Do you need an air fryer cleaning spray? I've tested air fryers from all the big names and this is why I'd save your money
An air fryer cleaner is no different from an ordinary one, really
Owning an air fryer has many benefits, including faster cooking times and a more convenient appliance to navigate when cooking. However, the downsides of the best air fryer ownership are less discussed. One big drawback I've found as Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor is trying to wade through the number of things marketed as 'essential' for your air fryer.
Do you need them? Or are they just tat designed to get you to spend more? Just recently, we looked into whether air fryer covers are worthwhile (the short answer is no) while the debate over using air fryer liners is still alive and well in the Ideal Home office.
Next up on the seemingly endless air fryer accessories carousel are air fryer cleaners, which are dedicated sprays for degreasing your air fryer basket. Here's a look at what they are, and why I think you're best to swerve them.
What is an air fryer cleaning spray?
This summer, the popular cleaning brand Elbow Grease launched a dedicated Air Fryer Cleaner, which you can pick up for £1.29 from B&M. Elbow Grease call it a 'powerful degreaser', and claim it can make air fryer cleaning quick and simple, finished off with a lemon scent.
This 'extra strength grease lifter' contains grease-busting baking soda, according to the brand.
It's not the only brand jumping on the air fryer cleaning spray trend either, with picks from Atonish and HG also available on Amazon. The tagline on each is that these sprays are designed to lift grease, a common air fryer problem.
It is probably best to compare these cleaners to the popularity of oven cleaners. While they will all certainly help clean your appliance, there are so many other products you'll already have in your home that you can use to clean your air fryer just as well.
As we cover in our guide on how to clean an air fryer, there's a much easier way to get your appliance back to a brand-new state than investing in a new single-waste plastic spray. The crucial ingredient in many of these sprays, including the Astonish one, is baking powder, which is a miracle ingredient for cleaning all around your house too.
A much better (and cheaper) method for your air fryer would be to apply a paste made of baking soda to the inside of your air fryer baskets and scrub away at any grease. No single waste plastic or need to buy extra products in sight.
Or, another method (which is my personal favourite) is the most straightforward: filling the basket with hot water and washing up liquid, and leaving to soak before tackling with a non-abrasive sponge.
I'm not the only one unconvinced by the need to invest in a dedicated air fryer cleaning spray. One of the reviews left by a user called Andy on Amazon for the Elbow Grease Spray sums it up neatly, saying 'You certainly need lots of elbow grease using this product, fairly pointless tbh, I have better success with washing up liquid and some boiling water and leaving it a while to soak'.
I couldn't have said it better myself. What's your go-to method for cleaning your air fryer?
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and an all-around baking and cooking enthusiast. She joined the team in September 2022 as an Ecommerce Editor after working across Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc. She's been reviewing products for 4 years and now specialises in weighing up kitchen essentials' pros and cons, from air fryers to bean-to-cup coffee machines.
She's always been a keen reader, so after graduating from the University of Exeter in 2020 she was thrilled to find a way to write as a full-time job. Nowadays, she spends her days at home or the Ideal Home test facility trying out new kitchen innovations to see if they’re worth a space on your worktop. Her most beloved and hard-working appliance is her Sage coffee machine though she also takes the title of Ideal Home’s in-house air fryer expert after writing about them religiously over the past few years.
-
M&S’s Percy Pig duvet sold out in 24 hours - it’s back in stock but you’ll have to act fast to get one
Percy Pig has become somewhat of a British icon - run, don't walk to snap him up for yourself
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Should you leave your air purifier on all the time? Here's what the experts think
Is 24/7 too much or just right? Here's the need-to-know information about how long your air purifier should be on for
By Katie Sims
-
How to store a hot tub in winter - 6 steps to successfully winterise your hot tub, whether you plan on using it or not
Follow these steps to winterise your hot tub
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Argos is selling the Kenwood KMix standmixer for just £180 in its Black Friday sale - our reviewers rated it better than a Kitchenaid
Any bakers will want to add this steal to their shopping basket this Black Friday
By Kezia Reynolds
-
The Ninja Creami has the biggest discount we've ever seen - it's under £100 at Argos so move fast
It makes the perfect gift for someone special so get ahead on your Christmas shopping now
By Holly Cockburn
-
Can you put a slow cooker pot in the oven? How to figure out which ones are (and aren’t) oven-safe
It’s not a black-and-white answer
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Aldi's new air fryer oven is a dead-ringer for the sellout Our Place Wonder Oven - but it's only £50
Aldi has joined the new generation of multi-tasking air fryers
By Rebecca Knight
-
'Tis the season for hosting - get prepped for festivities with these 5 kitchen drinks cabinet ideas
Make sure you have everything you need to be the best host in town
By Holly Cockburn
-
The first ever espresso machine from Philips is here and it comes with free barista training as a bonus
With 15 grind settings and a beautiful stainless steel exterior, this machine looks like the real deal
By Molly Cleary
-
Can you use cooking sprays in an air fryer? Experts reveal the rules you need to follow to avoid damaging your appliance
Technically you can, but your really shouldn't....
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I've tried a halogen oven and I'd never use one again - here are 4 disadvantages to investing in one
Don't believe the hype
By Molly Cleary