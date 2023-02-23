The hidden reason your morning brew is costing you more than you realise

Experts are advising many to be more considerate of the impact of their kettle amongst the cost of living crisis, as your morning brew may actually be costing you more than you realise – especially if you live in a hard water area.

As water bills are set to see a record increase this April, more than ever have we seen people attempt to cut costs ahead of the rise. For many, ensuring you get your morning brew is essential to one's routine.

Considering how often you use your best kettle, you ought to be clued up on the factors that could be driving up your bills so you can better save energy at home.

Hard water is one of the lesser-known reasons why your water bill is so high. Those living in the South and East of England are prone to having the hardest water, which is important to take into consideration.

Gene Fitzgerald, home water treatment expert at BOS (opens in new tab) explains that not only is hard water bad for your kettle, but it can be bad for your pocket too. This is because hard water 'contains high levels of minerals such as calcium and magnesium,' filling your kettle with residue.

If you're not diligent with cleaning your kettle, Gene Fitzgerald wants that 'this residue builds up, decreases your kettle's performance, reducing heat transfer, inevitably leading to increased energy consumption.'

Increased energy consumption as a result of limescale build-up means increased utility bills, driving up the cost to boil a kettle, which we're sure nobody is a fan of.

How to cut the cost of hard water

1. Refill your kettle with tap water for each use

Gene Fitzgerald at BOS advises refilling your kettle with tap water each time you boil it. This may appear costly and wasteful upon first impression, but letting water sit in your kettle for long periods encourages the build-up on limescale.

A money-saving tip we have is to only fill your kettle to the amount required. So, fill your mug with the perfect amount of water and then pour it into the kettle to boil. This means less water and energy are wasted.

2. Regularly descale your kettle

Lydia Mallinson, content marketing manager at ZWILLING (opens in new tab) recommends this low-cost and eco-friendly solution for descaling a kettle.

'Use any mild acid such as white vinegar or lemon juice and water mixed together. Fill the kettle three-quarters full of either way and one lemon or equal parts water and vinegar. Let it soak for one hour.'

'Boil the kettle once for vinegar, three times for lemon. Allow to cool then rinse thoroughly several times. You can also use baking soda with the same method.

3. Try a water softener

Gene Fitzgerald at BOS suggests trying a water softener if hard water continues posing a problem for your kettle.

If you live in an area most affected by hard water, you might want to consider trying out one of these expert-led tips so you can save money on your cup of morning brew for the long haul.