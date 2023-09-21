Is this the perfect breakfast combo? Our Place collabs with Grind Coffee for a limited edition colourway

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Today is the day of a very special launch as Our Place partnered with Grind Coffee on a limited edition bundle featuring the London coffee roaster’s signature pink hue. That’s right, one of the best nonstick pans, not to mention everyone’s favourite, gets a baby pink makeover, bringing our dream kitchen ideas to life.

The collaboration aims to be your new go-to breakfast must-have that you’ll look forward to waking up for. The bundle includes a Mini Always Pan from Our Place in the limited edition colourway with a matching tin of Grind coffee pods filled with an exclusive blend. The tin features an updated design too, swapping the monochrome look for a contrasting lid with a matching logo. All that can be yours for £115. If you’re quick, that is.

Our Place x Grind Coffee collaboration launches today

(Image credit: Our Place)

Grind Coffee is on fire with its cool collabs - Henry Holland, illustrator and tattoo artist Poppy Crew and now Our Place! The Always Pan maker knows how to pick them too, partnering with singer and actress Selena Gomez in the past. And judging by these past partnerships, this bundle will be quick to fly off the (virtual) shelves. That’s right, the limited edition will be available exclusively online through the brands’ websites.

‘We chose to work with Grind because our two brands share a strong commitment to sustainability,’ says Our Place co-founder, Shiza Shahid. ‘We also loved the idea of creating the perfect breakfast bundle together: Our Always Pan in a limited and gorgeous Grind pink, and a delicious coffee blend to go with it: now that's a collab worth waking up for!’

(Image credit: Our Place)

The two brands are joined by shared sustainability goals. The multipurpose Always Pan is known for its non-toxic ThermakindTM coating, which is of course present. Meanwhile, the uber cool Grind is famous for its home-compostable coffee pods and its Grind One pod coffee machine.

This time, the pods are filled with an exclusive blend with milk chocolate and almond notes, complemented by sweet hints of apple and caramel. Yum! It’s been ethically sourced from sustainable farms in Brazil and Columbia and then roasted in the brand’s London roastery.

In terms of the pricepoint of £115, we think it’s fair. The Mini Always Pan alone usually goes for £100 and a tin of Grind Coffee is £9.95. And the added £5.05 is what that limited edition, exclusive factor will cost you.

(Image credit: Our Place)

But it’s been a busy couple of days for Our Place as the cookware brand also released its first venture into drinkware just this Tuesday. The hand-blown Party Coupes come in a set of four price at £90, available in a choice of two cute two-toned colourways - amber with dark pink and dark blue with mustard yellow - and are the perfect investment ahead of the home entertaining season.

The limited edition Our Place x Grind Coffee bundle is available exclusively through Our Place and Grind websites from today.