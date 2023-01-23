I tried Salter's more affordable Velvestiser dupe The Chocolatier - it's perfect for winter evenings at home

One thing that is sure to warm up any winter evening is a mug of hot chocolate, especially when you can whip one up in your own home. The Chocolatier is the iconic homeware brand Salter's attempt to make that experience with one of the best milk frothers a little more affordable, with an RRP of £59 compared to more expensive alternatives (we're talking about Hotel Chocolat's Velvetiser, of course).

We love the Velvetiser here at Ideal Home, as well as more affordable dupes like the Aldi Hot Chocolate Maker, so we had to try this one out too. During testing, I found that The Chocolatier had more uses than just cocoa - it can also be used to froth milk for hot and cold drinks. You can also use dairy and plant milk with this appliance, making it great for sweetening up Veganuary.

The Chocolatier Electric Hot Chocolate Maker

Hot chocolates have become an evening staple in my flat with The Chocolatier; I'm talking vegan ones (for my boyfriend) and ones made with real chocolate flakes. The maker has a maximum 240ml capacity for making hot chocolates and a 115ml capacity for frothing milk for other hot drinks.

It's nice and small (‎16.8 x 11.1 x 18.6 cm) so it's easy to store if you prefer having a clear countertop as I do. To use, you pedal through the different modes by pressing the one button that's on the front of the jug. There are illustrations that correspond to the different settings (thick hot froth, light froth, hot chocolate, and cold milk froth).

For hot chocolate, you add 35g of flakes or powder to a max of 240 ml of milk - I find this usually equates to 2 and a half tablespoons if you don't want to go to the bother of grabbing your scales. It takes just a few minutes for the chocolate to be heated and combined with the milk, and the machine works quietly.

There's no more need to use your microwave or heat up milk on the hob with The Chocolatier. The results are noticeably smoother than these methods too and feel like a proper treat at home.

If you're also on the lookout for a 2-in-1 milk frother and hot chocolate maker combo, then I'm pleased to report that the results from the Chocolatier for coffee are great. I've made many lattes with it, and it's great fun for practising latte art at home with a steady pour.

It's worth bearing in mind that you can only make froth milk for one coffee at a time with The Chocolatier, unlike a more expensive choice like the Smeg Milk Frother (opens in new tab), which has a hot frothing capacity of 250ml.

How does it compare to other hot chocolate makers?

The Chocolatier is much more affordable than the Velvetiser, and has a similar capacity for making hot chocolates (240ml compared to 220ml) while being nice and compact. However, the frothing ring that results in that lovely blended hot chocolate is smaller in The Chocolatier and results in a hot chocolate that is a little less full-bodied. If you're a total hot choc connoisseur, you might notice the difference but for those looking for a cheaper option that you'll also use as a milk frother, it's a total winner.

Yes, the Velvetiser is pricey, but you definitely get what you pay for if you can afford to stretch to the price tag. The design is miles ahead, with a range of sleek colourways to choose from (I just love the copper) and the bigger whisk will give you a silkier end product ultimately. If you're looking to treat yourself, then you'll love the Velvetiser, just make sure you've got space for it on your countertop or in your cupboards, as it is that bit bigger.

Either of these hot chocolate makers or even just a milk frother that can handle chocolate flakes is a fab way to boost your mood at home. Will you be trying one out for yourself?