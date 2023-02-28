We tried the Magimix Blender Power 3 - it's an easy to use blender that does it all

For many of us, blenders are no longer seen as a luxury kitchen appliance, and instead are part of our essential culinary staples. Modern blenders boast a range of modes and capabilities, enabling us to make smoothies, soups and sorbets with the same device.

Magimix is a brand that already has a solid reputation when it comes to best blenders. The original Magimix Power Blender is up there with the top-rated blenders on the market, meaning there are high hopes for the Blender Power 3. Making smoothies, soup, and a range of desserts is supposedly made easy by the blender’s one touch buttons. It’s a device that does it all, and has a capacity ranging from 1.2 to 1.8 and 2 litres. The later models - the Power 4 and Power 5XL - have a further bump in size, and an increase in power from the 3’s 1000W.

But the Magimix Blender Power 3 comes with a high price tag of £180. This is steep even for a blender of this quality, so we wanted to see how it performs and whether it’s worth splurging on. I’m a keen smoothie drinker, but I’ve previously been limited to an old Breville blender that’s sat in my cupboard for years, so I jumped at the chance to review the Blender Power 3. In this review I put the product through its paces so you can make a well-informed decision about whether this blender is worth your cash.

Magimix Blender Power 3 product specs

Size : 1.2 litres (also available in 1.8 and 2 litres)

Dimensions: (H)385 x (L)165 x (D)165 mm

Power : 1000W

Settings: Stop, Auto, Pulse

What's in the box: Motor unit, glass jug, blade assembly and holder, watertight seal, safe-stir spatula, 70ml measuring cup

Blending modes: Smoothie, Soup, Dessert, Ice, Cleaning

Who wrote this review?

Katie Sims Freelance Contributor Katie Sims has been writing content for Ideal Home since spring 2022. Over the past few weeks she has tested the Magimix Blender Power 3, trialling different recipes so she could see how the blender fared making a range of drinks and food. She was particularly keen to try a few smoothie and soup recipes, as she’s been trying to eat more healthily since the New Year. Katie was loaned the Blender Power 3 from Magimix to review, and was also sent the Blender Kit attachments to use alongside.

First impressions

The Magimix Blender Power 3 arrives in a box that can be lifted easily enough by one person. Alongside the blender’s components, there was also a Magimix recipe book. The book definitely elevates the experience of using the blender; aside from soup, smoothie, juice, and even milk recipes, it’s packed full of nutritional information, and each recipe comes with symbols to signify its health benefits.

Most of the packaging materials in the box unfortunately couldn’t be recycled; there were two polystyrene cutouts, and plastic wrapping for some of the blender’s parts. I also received the Blender Kit, which contains two BlendCups (700ml and 400ml), and a glass mill attachment for grinding spices and making purees. The manual indicates that certain foods and recipes will blend better with these attachments, but they are completely optional.

Setting up the Blender Power 3 was relatively straightforward. No assembly was required other than to attach the jug to the motor unit and plug it in. The hard part was removing the blade assembly from the jug so it could be used with the other attachments. It seemed to be screwed so tightly in place I didn’t think I’d be able to get it off. One of the online Magimix tutorials showed that the blade holder could easily be moved if one hand was placed on the handle of the glass jug whilst the other hand twisted the blade off the top. After learning this trick I haven’t had trouble removing the blade attachment since.

Once the Blender Power 3 was sitting on my kitchen countertop, I was pretty pleased with how it looked. It is quite large, so might not be suitable for smaller culinary spaces, but it didn’t feel overly bulky or like an eyesore at all. The neutral silver and black colours blended nicely with the surroundings and I didn’t feel the need to put it away in a cupboard when it wasn’t being used.

What is the Magimix Blender Power 3 like to use?

Using the Blender Power 3 couldn’t be easier. The pre-set programmes are smoothie, soup, ice, dessert, and cleaning, and there’s also the expert modes, which range in speed from 1 to 4, as well as a bluetooth programme where you select the blender’s mode from your phone. I mainly stuck to the pre-set programmes, as they took the guesswork out of using the blender; no need to figure out how long to blend ingredients for and how much power to use for different recipes, I could simply press the appropriate button with the assurance that the blender was doing everything for me.

Like most blenders, the Magimix Power 3 likes to make a din when it’s working. The faster and harder it blends, the more noise it makes, but I personally quite like knowing that the blender is doing its thing, and it doesn’t last more than a couple of minutes. It’s also not as noisy as other blenders I’ve used previously.

Making smoothies

For me, a good smoothie is one in which all the ingredients have blended seamlessly together and I can’t taste any lumps and chunks when drinking it. I had hopes that the Blender Power 3 would be able to do this, and I wasn’t disappointed. All the smoothies I made were smooth and delicious, and as many as 7 or 8 ingredients were blended to an even consistency.

