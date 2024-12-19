What worktops go with white kitchens? The combinations that will elevate this classic colour scheme

Always on trend, and forever uplifting, a white kitchen is a timeless choice that offers a bright, fresh, and versatile backdrop for whatever design choices you make in your new kitchen. No wonder white consistently ranks in the top 10 most popular kitchen colour schemes .

If you’ve been won over by the pure beauty of white kitchen ideas , you’re probably now wondering what worktops go with white kitchens. The problem with white’s versatility is that the options can feel endless – as a neutral, it literally goes with everything.

With this in mind, narrowing down your choices is more about the overall look you’re seeking than whether or not it will go with white cabinetry. Natural stone worktops, such as marble or granite, are great for a luxurious, elegant white kitchen – particularly in classical styles. In a modern, streamlined white kitchen, sleek engineered surfaces are often a better match. For warmth, timber worktops are hard to beat, while concrete or steel are excellent for evoking an industrial vibe.

The best kitchen worktop ideas marry good looks with functionality, so it’s important to consider the various care and maintenance requirements of each material, too. To help you find your perfect match, we've rounded up eight excellent worktop options, each with the power to elevate white cabinets from simple to stunning.

1. Quartz

Manmade from a mix of minerals, resin and pigmants, engineered quartz is a firm favourite for its durability and wide range of colours and patterns. ‘Engineered quartz requires virtually no maintenance. It offers the same beautiful aesthetic of natural stone, whilst being extremely durable and practical,’ says Mor Krisher, Head of Design at Caesarstone .

For a white kitchen, consider warm white quartz – like this 5121 Layalite – from Caesarstone – for a seamless modern look that’s not too sterile, or explore patterned quartz imbued with subtle veining in grey or taupe for a little more decoration.

2. Porcelain

Porcelain has similar low maintenance benefits to quartz but as it’s a kiln-formed ceramic material, it is even more resilient to heat and UV damage. ‘Porcelain also offers incredible design versatility. Its manufacturing process allows for the creation of bold designs and dramatic colours that are often more challenging to achieve with other manmade materials,’ says Mor.

A pure white porcelain worktop can create a sleek, cohesive aesthetic when used with white kitchen cabinets, while darker shades like graphite or bronze add drama and contrast. ‘I’m a big fan of dark porcelain worktops, like this 510 Impermia , paired with white cabinetry and metallic accents like brass taps and handles. The combination of light and dark helps to keep the space feeling open and neutral. This is especially beneficial if you want to create a cosy atmosphere, but your kitchen isn’t vast in size.’

3. Solid surfaces

Seamless and sleek, solid surface worktops like HIMACS, Staron and Corian are a versatile choice. Made from thermoformed acrylic, minerals and pigments, they can be curved into interesting shapes and any stains or scratches can be repaired, meaning your new white kitchen can maintain its clean, crisp look.

Solid surfaces come in a huge variety of colours and patterns, from plain white for a uniform look to soft greys or muted tones for added definition. Their non-porous nature makes them highly practical for busy, family kitchens and joints can be thermoformed to eliminate bacteria-harbouring gaps.

‘Solid surfaces work wonderfully in a white kitchen both from an aesthetic and a practical point of view. You can choose from a vast range of colours and tones, whether solid or with a particle or veined effect to work beautifully both with white and any other tones you have in your kitchen,’ says Martin Saxby, UK Country Manager for HIMACS . ‘In a white kitchen, I love the harmonious combination of our textured tones such as Shadow Queen , which has 8% certified recycled content, with white cabinets, as it’s an elegant neutral that’s very forgiving and adds a certain softness to what might otherwise be a stark scheme.’

4. Stainless steel

For a modern, industrial edge, stainless-steel worktops are a standout choice. Opt for polished steel for a slick professional-chef look or go for satin or brushed steel for a subtler design style and a surface that’s more resistant to scratches and fingerprint marks.

‘One of the great features of stainless steel is its seamlessness. The owners of this kitchen wanted a 6.2m-long island without any joins in the worktop and this considerably narrows down the options,’ says Graham Barnard, founder of Matrix Kitchens . ‘It’s also very easy to live with, especially rough-brushed steel like we used here – you can cook away happily without all the usual anxieties of heat, spices, wine, coffee stains and scratches etc.’

The raw, professional finish of stainless steel pairs beautifully with contemporary white cabinets – doors with a high-gloss white lacquer finish will reflect the shine of polished steel, helping to bounce light around the room.

5. Solid timber

Wood worktops are an excellent choice for a white kitchen as the natural warmth and texture of the wood balances out the crispness of the white, ensuring the space doesn’t feel too stark or sterile. ‘The warm, natural tones of the wood also provide a beautiful contrast to the white cabinetry and as wood has a classic, timeless look, you can be sure your kitchen won’t go out of style,’ says Molly Chandler, designer at Willis & Stone .

