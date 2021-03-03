We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A curated mix of vintage, bespoke and new has turned this period garden flat into a comfortable and welcoming home. Buying the garden flat was an easy move for these homeowners who had been living in the top floor flat of the same converted property. The neutral decoration, high-quality bathroom and kitchen offered a good blank canvas. With no need to change these key rooms, they put all their energy into transforming the decor.

Colour and individuality were the two things these homeowners wanted for their flat and they have achieved just that.

Straightaway they decided to reinstate all the missing period features, and sought the expertise of interior designer, Brooke Copp-Barton, who’d been highly recommended by neighbours. ‘We had the main elements in mind – blues and greens, dark wood parquet floors and outbreaks of soft fabrics – but we didn’t want to be too safe,’ says the owner. ‘We needed Brooke to push us with the details and to balance colour, furniture and lighting. She did a brilliant job.’

Hallway

The compact space is full of stylish touches that continue the vibrant style of the rest of the flat. A brass mirror, a vintage kelim and upholstered bench all combine to create an inviting entrance

Kitchen

The couple inherited a good quality kitchen and have complemented the design with aged brass pendants and a bronze-effect fascia. Colourful wall tiles also add warmth and character. ‘Brooke built on our vision and opened our eyes to ideas we wouldn’t have considered –we’re overjoyed with the results.’

Dining area

‘We like socialising in small groups, rather than going to big, glitzy places,’ says the owner, ‘and we now have somewhere cosy and inviting to do that.’ The scheme captures a warm, personal feel with its eclectic mix of eras and styles.

Sitting room

Moving away from the Scandi look of their previous home, the couple started again with their furniture, following Brooke’s suggestions for a comfortable mix of vintage, bespoke and new. Sofa.com’s olive-green sofa in the sitting room sits with mid-century East German lounge chairs that have been newly upholstered. Vintage furniture from Vinterior and Mustard Vintage complete the look.

‘I like schemes to be individual, and love to use pieces that are a little unusual or quirky, like the vintage rattan coffee table,’ says Brooke.

Bedroom

Colour was high on the brief to Brooke. In the main bedroom, the emerald green velvet headboard from Heal’s and a deep pile patterned rug bring out the character of the scheme. The greens and blues are fresh and complement the mid century style. ‘A friend stayed over recently and said she didn’t want to leave! That tells us we’ve achieved our aim for a warm and inviting home, in fact, we’ve had more friends visit us here than we ever did living upstairs.

The walls are painted in Oval Room Blue by Farrow & Ball.

Bathroom

Blue walls in the bathroom continue the colour scheme and add a note of contrast. A tiled bath panel is a unique touch. Bert & May’s patterned floor tiles are a great way to add character.

Feature written by Jane Crittenden, originally in the March 2021 issue of 25 Beautiful Homes.