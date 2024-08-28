How to clean a Ninja air fryer heating element - the dirtiest part of your air fryer you've never even seen

Trust us when we say that 'How to clean a Ninja air fryer heating element' is going to be the first question you ask once you locate this particular part on your own appliance. Though you can't actually see the heating element when looking at your Ninja head-on, this part of your air fryer is in fact the secret weapon that's allowing you to cook meals so speedily.

But with such great results comes sacrifice, and this part of your air fryer is the one that easily gets covered in a layer of grime quicker than you can say 'chicken nuggets and chips'.

Just like learning how to clean a Ninja air fryer to keep it in tip-top condition, there are specific things you should and shouldn't do with the heating element. Here's a deep dive on what the brand and cleaning experts say you should do to prolong the life of one of the best air fryers, and mistakes from viral videos to skip this time around.

How to find the heating element on your Ninja air fryer

The heating element on each Ninja air fryer usually sits above wherever you slot in the basket, which means just like your built-in oven, it's often situated out of sight.

For models with two cooking spaces, like the Ninja Dual Zone Air Fryer, you'll find two heating elements above each side-by-side basket, as each zone can be set to a distinct temperature.

The exception to this rule when locating the heat element on your Ninja air fryer is the brand new Ninja Double Stack air fryer (which you can learn all about in our review) which has quite a drastic design difference to other models.

It has its two baskets stacked one on top of the other instead of side by side, which means the location of the heating elements has also been rejigged. Rather than the heat element being located above the basket, you'll find it on the back wall of the Double Stack.

Another quirk of this air fryer is that to allow for this change, Ninja has also introduced perforated baskets for the Double Stack, to allow the air flow that makes everything so deliciously crispy.

These changes mean that if you do own the Double Stack, the heat element is going to be a lot more apparent to you, and you'll likely want to clean up any visible grime in more of a hurry. That was certainly the case when our expert reviewer tried this air fryer.

It's not strictly Ninja air fryers that have heating elements either - the brands multi-cookers will have the same part in some format, though on some cookers, like the Ninja Combi, the heat element is circular rather than square, but still sits at the top of the unit for easy finding.

How to clean the heating element on your Ninja air fryer

I think it's always worth going straight to the brand of any appliance you own to get the lowdown on maintenance. To clean the heating element then, Ninja recommends in this video turning your air fryer upside down (when unplugged and cool) and cleaning any residue away with a very slightly damp cloth or a paper towel.

While you need to clean the baskets of your air fryer after every use, it's worth judging how dirty your element gets before deciding on a cleaning schedule for it. If you don't use your air fryer too regularly, you'll want to adjust how often you clean your heating element, too.

After all, the heating element of your air fryer is the part you least want to damage, as it's running the show.

Cleaning hacks to avoid

I've recently seen a few videos on Instagram advising Ninja fans to clean their heating elements by tipping their air fryer upside down, dousing it in a harsh cleaning solution and scrubbing at it vigorously.

There's plenty of evidence as to why this is a bad idea. Firstly, tipping your air fryer and applying excessive amounts of cleaning solutions could lead to liquid seeping into the electrical elements of your air fryer. Though it's an unlikely outcome, this could spell disaster for the life span of mine and your favourite appliance.

Plus, using harsh chemicals on the heating element, which is a pretty tricky shape to clean, could mean remnants of those solutions linger the next time you want to cook dinner. Without a method to remove bleach and other agents, I'd say this is best avoided.

When in doubt, I think it's always best to listen to the experts. Ryan Calvert, Product Expert at Hiatt Hardware has the tips you need to avoid any heat element mishaps.

'As it contains the heating coil and fan, the body of your air fryer should never be placed in water', Ryan told us, echoing my point about avoiding mixing liquids and electricals.

'The safest way to tackle the inside of your unit, is to slightly dampen a cloth with some food-safe antibacterial and grease-busting solution, working from the outside inwards. Pay close attention to any splatters as these can harbour bacteria for long periods of time.'

'Your air fryer’s coil will be located inside the unit, and this area can also be cleaned with a damp cloth', Ryan continued. 'If you find that grease is stubborn inside the coil you can upgrade to a dish brush, making sure you get inside every gap of the coil, but work gently to avoid any damage.'

So there you have it, you've finally got a sure-fire method as to how to clean the heating element on your Ninja air fryer without dicing with your appliance's health. Plus, now you know for sure there's no more hidden grime in your kitchen!