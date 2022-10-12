I tried a multicooker and now use it more than my oven - here's why
This 15-in-1 appliance is saving me time while helping to cut down my energy bills
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter
The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
With energy prices going through the roof, suddenly I'm constantly finding myself considering other, more energy efficient, ways of doing things around the house. Since air fryers are the appliance of the moment, this seemed like the natural place to start.
I love a multipurpose product, and have been a fan of the Ninja brand (also the home of our favourite Shark vacuums) for a while now, so the Foodi Multi-Cooker was right up my street.
The Ninja Foodi
The Foodi's have been around for a couple of years, and to say that the latest iteration has all the bells and whistles feels like an understatement. The (deep breath) Ninja OL750UK Foodi MAX 15-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker with Smart Cook System, available at Amazon (opens in new tab), allows you to cook in practically every way you could ever want. To be honest, even more than I need.
As well as the aforementioned, must-have air fryer function, the Ninja Foodi works as a Pressure Cooker, Dehydrator, Slow Cooker, Bread Steamer, Yoghurt Maker and much, much more.
And even though it has more functions than previous models, this version has a SmartLid, meaning you don't need to switch lids in between air frying and pressure cooking.
The air fryer function is getting more (ahem) air time in my kitchen than any other, partly because its cost to run is so low, but also because it's just so good. I've started to realise just how much energy I was wasting using my oven to cook small meals.
The other big delight to my bank account has been being able to cook food from frozen in a matter of minutes which has stopped me opening up Deliveroo every time I arrive home too late to cook from scratch and once again forgot to defrost anything.
The first time I attempted cooking chicken from frozen I was a little concerned about it being cooked through, but Ninja was one step ahead. There's an integrated probe which can update you on the internal temperature of your food throughout cooking. It's also great for estimating when a steak might be at your preferred readiness (medium rare, please).
Batch cooking is going to play a role in my personal how to save energy and money plans for this winter, so having a 7.5L pot should provide around 6 portions.
Although that's probably not surprising, since I also managed to cook a whole roast chicken dinner in mine last weekend. Using the two-level wire rack I was able to provide glazed veg, fluffy potatoes and a crispy-skinned, perfectly cooked chicken all in the one pot. So it's goodbye oven cooked meals and hello multicooker addiction. Total game changer.
Ninja Foodi Multi-Cooker [OP350UK] |
£199.99 £179.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This isn't the model I have but this is the best deal out there right now, taking advantage of the Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) deals. And at 9-in-1, you'll still have more than enough functions to play with.
Ninja Foodi MAX SmartLid Multi-Cooker [OL750UK] | £300.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
If 9 functions aren't enough, then this is the exact model I'm using. Not currently on offer, but if it's replacing several appliances it still feels like a good deal.
Thea Babington-Stitt is the Assistant Editor for Ideal Home. Thea has been working across some of the UK’s leading interiors titles for nearly 10 years.
She started working on these magazines and websites after graduating from City University London with a Masters in Magazine Journalism. Before moving to Ideal Home, Thea was News and Features Editor at Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc and Country Homes & Interiors.
-
Grey dining room ideas – 30 stylish ways to use this classic shade in your home
Create a sophisticated dining space for entertaining friends and family using this elegant neutral tone
By Tamara Kelly
-
These are the air fryer deals the Ideal Home team are eyeing this Prime Day
A roundup of the Amazon Prime Day air fryer deals we want to shop today
By Millie Fender
-
Simba Amazon Prime deals – save up to £1000 on brand-name mattresses
Shop bestselling mattresses and bedding with up to 45% off – these Simba Amazon Prime Day deals are well worth snapping up
By Lindsey Davis