Tired of their busy city life and looking for a new adventure, the owners relocated to Margate back in 2015. ‘At the time we wanted to get on the property ladder which was something we couldn’t afford to do in London’.

’We were drawn by the inspiring views, sandy beaches, and the artisan vibe of the seaside town. There is something extremely special about Margate, it has an energy you can’t help falling in love with!’

The couple initially bought a Victorian two-up, two-down which they fully renovated over the following four years. Keen to expand their property portfolio, they decided to buy an apartment as an investment. Somewhere to rent out, but that could also be enjoyed by family and friends.

Open-plan living

The search led to a charming, one-bedroom apartment, on the third floor of a grade II listed building, overlooking a pretty, leafy Regency square. ‘I loved the façade of the building, and the gorgeous views of the rooftops and sea from the bay window in the bedroom.

The apartment has an open-plan living and kitchen area, one double bedroom and a bathroom. Although compact the space has good proportions, with big Georgian windows that flood the rooms with light.

The period of the property and the contrast of the living room paint idea of half painted dark and light walls has created quite a decadent space.

As a fan of maximalist style, the interior is a skilful combination of a rich mix of colours and textures.

Passionate about vintage pieces and ethically sourced products, favourite pieces in the apartment include the two large vintage prints hanging on the chimney breast in the living room. They were found in an old outhouse in a family property in Sweden. Perfectly paired with the sisal baskets from a local artisans shop that have been hand-woven by women’s cooperatives in rural Kenya.

Bespoke kitchen

The bespoke wood kitchen idea was made and fitted by a friend and local carpenter and was designed with eye level cabinets, hidden appliances and open shelving to create an interesting focal point. The raised kitchen table provides a natural divide between the living area and the kitchen.

The on-trend paint choices of dark to light continues through from the lounge to the woodwork and kitchen cabinetry, adding depth.

The bedroom

The owners went for calmer shades in the bedroom. Here the pale green décor and light from the bay window created a completely different atmosphere. The soft grey on the top of the walls has been carried into the bedroom, creating continuity with the rest of the apartment.

A decorative wall panelling idea and a plum headboard adds character and a rich contrast to the bedroom’s pale green bedroom colour scheme.

‘It is so tranquil,’ says the owner of the serene bedroom space. ‘On a clear day you can see right across the ocean from the comfort of the bed. I could spend hours in there’.

The bathroom

The bijou, quirky bathroom has been cleverly designed with a raised walk-in shower idea. A separate sink area and zoned lighting making the most of the small, windowless space.’This must be the place’ is spelt out in the floor tiles, to add a quirky touch.

This stylish apartment proves no matter how compact your space you can still go big with creative ideas.