Should you buy a toaster or an air fryer? I've found the products that mean you don't need to compromise
If you're faced with this appliance conundrum, this is the trick to managing your worktops
Are you stuck for inspiration, wondering 'should I buy a toaster or an air fryer?', you're not alone, as while it's not the first question people usually ask me as Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, it is one that's worth asking if you're struggling with budget or space.
After all, worktops in most kitchens comes at a premium. So, if you've been eyeing one of the best air fryers for a while and think that booting your pick of the best toasters from your home might be the way to find space, then you might be onto something. Here's my verdict on opting for an air fryer over a toaster (and vice versa) and a third option that means you don't have to compromise at all.
Should I buy a toaster or an air fryer?
If you want to get to the product side of things fast, then here are my three recomendationns that incorporate toasting, air frying and in two cases, toasting and air frying.
My favourite toaster
It's pricey, I know but I still think about this KitchenAid toaster that I tested many moons ago regularly. It has so many settings, a slider to set the toastiness level and a stainless sandwich press for those days when you need a toastie.
My favourite air fryer
The Our Place Wonder Oven is the air fryer that fits just perfectly in my small London flat, and the non-stick accessories that come with it cater to everyday cooking tasks like a dream. Even better, it also has a toast function which is perfectly passable.
The perfect compromise
If a passable toast setting or a large appliance doesn't quite cut it for you, this is the third option to the toaster or air fryer debate that you need. It's slim, small, has a dedicated (and excellent) toast setting and can even fit an entire 12-inch pizza. A versatile pick!
Picking a toaster instead of an air fryer
Picking a a toaster over an air fryer is the option that leaves you with the least to work with on this list. While a toaster and kettle set has long been the given appliance configuration, a toaster lacks the functionality that new multi-faceted products can offer.
Most toasters just have the ability to, well, toast. Beyond that, you'll need another appliance and therefore end up losing both space and money. The only situation that I'd recommend investing in a toaster over an air fryer altogether? If you don't cook using a conventional oven and do actually just eat a lot of toast, then buy a bog standard toaster. If not, there are better options out there for you (which I'll get onto).
Picking an air fryer over a toaster
Picking an air fryer over a toaster opens up far more culinary possibilities for your kitchen and will save you untold amounts of money and time long-term. I've been testing air fryers since 2020 and every iteration of air fryer I've tried has shaved at least a third off cooking times.
To use one product as an example, I recently reviewed and loved the Our Place Wonder Oven - so much so I've kept using for months past the end of the testing process. One of the reasons for that is its functionality, which spans air fry, bake, roast, grill, reheat, and crucially: toast.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Its small size and many settings mean that it's the most space effective air fryer I've found for my kitchen yet, and perfect for catering to two people. If you're tossing up between an air fryer and a toaster it's probably in part due to space, which is where a product like this excels.
The toast function on this air fryer is perfectly fine, and improved by the steam inlet which allows you to add extra moisture into your bread. It's not that comparable to the usual experience of using a toaster however, which is where some might want to opt for a third, more dedicated toasting air fryer.
The best option if you can't decide between a toaster and air fryer
If you want the full capabilitiy of a toaster combined with the useful innovation of an air fryer, then there is a way to avoid compromise. A new generation of pizza-sized air fryers have hit the market, and as well as being perfect for everyone's favourite Italian food, they are perfect for toast.
One example from Ideal Home's favourite air fryer brand Ninja is the Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Flip Mini Oven (£219.99 from Ninja). Due to its small size, its air frying function is 50% faster than a conventional oven, and it has a dedicated toast and bagel function that's closer to your toaster than you'd think.
And if it's space you're concerned about, you'll love the fact that this product can be flipped up for storage, so you don't need to give it a permanent space on your worktop.
While we haven't reviewed this exact product just yet, it's on our list for testing, so once that's done we can let you know all about how this toaster hybrid performs. Until then, the choice is yours between toaster, air fryer and a toasting air frying hybrid, though our preference remains firmly on the side of opting for more functionality.
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and an all-around baking and cooking enthusiast. She joined the team in September 2022 as an Ecommerce Editor after working across Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc. She's been reviewing products for 4 years and now specialises in weighing up kitchen essentials' pros and cons, from air fryers to bean-to-cup coffee machines.
She's always been a keen reader, so after graduating from the University of Exeter in 2020 she was thrilled to find a way to write as a full-time job. Nowadays, she spends her days at home or the Ideal Home test facility trying out new kitchen innovations to see if they’re worth a space on your worktop. Her most beloved and hard-working appliance is her Sage coffee machine though she also takes the title of Ideal Home’s in-house air fryer expert after writing about them religiously over the past few years.
When she's not thinking or writing about kitchen appliances, she loves getting around London exploring new places, going for a dip at the Ladies’ Pond and consuming every bit of pop culture she can get her hands on.
-
Should a coffee table be lower than a sofa? The rules experts want you to follow
How to work out the perfect height for your table
By Ellis Cochrane
-
This viral hack turned an £8 vase from B&M into a dupe for a £485 designer side table - here’s how you can do it too
Get your toolkit and paints out - it's time to create your own designer dupe
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Why Benjamin Moore's 'gentle bold' Colour of the Year 2025 has made me want to redecorate immediately
It's the understated star of a rich palette of 'in between' colours
By Heather Young
-
Nespresso's advent calendar is here and ready to keep you caffeinated all December long - I had a sneak peek at what's inside
You get 24 Vertuo pods to gift to a coffee lover this Christmas
By Molly Cleary
-
We got a sneak peek at Sage's newest coffee machine - it's their easiest to use yet for a barista-level cuppa at home
With this machine, Sage claim you can get barista-level results with almost no effort
By Molly Cleary
-
How many lights should there be in a kitchen? Design pros reveal the golden number for a well-lit cooking space
It can be hard to get the lighting of this all-important space spot on - these tips will make it simple
By Natasha Brinsmead
-
Vitamix vs Nutribullet - what are the stand-out differences between these two huge blender brands?
For soups, smoothies and more, there can only be one winner
By Helen McCue
-
6 on-trend kitchen wall lighting ideas to illuminate every corner of a cooking space
Don't leave your walls bare - kitchen wall lighting will complete a room
By Holly Cockburn
-
Why is my fridge wet inside? 5 reasons why you have condensation in your fridge - and what you can do about it
Dry out your fridge in no time
By Lauren Bradbury
-
What is a proving drawer? Kitchen experts explain whether you really need one - even if you're not a star baker
This nice-to-have piece of kitchen tech will have you winning Bread Week from the comfort of your own home
By Holly Cockburn
-
These are the 4 things you need to make your slow cooker an even bigger time saver this winter, according to batch cookers
To make the most convenient appliance out there even better
By Molly Cleary