Can you vinyl wrap a kitchen? Experts say this clever cabinetry hack is the answer to a stylish, renter-friendly kitchen
Refresh your space without losing your deposit
If you live in a rental, you've probably wondered if you can vinyl wrap a kitchen to transform the look of your cabinets and surfaces without the risk of losing your deposit.
When considering how to decorate a rented home, ensuring you opt for affordable solutions that are reversible is one of the most important things to keep in mind. In conversations surrounding thrifty ways to decorate rental walls and other surfaces alike, vinyl wrap is likely a buzzword you've heard thrown around many a time as a non-permanent way to refresh your space.
So, if you're itching to bring your kitchen cabinet ideas bang up to date (because let's be honest, cabinets in older rental properties can be a little dingy), knowing whether you can vinyl wrap a kitchen is something certainly worth being clued up on. Luckily, the experts have good news.
Can you vinyl wrap a kitchen?
Yes, you absolutely can vinyl wrap a kitchen. 'As a lightweight, removable material, vinyl provides an affordable and non-permanent way to refresh your space,' begins Judi Kutner, licensed realtor and senior contributor at Virtual Staging. You can use vinyl wrap to update your kitchen worktops, cabinets, and other surfaces within the area.
As well as being a renter-friendly solution, it's a budget decorating idea that won't cost an arm and a leg – especially if you get your hands on some vinyl wrap emulating the look of a far more expensive marble worktop. In agreement, Richard Cotgrove, founder of Stucco Veneziano adds, 'Vinyl wrapping provides a cheap and relatively easy solution for transforming the look of your kitchen cabinets and surfaces.'
Vinyl wrap is so favoured within a kitchen setting because of its properties. 'Vinyl is technically almost waterproof, wipes clean easily, and is very durable compared to other materials like solid wood,' explains Tim Warren, DIY expert from Adkwik. These are all factors you'd typically prioritise for kitchen worktops, therefore, it's no wonder why it's a go-to for makeshift kitchen renovations.
However, one thing to keep in mind is that while vinyl is pretty resistant to water spills, you should ensure that you keep it away from direct heat sources and take extra care to keep it in tip-top condition.
'Vinyl is heat resistant but may not tolerate direct, prolonged heat from pots and pans as a sealed wood or stone surface would,' cautions Judi. 'Be careful with sharp utensils as well to avoid cuts and scratches appearing over time in heavily used areas.'
'Although it won't hold up to the same level of wear and tear as stone or laminate, properly applied vinyl can withstand typical daily use for several years. With gentle care, a vinyl wrap can stay looking good for a long time,' she assures.
Given all the pros of opting for vinyl wrap in a kitchen, it's no wonder it's growing in popularity as a no-fuss, no-nonsense solution to a stylish, renter-friendly kitchen.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole scrolling through any new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
-
Can you remove stubborn blood stains with milk? Cleaning experts reveal the most unexpected of stain removers
Why spilt milk might stop you from crying...
By Sara Hesikova
-
10 cleaning products we're stocking up on in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale for the ultimate spring room reset
Snap up big discounts on cleaning products from our favourite brands like Shark, Kärcher, Dettol, and more
By Lauren Bradbury
-
When to repot tomato seedlings if you want to give this garden staple the best possible start
It's a vital part of growing your own process – so when should you repot your tomato seedlings?
By Kayleigh Dray