6 things I always see in the coolest Scandi-style kitchens, as a interior stylist

Full of Nordic cool, a Scandi kitchen may be simplistic in style but it’s also full of charm and character, which is what makes it such a popular choice.

As an interior stylist who has styled countless photoshoots and events, I've been lucky enough to look around some of the best-looking kitchens in the business. The best Scandi kitchen ideas include warm, natural materials, touchy-feely textures and clutter-free surfaces.

While the colour palette is usually light and neutral, I’ve seen some modern styles incorporating small colour hits for contrast, while clean lines and an orderly appearance promote a sense of calm. The trick is to keep it restrained and try not to go overboard – a Scandi kitchen is all about understated style, with considered pieces and a beautifully organic approach.

I've rounded up a shortlist of the 6 things I always see in the best Scandi-style kitchens to give you the tools to create an inviting and timeless space, that will still look cool years from now.

1. Natural wood

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

A key component of a Scandi-style kitchen is to use natural materials, and light wood is the perfect antidote to those darker Scandinavian days. Beech, ash and pale oak are all ideal for kitchen cabinet ideas, and to give it even more interest, look out for a wood where you can see the grain to elevate its charm. Pair it with some matching bar stools or a few other wood pieces for a warm, inviting scheme.

2. Warm neutrals

(Image credit: DeVol)

When it comes to your kitchen walls, keep the scheme airy and bright with neutrals, but choose warm shades where you can so the room isn’t too stark or clinical. Cream, beige and sand colours all work well, or even an off-white or soft taupe, and while they may not be bright, colourful shades, they’ll create a calming environment you’ll want to spend time in.

3. Open shelving

(Image credit: Future/Nathalie Priem)

Scandi kitchens are often quite minimalistic, however there’s always room to show off some of your treasured kitchenware in a dedicated shelving spot. From glass storage jars to stylish mugs or a fresh pine candle, keep your shelves ordered and free of clutter, with a scattering of considered pieces to complement your Scandi scheme.

4. Mood lighting

For similar lights, try Emil Rattan 3 light ceiling light, £60, Dunelm (Image credit: Future PLC / Douglas Gibb)

A Nordic-inspired kitchen needs plenty of light so make sure you have a good mix of functional pendants where you need them, as well as any spotlights under wall cabinets or shelving to light up worktops. Rather than choosing anything too ornate for your kitchen lighting ideas, opt for simple shaped pendants in rattan or wood to add to the natural look of your kitchen – or even a pop of black to help ground the scheme.

5. Tactile flooring

(Image credit: Woodworks)

Wood flooring is perfectly suited to the simple style of a Scandi kitchen and complements the natural materials used elsewhere. Go for rustic boards and lighter colours, rather than herringbone or dark wood designs. If you do want to lift the scheme with some colour, you can always add a rug or two.

6. Hidden appliances

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Beautiful yet functional, treat your Scandi kitchen to integrated appliances where possible, to keep the overall scheme streamlined and neat. You want the focus to be on your materials and décor choices, rather than your dishwasher!

