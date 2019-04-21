Kitchen makeover with dark blue units and walnut worktops

The kitchen in this two-bedroom Victorian terraced house in Brighton, West Sussex lacked much-needed space for the homeowners, who finally gave it a dramatic refurb after living in the property for more than 15 years.

‘We wanted it to be sympathetic to the Victorian age of the house. The room is narrow so we wanted open shelving for cookbooks and everyday items, but some units were a must,’ said the homeowners.

Wanting a classic scheme with some contemporary and industrial accents, the owners found exactly what they were looking for at The Brighton Kitchen Company. ‘Our designer translated our ideas into a plan. The Shaker cabinetry gave us the classic look we wanted and the off-black finish added impact.’

‘Many people might balk at dark colours in a galley kitchen, but it’s made the space feel wider. The work took about four weeks to complete and the labour cost £4,000, with £2,300 for the cabinet painting and £3,240 for the dry fit.’

‘The kitchen lacked worktop space and it had a higgledy piggledy layout that gave the room a permanently cluttered feel,’ said the homeowner.

‘A few companies to steer us towards having wall units on both sides, but we thought it would make the narrow room claustrophobic. Doing it this way gave us scope to include details that make it look unique.

A professional-style tap with pull-out rinser combines style with function

Bespoke shelves made from walnut and copper piping add a unique, industrial vibe. Building an extractor into a recess instead of a design that juts out between units is a streamlined solution.

‘A combination of closed and open units breaks up the run of doors and has created pockets of interesting space.’

‘I love the little bespoke acrylic knobs,’ said the homeowner. ‘They glow against the inky paint finish on the cabinets. We did splash out on them, but we managed to save money elsewhere by reusing the floor, cooker and fridge-freezer.’

A vertical radiator fits into a slim stretch of wall, which was stripped back to expose the original Victorian bricks, creating an urban vibe.

‘You’d think that dark furniture in a small kitchen would make it look even smaller, but with the right mix of colours, worktops and lighting, it makes it seem larger.’