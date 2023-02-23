The hidden reason your morning brew is costing you more than you realise
Here's how you can cut the cost of hard water
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter
Experts are advising many to be more considerate of the impact of their kettle amongst the cost of living crisis, as your morning brew may actually be costing you more than you realise – especially if you live in a hard water area.
As water bills are set to see a record increase this April, more than ever have we seen people attempt to cut costs ahead of the rise. For many, ensuring you get your morning brew is essential to one's routine.
Considering how often you use your best kettle, you ought to be clued up on the factors that could be driving up your bills so you can better save energy at home.
Hard water is one of the lesser-known reasons why your water bill is so high. Those living in the South and East of England are prone to having the hardest water, which is important to take into consideration.
Gene Fitzgerald, home water treatment expert at BOS (opens in new tab) explains that not only is hard water bad for your kettle, but it can be bad for your pocket too. This is because hard water 'contains high levels of minerals such as calcium and magnesium,' filling your kettle with residue.
If you're not diligent with cleaning your kettle, Gene Fitzgerald wants that 'this residue builds up, decreases your kettle's performance, reducing heat transfer, inevitably leading to increased energy consumption.'
Increased energy consumption as a result of limescale build-up means increased utility bills, driving up the cost to boil a kettle, which we're sure nobody is a fan of.
How to cut the cost of hard water
1. Refill your kettle with tap water for each use
Gene Fitzgerald at BOS advises refilling your kettle with tap water each time you boil it. This may appear costly and wasteful upon first impression, but letting water sit in your kettle for long periods encourages the build-up on limescale.
A money-saving tip we have is to only fill your kettle to the amount required. So, fill your mug with the perfect amount of water and then pour it into the kettle to boil. This means less water and energy are wasted.
2. Regularly descale your kettle
Lydia Mallinson, content marketing manager at ZWILLING (opens in new tab) recommends this low-cost and eco-friendly solution for descaling a kettle.
'Use any mild acid such as white vinegar or lemon juice and water mixed together. Fill the kettle three-quarters full of either way and one lemon or equal parts water and vinegar. Let it soak for one hour.'
'Boil the kettle once for vinegar, three times for lemon. Allow to cool then rinse thoroughly several times. You can also use baking soda with the same method.
3. Try a water softener
Gene Fitzgerald at BOS suggests trying a water softener if hard water continues posing a problem for your kettle.
If you live in an area most affected by hard water, you might want to consider trying out one of these expert-led tips so you can save money on your cup of morning brew for the long haul.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things architecture and interior design, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily, keen to explore architecture within film, media, and virtual environments. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole browsing through new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
-
12 clever design tricks to make a small dining room look bigger
Make a small dining room look bigger with our expert tips and tricks
By Sophie Warren-Smith
-
Pinterest's Head of Home reveals the emerging kitchen trends for 2023
Pinterest’s Head of Home Matt Siberry gives us the lowdown on the kitchen trends the platform is seeing growing in popularity for 2023
By Matt Siberry
-
38 Small garden ideas to maximise your outdoor space
Whether you’re looking to spruce up a small garden, compact courtyard or bijou balcony, there are plenty of ways to enhance your outdoor space, regardless of size
By Holly Walsh