Wood worktops suit a variety of kitchen styles too and the finish of the wood, e.g. natural, oiled or stained, can be tailored to suit the desired look. ‘I always think oiled oak is a great choice as the oiled finish enhances the wood’s grain and texture, giving it a natural, tactile quality. Oiled oak is also durable and when properly maintained can handle daily use very well,’ adds Molly.

While wood worktops are attractive, they do require a certain level of care and attention to keep them looking good. Regular oiling or sealing is required to protect the surface and wood is susceptible to staining, water damage and warping if not properly sealed and maintained.

‘Direct exposure to hot pans can also cause damage and wood can be prone to scratches or dents which, while some will consider ‘character’, may not be to everyone’s taste,’ explains Molly.

6. Laminate

Laminate worktops, like this Laurent Marble design from Bushboard , are a wallet-friendly and flexible choice for white kitchens. Laminates come in a wide choice of designs, including marble, wood and stone effects. They are lightweight, easy (and cheap) to install, and remarkably stain resistant and easy to clean – just avoid abrasive cleaners.

‘Modern Laminate worktops can convincingly mimic premium materials, seamlessly enhancing the clean, bright look of white cabinetry,’ says Molly at Willis & Stone. ‘It should be noted that laminates are prone to damage. While they offer affordability and a wide range of design options, laminates are more susceptible to scratches, chips, and heat damage compared to other materials like quartz, granite or stainless steel.’

As they’re manmade, laminates are especially well suited to modern white kitchens, where the crisp, uniform finish will suit modern kitchen ideas.

7. Natural marble

For those seeking elegance with a sense of heritage, natural marble is a luxurious option. Pairing white cabinets with one of the whiter marbles, like Carrara, will provide a subtle, tone-on-tone look that’s classic and understated. Alternatively, go for a more striking marble with golden, aubergine or green veins, to add drama and opulence. ‘My personal favourite is Calacatta Vagli Oro which offers a combination of bold veining and warm undertones, making it a popular choice for white kitchens,’ says Oli Webb, director of Cullifords.

Keep in mind that marble must be well sealed before installation and will require regular re-sealing to maintain its beauty. ‘It is heat resistant but do note that marble is softer than other natural stone options, such as quartzite and granite, which means it requires more diligent care,’ says Oli.

8. Granite

Granite has been cast into the shadows by the popularity of quartz in recent years but it’s one of the toughest natural stone options out and generally affordable too, so worth keeping on your radar. ‘Granite is an ideal choice for use in a white kitchen, due to its durability and resistance to scratching. I would opt for Colonial White granite, which features a mix of white, grey and black and pairs well with a white kitchen in a subtle but eye-catching way,’ says Oli Webb.

‘Bear in mind that granite is generally considered a more traditional choice, so might not suit ultra-modern white kitchens.’ For a monochrome scheme, consider a dark granite-like Nero Absoluto.

FAQs

What colours look good in a white kitchen?

A better question might be what colours don’t look good in a white kitchen…and the answer is none! Any white kitchen will serve as a neutral backdrop to whatever colours you choose – so go ahead and pick your favourites.

For a classic and timeless look, consider pale, sophisticated tones like stone, taupe, or soft pastels. Bold contrasts, such as dark navy, charcoal black, or racing green, will add depth and sophistication, while vibrant shades like zesty yellow or teal will inject mood-boosting energy. To keep your white kitchen looking fashionable for as long as possible, why not pick your palette from the latest kitchen colour trends ? Warm terracotta and sweet peach will both do an admirable job of balancing out any of white’s colder undertones.

Whatever colours you go for, try to avoid overpowering your white cabinetry or you’ll risk losing the clean, bright atmosphere that makes white kitchens so perennially popular.

How do I make my white kitchen look warm?

There is always a fear that white kitchens will look sterile and unwelcoming and one of the main ways to avoid that fate is to choose your white very carefully. A warm white with yellow or pink undertones will be far less harsh then cold whites, which have blue undertones.

What you pair with white can also have an impact – go for natural materials and warm-toned accents to cosy up your white kitchen. Wooden elements, like oak shelving, bar stools and chopping boards are easy, quick wins for introducing a warmer atmosphere. Ditto warm metallics like antique brass and brushed bronze on brassware, hardware and lighting.

Layering textures is another key strategy; consider adding rugs in natural weaves like rattan and sisal, linen blinds and wicker storage baskets. Pay attention to your lighting in a white kitchen – switch to warm light bulbs and add in extra mood lighting using rechargeable lamps and under-cabinet puck lights. By thoughtfully combining texture, colour, and lighting you can transform a white kitchen into a welcoming and cosy space without a hint of coldness in sight.

Whether it’s the timeless beauty of wood, the sleekness of quartz, or the drama of marble, there are plenty of stunning options to elevate white kitchen designs. Have you found your perfect match?