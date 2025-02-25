6 things I always see in the coolest Scandi-style kitchens, as a interior stylist
The key ingredients you need to nail this look
Full of Nordic cool, a Scandi kitchen may be simplistic in style but it’s also full of charm and character, which is what makes it such a popular choice.
As an interior stylist who has styled countless photoshoots and events, I've been lucky enough to look around some of the best-looking kitchens in the business. The best Scandi kitchen ideas include warm, natural materials, touchy-feely textures and clutter-free surfaces.
While the colour palette is usually light and neutral, I’ve seen some modern styles incorporating small colour hits for contrast, while clean lines and an orderly appearance promote a sense of calm. The trick is to keep it restrained and try not to go overboard – a Scandi kitchen is all about understated style, with considered pieces and a beautifully organic approach.
I've rounded up a shortlist of the 6 things I always see in the best Scandi-style kitchens to give you the tools to create an inviting and timeless space, that will still look cool years from now.
1. Natural wood
A key component of a Scandi-style kitchen is to use natural materials, and light wood is the perfect antidote to those darker Scandinavian days. Beech, ash and pale oak are all ideal for kitchen cabinet ideas, and to give it even more interest, look out for a wood where you can see the grain to elevate its charm. Pair it with some matching bar stools or a few other wood pieces for a warm, inviting scheme.
2. Warm neutrals
When it comes to your kitchen walls, keep the scheme airy and bright with neutrals, but choose warm shades where you can so the room isn’t too stark or clinical. Cream, beige and sand colours all work well, or even an off-white or soft taupe, and while they may not be bright, colourful shades, they’ll create a calming environment you’ll want to spend time in.
3. Open shelving
Scandi kitchens are often quite minimalistic, however there’s always room to show off some of your treasured kitchenware in a dedicated shelving spot. From glass storage jars to stylish mugs or a fresh pine candle, keep your shelves ordered and free of clutter, with a scattering of considered pieces to complement your Scandi scheme.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
4. Mood lighting
A Nordic-inspired kitchen needs plenty of light so make sure you have a good mix of functional pendants where you need them, as well as any spotlights under wall cabinets or shelving to light up worktops. Rather than choosing anything too ornate for your kitchen lighting ideas, opt for simple shaped pendants in rattan or wood to add to the natural look of your kitchen – or even a pop of black to help ground the scheme.
5. Tactile flooring
Wood flooring is perfectly suited to the simple style of a Scandi kitchen and complements the natural materials used elsewhere. Go for rustic boards and lighter colours, rather than herringbone or dark wood designs. If you do want to lift the scheme with some colour, you can always add a rug or two.
6. Hidden appliances
Beautiful yet functional, treat your Scandi kitchen to integrated appliances where possible, to keep the overall scheme streamlined and neat. You want the focus to be on your materials and décor choices, rather than your dishwasher!
Get the look
Stick to these ingredients and you'll nail that classic nordic cool look.
Laurie Davidson is a professional stylist, writer and content creator, who lives and breathes interiors. Having worked for some of the UK’s leading interior magazines, styled homes up and down the country and produced sets for TV shows, adverts and top brands, it’s safe to say Laurie has had a pretty exciting career. Find her on Instagram at @lifeofaninteriorstylist or over at lauriedavidson.co.uk
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Ofgem announces energy bills are increasing again in April - this is everything you need to know
This is what the Ofgem April price cap announcment means for you
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How to fix a leaning fence (the easy way!) — experts say you can save hundreds on a new panel by using these £25 products instead
A cheat’s way to make your fence look as good as new
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Farrow & Ball's releasing 12 new paint shades – these are the ones I predict we’ll soon be seeing everywhere
Meet the 9 brand new paint shades and 3 archival colours Farrow & Ball is launching this week
By Sara Hesikova