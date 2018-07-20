The easy way to install a stylish sink island or create a utility area

Promotional feature with Saniflo

Making the most of small, unused spaces in your home is a very Scandinavian-style concept, especially when trends are moving towards chic, open-plan living, complemented by practical storage solutions.

But every home has space conundrums. From basements to galley kitchens and awkwardly shaped communal spaces to walk-through zones, achieving that dream interior can be a challenge, especially if you’d like a sink island in your kitchen or a utility station in a tucked away corner.

Fortunately, it’s easier than you might think to maximise your home’s renovation potential, and we’ve discovered a brand that will help – with no major building work required.

With a range of more than 30 products to suit a variety of different solutions, Saniflo is the industry expert when it comes to water pumping systems with high-quality macerators that can be installed cheaply, and with minimal fuss. In fact, it was Saniflo that invented the macerator 60 years ago.

What’s more, Saniflo systems deliver a host of options that won’t compromise on space. For sinks, washing machines or dishwashers, the Saniflo Sanivite+ has been designed to sit snugly in a cupboard, nook or island.

Love entertaining? A stylish kitchen island, complete with a Belfast-style ceramic sink, will create a stunning and practical focal point. Include an overhanging breakfast bar and you can chat to family and guests while you’re doing your food prep at the sink.

The Sanivite+ will take care of all the waste water from the sink and a dishwasher if you’d like to include than in your island, too.

Have a basement or other unused space that’s calling out to be used as a utility area? Getting the washing machine out of the kitchen will create extra space and means laundry like muddy football gear can go straight into a hot cycle without cluttering up your kitchen. Once again, the Saniflo Sanivite+ is the answer.

We’re on overdrive thinking about all the possibilities… And the bonus is that, apart from allowing you to use space brilliantly without having to worry about waste water and major plumbing works, you’ll be boosting the saleability of your home in future.