silk.

Children’s bedroom

The owners daughter enjoys a girlish pink bedroom highlighted with bronze tones. Blush pink curtains around a feature four poster bed echo the window drapes.

Birdcage motif wallpaper makes a decorative feature wall idea and adds fun interest to the pretty room.

Bathroom

Video Of The Week

The luxurious bathroom has a freestanding bath as its focal point. The central position enjoys garden views from the Georgian windows framed by full length curtains which creates an unusual bathroom window treatment idea.

‘We will probably have another house move before we settle into our forever home,’ says the owner. ‘But housing is in such short supply in Edinburgh, it could take some time.’

Feature originally written by Alison Gibb.