The first couple of smoothies I made were my own recipes, as I wanted to know that I could combine multiple random ingredients together in the blender and get the desired effect every time. I used a mixture of frozen, refrigerated, wet and dry ingredients, and a lump-free, drinkable smoothie was created every time. I tried a recipe from the Magimix book as well, which was delicious. The smoothie mode of the blender makes everything very easy; it’s just a case of putting the ingredients in and pressing one button, and voila! One delicious smoothie coming right up.

Making soup

I was probably most excited to try out the soup mode on the Blender Power 3, as previous blenders I’ve used weren’t large enough to make soup in. This wasn’t going to be a problem with the 1.2 litre capacity of the Power 3 though, and I liked that I could batch make soup to have for lunch throughout the week. I tried the Mum’s Soup recipe from the Magimix book first, followed by the Parsnip and Apple Soup recipe. Both were delicious, and I definitely plan on making them again in the future.

The soup recipes in the Magimix book are easy to follow, consisting of only 4-5 steps in total. The ingredients do have to be prepped and then cooked on the hob before they can be blended, so it’s not a process that can be rushed through, but once the ingredients are ready to go in the blender, the soup is made in a couple of minutes. The soup mode blended the ingredients together perfectly, and didn’t leave behind any chunks of food, which was a concern considering how little time it took to blend. I’d recommend leaving the spatula in the jug whilst the ingredients blend. Aside from helping to create a completely even consistency, it prevents liquid from splashing out the top.

The only downside with making soup in the Blender Power 3 was that by the time I’d served the soup into bowls, it had cooled and needed reheating in the microwave. I like my soups to be piping hot, but the process of transferring the ingredients from the hob to the blender didn’t manage to maintain a high temperature. This is a minor issue though, and overall I was really impressed with how the soups turned out.

Using the Blender Kit attachments

The big plus of using the attachments from the Blender Kit is not having to use the big 1.2 litre jug every time I wanted to make something in the blender. The glass jug is heavy, and if it’s being washed by hand, it takes longer to clean. Though personally this isn’t enough of an inconvenience to warrant spending extra money on the attachments. The BlendCups are £50 and the glass mill attachment is £60, or they can be purchased together for £100, which isn’t cheap when you add it to the £180 spent on the blender.

In terms of using the attachments compared to the jug, the only difference is that they need to be held down when the machine is working. Thanks to the power of the blender, this isn’t required for long at all. The recipes in the Magimix book recommend a specific attachment for best results, but a few of them suggest either the BlendCup or the glass jug, and personally I couldn’t notice a difference between the two in terms of taste or texture.

I was impressed with the glass mill attachment, which is recommended for grinding whole foods like nuts. My almonds were chopped and ground to dust in as little as 15 seconds. This attachment is also recommended for making purées and baby food, but again, I wouldn’t say it’s necessary at all, as the glass jug is capable of blending whatever you put in there.

Cleaning the Magimix Blender Power 3

Cleaning the Blender Power 3 is really easy because all of the parts are dishwasher safe. I remove the rubber seal from the blade assembly and wash this by hand, as it’s not recommended to put rubber in the dishwasher. Just don’t make the mistake of forgetting to put the seal back on before you next use the blender - I did this once and the liquids in my smoothie dripped out the bottom of the jug.

If you don’t have a dishwasher, cleaning the blender isn’t a huge chore still. The parts detach from each other easily, and the soup or smoothie ingredients soon rinse away with hot water and washing up liquid. Exercise a little caution when washing the blade assembly, as this is quite sharp.

There’s also a cleaning mode, which the manual recommends using after each time you’ve made something in the blender. You simply need to fill the jug half full with warm water and a few drops of washing up liquid, and then set the automatic cleaning programme off. This will rinse the blender jug, but you may find you still need to go in with a cloth and clean off some leftover remnants of your smoothie or soup afterwards.

Should you buy the Magimix Blender Power 3?

The Magimix Blender Power 3 could be well worth your cash if you’re looking for an appliance that blends just about anything you put in it. Whether you want to make a power smoothie with an unlimited number of ingredients, or a deliciously warming soup from an array of cooked vegetables, you can throw it all into the Blender Power 3 and rest assured it will create the consistency you’re looking for. My favourite thing about this blender is the one touch buttons. They make the blending process simple and uncomplicated. Just select your chosen mode, wait a couple of minutes, and job done - smoothie, soup, or dessert has been blended to the perfect consistency.

The only caveat with this product is the price, but if you’re in the market to spend a few pennies on a good quality device that will serve you for years to come, the Blender Power 3 could be for you. I didn’t experience any issues when using it, other than the minor struggle of figuring out how to detach the blade assembly from the jug at first. Overall the blender is a good investment and will make living a healthier lifestyle much easier, and what better reason is there to make a purchase!