Are reusable coffee pods worth the effort? I tried them out for a week

So, you've bought a pod coffee machine and it's transformed your morning routine. Before long, you hit the first two obstacles: buying new pods and recycling them.

Enter, the reusable coffee pod.

We tried out a set from La Cafetiere, and for £8.50, we think they're pretty impressive. No buying new pods and less eco-guilt (just a bit more faff in the morning).

(opens in new tab) La Cafetiere Reusable Nespresso Coffee Capsule Set, 3 Piece | £8.50 at John Lewis (opens in new tab) These reusable pods work with a Nespresso-compatible machine and will help save a lot of waste. You just need to add a strong ground coffee to your weekly shop and you're away.

Reusable coffee pods: first impressions

The pods are really cute and come with a little brush for removing excess coffee grounds. I enjoyed tamping the coffee down with the back of the spoon, it all made for a fun working-from-home lunch break.

I used some ground coffee from Lavazza and the first coffee I made didn't taste very strong. When set to an espresso rather than a longer drink it works a lot better, although this isn't how I like my coffee, particularly in winter when it's nice to have a warm mug to hold in the morning.

Pouring the coffee into the pod wasn't nearly as messy as I thought it might be, although it's not something you can do in a hurry. The pod didn't sit perfectly in the coffee machine on the first go so I had to take it out and try again, but this is just something you have to get used to.

I'd recommend going for a strong ground coffee or it will come out weak. I also tried making a coffee with two pods, and topping it up with some foamed milk, and that's still quicker than using a cafetiere.

I also cut open a L'OR BARISTA pod and put it in the reusable pod so I could get a direct comparison between the flavours, and the L'OR pod did taste a lot nicer. Day to day, I use the normal pods but it's nice to have the option, and using the reusable pods will work out cheaper.

When I inevitably run out of normal pods, I'll definitely use them. But I think most people buy a pod coffee machine to get rid of the faff of dealing with ground coffee and to be able to make a coffee quickly.

If you want to reduce your environmental impact, The Podster by Hotel Chocolat has recyclable pods that can go in with the rest of your recycling. I'd also like to try the compostable pods from Grind (opens in new tab), as they decompose after 180 days and you can throw them in with your food waste.

Another drawback of the reusable pods is that you've obviously got to clean the pods out before you use them in your best coffee machine. The instructions say to empty the capsule, clean it with soapy water and rinse thoroughly.

So, are they worth it? If you want your coffee to taste good and you want an eco-friendly option, these are great for under £10. And if you can't be bothered to keep ordering pods, they're a good solution.

I also think they're a lovely gift for your coffee-loving, eco-conscious friend. There are also various reusable pod sets at Amazon (opens in new tab), and some come in stainless steel which will last a long time.