I'm an interiors writer and these are the 6 things I love to see in a country kitchen

If there's one room we want to evoke rustic country vibes in, it's the kitchen. The culinary space should be welcoming, comforting and homely, and if there's one way to create this sought-after atmosphere, country kitchen ideas are it.

As the days get shorter and the evenings get chillier, we've all wistfully been thinking of ways to try and enjoy the colder months. For me, cooking hearty meals in the kitchen is a sure way to warm things up, and the experience is improved tenfold when I add rustic country elements to my kitchen ideas.

Whether you're undergoing a full-scale kitchen revamp or you're simply looking to add a few rustic kitchen ideas to your culinary space, I can help you create the ultimate country kitchen. Farmhouse rustic charm in the heart of the home? Bring it on.

My key ingredients for the perfect country kitchen

1. Classic stove

Whether or not you opt for a classic Aga, choosing a large, range-style cooker will give your kitchen a classic farmhouse focal point. Often recessed into chimney alcoves, add an ornate mantel or wooden beam above, and finish with a large clock and stove-top kettle.

2. Butler sink

A rustic rattan blind will add a way to filter light on sunny days and mismatched terracotta pots filled with herbs and cuttings add the perfect finishing touch.

3. Peg rail

Add a Shaker peg rail individually or run them around all four walls in your kitchen. They’re perfect for adding extra storage for chopping boards and utensils or simply used as a way to display decorative finishing touches. You can pick one up at IKEA or John Lewis has a beautiful one for £36. Paint to match your walls or leave in a natural wood finish for contrast.

4. Open shelving

Opt for open wire shelves to create a counter-top pantry idea to keep baking essentials close to hand. Decant ingredients into glass clip-top jars and enamel canisters to transform store-cupboard essentials into an attractive display. Finish the look with wooden chopping boards and rustic crates.

5. Exposed brickwork

The country kitchen look is all about rustic textures and tactile finishes. Exposed brick and wooden beams are ideal, but if that’s not an option, brick slips are an easy-to-install way to make an exposed brick wall. Finish with chunky wooden furniture or kitchen island to add warmth.

6. Dining areas

Adding seating to your kitchen will transform it into the hub of the home where everyone congregates. A chunky wooden dining table and mismatched chairs are perfect for creating an inviting dining zone, or if you’re short on space, try a bench which can be tucked away when not in use.