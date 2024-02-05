Eve Sleep discount codes for February 2024

FAQs

Does Eve Sleep offer free delivery? Yes. At Eve Sleep, they offer free standard delivery on all orders, regardless of price. For more information regarding delivery estimations, check the delivery window provided at checkout.

What payment methods can I use at Eve Sleep? There are a few different payment methods available to use at Eve Sleep including Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, Shop Pay, and Union Pay.

How can I contact Eve Sleep? You can get in touch with Eve Sleep via their live chat feature on their website. Alternatively, you can check out their FAQs section.

Does Eve Sleep offer a mattress trial? Yes. You’ll have a 1-year trial with your Eve Sleep mattress, although Eve Sleep advises that you allow at least 30 days for you to try out your new mattress to get used to it.

How long before I can use my Eve mattress? Eve recommends that you allow 72 hours before sleeping on your mattress to get the best results. If you don’t have the time to spare, you can start sleeping on your Eve mattress straight away, but you should allow 4-6 hours to allow your mattress to reach its full size first.

Does Eve Sleep offer free returns? Yes! At Eve Sleep, you don’t have to pay for your return. To create a return, head to the Eve Sleep website and fill out their return form.

Hints and tips

Newsletter Offers: Sign up to the Eve Sleep newsletter so you can enjoy £10 off your first order. What’s more, you’ll be one of the first to hear about new products and find out about seasonal sales to help you save some cash while getting a good night’s sleep.

Blue Light Discount: Enjoy a special blue-light discount just for you on your next purchase from Eve Sleep. Simply verify your key-worker status through your Blue Light Card account to receive your unique code to help you save. This is eligible for all those who work in the emergency services, NHS, social care sector, and armed forces.

Shop Refurbished: Opt for a refurbished mattress from Eve Sleep so you can achieve your sleep goals without breaking the bank. When you do, you could save as much as £800 so be sure to keep an eye on the refurbished section on the Eve Sleep website because they get snapped up fast. You’ll have 30 nights to try out your new mattress before you make sure it’s the one.

Regular Offers: Make the most of Eve Sleep’s regular offers sitewide. These tend to be time-limited promotions so it’s definitely worth checking the Eve Sleep website regularly to ensure you don’t miss out. You’ll be able to enjoy as much as 50% off their award-winning mattresses so if it’s time for a replacement, time it with a sale.

The Well Slept Club: Pick up on some of the best hints and tips on how to get the most out of your Eve mattress free of charge with their handy blog. You can read up about all sorts, from the best and worst food to eat before bed, the best bedtime reads, and whether sleeping naked is good for you. You can also utilise their mattress buying guide to help you make your decision for the perfect night’s sleep.

How to Use Your Eve Sleep Discount Code

Whether you’re replacing an old mattress or trying to achieve your sleeping goals, check out our available Eve Sleep discount codes to find a code that will suit your needs. Once you’ve found a discount code that works for you, head over to the Eve Sleep website and add your desired purchase(s) to your basket. Then, click on the basket icon in the top right corner of the Eve Sleep website and continue to the checkout stage. Enter your preferred discount code in the discount code box located on the right side of the page, making sure to click the ‘+’ button to apply it to your order. Enjoy your savings.

How do we source promo codes and deals?

We have an Offers team that sources codes and deals from affiliate networks and from researching the web. The codes are tested to see if they work and then added to the retailer pages, alongside sales, multi-buy deals, friend referral discounts and newsletter sign-up deals. The codes and offers are checked regularly to ensure they’re still live and working, and new deals are added multiple times a week, keeping the offer list fresh.

Alongside this, we have a Commercial team that works with the brands to secure exclusive discount codes. An exclusive code is an offer agreed upon by the brand that is the best in the market, it’s normally a limited-time-only offer so it’s worth snapping up when you see it.

We also have a Copywriting team who update the FAQs, Hints & Tips and Buyers Guides sections with additional information on how you can save money at each retailer, alongside answering other queries you may have.

What if my voucher code doesn’t work?

Although we have eyes on the pages checking the codes and offers are working, sometimes they expire early or the details change suddenly. If you do find a code that doesn’t work or an offer has expired, please feel free to get in contact and let us know at vouchers.idealhome@futurenet.com.

How do we make money?

When you click one of our offer links, a unique identifier is added that lets the retailer know that you’ve come from our Ideal Home discount code page. If you then buy something, we get a commission from the purchase. A commission is a small percentage of the money that you’ve spent on your item(s).