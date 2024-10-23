Air fryer covers are emerging as the latest cooking must-have, but do you really need one? This is what the experts say
An air fryer cover can help to hide your air fryer, as well as protect from dust and cooking fumes. But do you actually need one?
There are a good few reasons you might be debating whether an air fryer cover is worth it or not, ranging from protection from the dust to stylistic considerations. After all, the best air fryers, to their detriment, aren't the prettiest of kitchen buys and usually have black, boxy designs that stick out like a sore thumb in a well-curated kitchen.
If that's been a point of frustration for you, an air fryer cover is one of the most straightforward ways of hiding an air fryer on your kitchen worktops. But is it worth investing your money in or is it just one big faff? Here's what the experts think.
Is an air fryer cover worth it?
What is an air fryer cover?
Air fryer covers function just like a BBQ cover for the winter months, though this type is made for the inside of your kitchen rather than your garden. Mainstream appliance brands don't sell air fryer covers, so you can't buy one to store one of the best Ninja air fryers certified by its maker, for example. That hasn't stopped many, many versions being sold on Amazon and Etsy, each claiming to meet various purposes.
On Etsy, you can find covers of every shape, size and design to suit your kitchen. I also spied covers for the Ninja Creami (£29.33 at Etsy) and KitchenAid stand mixers (£22.11 at Etsy), though I have no idea why you'd want to cover up arguably the prettiest appliance out there – one of the best stand mixers. Regardless, these covers can either feature a zip-up design that covers the entire appliance or come as more of a lift-off hood.
If you live in a house particularly prone to dust, you'll want to look for a cover with a surface that's easy to clean, or if you have lots of air fryer accessories you also want to stash away, then there are covers out there with pockets. Here are a few covers I found that might fit the bill.
Product picks
This cover is Ninja compatible, so if you own one of the best dual zone air fryers out there, it's worth looking at. Reviewers love it.
This quilted cover slips over your chosen air fryer with the option to customise it depending on which model you have.
Do you really need one?
As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, I'm not convinced that an air fryer cover is a kitchen essential. The fact that air fryer brands don't sell them is the first red flag for me, as if they could have sold one of any use by now, they probably would have. The added complication of removing, washing and replacing an air fryer cover also seems a little extra to me.
If I were desperate to hide my air fryer away, I'd much rather store it somewhere behind cafe curtains or in a cupboard rather than mess around with a fabric cover. Sam Milner, of RecipeThis.com and author of The Complete Air Fryer Cookbook, agrees that an air fryer cover might be more trouble than it's worth.
'I like the idea that my air fryer is out on the worktop and I can quickly place food in the air fryer without much effort or time,' says Sam.
'The idea of putting a cover around the air fryer puts me off. It will then feel like I am packing away the air fryer after each use.'
I also spoke to Claire Andrews, the Sunday Times bestselling author (whose new book 'The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook' is available to preorder on Amazon) for her verdict on this newfangled air fryer accessory.
'Air fryer covers can be a worthwhile investment for some, offering protection against spills and scratches, keeping your appliance in top shape. For those who keep their air fryer on the countertop, a cover can create a more cohesive look in the kitchen, especially if there are other appliances.'
Despite those positives, Claire isn't convinced that an air fryer cover is a must-have. 'However, they do have drawbacks—covers can attract dust and dirt, absorb kitchen smells and grease, and unlike other appliances, air fryers don't typically need covering.'
'Ultimately,' Claire says, 'they seem more like a trend than a necessity.'
While I do see the merit of stashing some of your lesser used appliances away, I have to agree that an air fryer is just too useful and too used in my kitchen to cover up. Here at Ideal Home, we'll be leaving our air fryers uncovered, and hoping that our favourite appliance brands come up with some prettier air fryer designs soon.
