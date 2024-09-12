The new generation of air fryers all have one feature in common – it's good news for pizza lovers
If you haven't been able to ditch your oven for your air fryer due to this one food, this innovation is great news
I've tested air fryers in my role as Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor for many a year now and while I've wholeheartedly ditched my built-in oven in favour of my smaller, faster appliance, there's one problem food that has prevented many others from doing the same.
While many of the best air fryers are pretty spacious, there are hardly any on the market that can fit an entire pizza, whether homemade or store-bought. As most medium pizzas are usually about 12 inches in diameter, the drawer sizes of air fryers have always been a limiting factor. Until now.
I've spotted that the newest generation of pizza ovens have been designed with everyone's favourite Italian food in mind. I'm not just talking about an obligatory pizza mode but rather, designs that allow you to fit a full-sized pizza in for perfect baking. Here's our lowdown of all of the brand-new air fryers out there designed to rival the best pizza ovens on the market.
The newest trend in air fryers
We're always o the hunt for the next big thing at Ideal Home, and when we recently tested Smeg's new countertop oven (which you can read all about in our Smeg Countertop Oven Air Fryer review), we found that one thing is for sure: the latest trend in the air fryer world is to make everything bigger.
The Smeg oven is not only cavernous, but it also has a pizza setting, which utilises steam to inject moisture into your chosen slice. It's big enough to replace your built-in oven entirely, and features a window, so that you can check on the progress of your pepperoni or vegetable pizza to prevent it from going from perfectly cooked to too-charred.
Smeg isn't the only brand that has spotted a gap in the market when it comes to pizza-ready air fryers. ProCook recently announced their new Electric Pizza Oven air fryer, which can reach temperatures of up to 400°C in order to give you that coveted crispy base on your Margherita.
Unlike the huge Smeg air fryer, you'll struggle to cook everything you need for your family in the ProCook oven, which is very compact. Given its small price-tag however, we're intrigued as to how it'll shape up against other indoor pizza ovens, such as the Ooni Volt, which we recently reviewed.
If it does prove to be a top performer, it looks like it might be one of the most affordable new appliances to help you make restaurant grade pizza at home.
In our tests so far, the best air fryer with a pizza setting that we’ve found is the Sage Smart Oven Air Fryer, which has a whopping 10 functions in total. The countertop oven style and efficient performance of that air fryer led to us giving it 5 stars in our review. We’ll be intrigued to see if any of these shiny new air fryers with pizza capabilities can give it a run for its money!
ProCook's newest small appliance is sure to impress pizza fans, with 20 functions in total.
If you want the best of the best, look no further than the Ooni Volt 12, which brings all of the flavour of outdoor cooking into apartments and kitchens.
If you want an appliance that's really going to do it all, then this Sage air fryer will blow you away. If it's good enough for Stanley Tucci...
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and an all-around baking and cooking enthusiast. She joined the team in September 2022 as an Ecommerce Editor after working across Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc. She's been reviewing products for 4 years and now specialises in weighing up kitchen essentials' pros and cons, from air fryers to bean-to-cup coffee machines.
She's always been a keen reader, so after graduating from the University of Exeter in 2020 she was thrilled to find a way to write as a full-time job. Nowadays, she spends her days at home or the Ideal Home test facility trying out new kitchen innovations to see if they’re worth a space on your worktop. Her most beloved and hard-working appliance is her Sage coffee machine though she also takes the title of Ideal Home’s in-house air fryer expert after writing about them religiously over the past few years.
When she's not thinking or writing about kitchen appliances, she loves getting around London exploring new places, going for a dip at the Ladies’ Pond and consuming every bit of pop culture she can get her hands on.
