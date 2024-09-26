Should I use a kitchen designer? 7 benefits of hiring a pro to help bring your dream kitchen to life

Hiring a professional kitchen designer might seem like an extra expense you can ill-afford, but the investment will invariably pay off. This is particularly true if you’re heading into your first kitchen reno rodeo or your space is especially challenging.

A poorly planned kitchen can result in a space that’s not easy to cook in, is unpractical and uninspiring, or quickly feels tired and dated. A professional kitchen designer can solve all the problems you know about, and many you haven’t even considered, navigating you through complex choices around planning a kitchen layout towards the perfectly executed space.

Getting a kitchen designer onboard at the earliest possible opportunity means you can sit back and enjoy the comfort and reassurance of their years of experience. So, if you’ve ever wondered ‘should I use a kitchen designer?’, the answer is an emphatic yes. Frankly, you’d be a fool not to...

What does a kitchen designer do?

The professionals really understand how to design a kitchen, not just line up cabinets and shoehorn appliances in between them. Their spatial design skills, access to exclusive materials, and ability to avoid costly and stressful mistakes makes a kitchen designer worth his or her weight in gold.

‘Commissioning a kitchen designer can also be invaluable when it comes to thinking outside the box, transforming a regular kitchen renovation into one that’s uniquely creative,’ adds Rebecca Nokes, Design Director at John Lewis of Hungerford .

‘Kitchen designers can bring fresh perspectives and clever solutions that you might not consider, such as space-saving storage ideas, spatial solutions, or interesting material combinations. They might suggest things you’d never considered, like a secret pantry or portable island, that makes a huge difference and results in a kitchen that’s beyond your wildest dreams.’

What are the benefits of using a kitchen designer?

Still unconvinced it’s worth your hard-earned loot? Here’s seven compelling ways a kitchen designer can save you time, money, and a lot of grey hairs.

1. Maximising your space

Get the kitchen layout wrong and you’ll be tripping over the dishwasher and walking miles to make a piece of toast for years to come. The Swear Box will be forever full. If your kitchen designer’s only input is to look over your proposed layout, you’ll be making a solid investment in your future happiness.

‘Kitchen designers are experienced in spatial planning and are skilled at maximising every available space. They can help you work out the best layout for your kitchen and your lifestyle, whatever the size or shape,’ explains Sophie Devonald, Designer at Crown Imperial . ‘An experienced designer also understands the ideal widths between cabinetry to ensure smooth passage through each zone and will help you avoid pinch-points and other bottlenecks to ensure you achieve good flow around the kitchen.’

2. Access to unique finds

Wondering why kitchens created by interior designers look so much more interesting and characterful than yours? They have insider intel on trade-only products, and they use them to design unique spaces that are filled with personality. With a kitchen designer onboard, you can enjoy that same level of exclusivity and gain access to the coolest product launches that will blow own-design kitchens out of the park.

‘Kitchen designers are often invited to exclusive trade previews for new products and industry innovations. They also take time out to visit specialist trade exhibitions in the UK and further afield to ensure they have their finger on the pulse for the latest trends and new concepts. As a consumer this means you have access to their insider sourcebook, perfect to kick-start your next interior project with the ultimate cutting-edge product portfolio,’ says Sophie from Crown Imperial.

3. Help balance the budget

Kitchen renovations are usually cited as the most expensive reno project you’ll ever do, especially if there’s any kind of extension in the picture. A kitchen designer can help you establish a realistic budget and stick to it. By realistic, we don’t mean what’s in your bank, although that is important, but what installing a new kitchen actually costs, compared with what you might imagine it costs. Often very different figures.

‘Budgeting for a kitchen can seem daunting but it doesn’t have to be, especially when using a kitchen designer. They will help you to understand what your budget must cover such as design services, cabinetry, appliances, and installation,’ explains Richard Davonport, Managing Director at Davonport . ‘Your kitchen designer will help you to figure out what are your non-negotiables and what are your nice-to-haves, and how much is feasible based on the available budget.’

There are many times that a kitchen designer can actually save you money, perhaps by making small tweaks that prevent expensive structural work or suggesting a range cooker that offers what you need and decent quality but for less than the model you’re eying up.

4. Ensuring everything runs smoothly

There are so many variables involved when renovating a kitchen, one false move or miss-timed appointment and have a knock-on effect that disrupts or slows down the whole process. A kitchen designer can help you navigate the juggling of multiple contractors and deliveries, by offering expert guidance or doing the co-ordinating on your behalf.

‘If you hire a kitchen designer, the company may also have an installation team which will make life easier for ensuring the project runs smoothly and everything is timed just right, while keeping you informed along the way,’ explains Richard Davonport. ‘If this isn’t the case, and you are using your own tradespeople to fit your kitchen, the kitchen designer can still work with you to look at key areas such as plumbing and a key one which is electrics. It might be you need plug sockets on islands or in pantry cupboards, and so while they may not manage that particular aspect, they can help you to ensure things are co-ordinated to get the best out of your kitchen.’

Whatever form it takes, the expert assistance of a kitchen designer who has worked on hundreds of kitchens will help streamline the process and ensure the project runs smoothly and on schedule.

5. Avoiding costly mistakes

You might baulk at a designer’s fee, but their skill lies in spotting potential problems early, providing the chance to sort out mild chaos before it becomes a catastrophy.

‘Even the simplest kitchen designs can run into difficulties if you don’t know what you’re doing. Small mistakes can lead to big, budget-busting problems that may cost a lot to fix,’ explains Josie Medved, Design Manager, Symphony. ‘Getting expert guidance from a professional designer can significantly reduce the risk of running into such issues in the first place. The wrong measurements, a layout fail or poor appliance choices can all be avoided, saving you from the cost and hassle of remedying the issue in the future.’

6. Suggesting the best tech

Technology moves at a bewildering pace in the appliance industry and there’s always some new time-, energy- or brain-saving innovation that you didn’t know you needed, until you have it that is! Anyone with a boiling water tap will recognise this truth.

It’s also easy to get carried away with the promise of some clever kit or the highest spec oven you can find, when in reality you’re a pie and pizza person and will never need or use half of the functions. A good designer will guide you in the tech that will help, and the stuff you really don’t need, potentially saving pennies to put towards a more relevant product or statement fitting.

‘Your appliance spend will most likely take up a big portion of your budget – so it’s important to make the right choices. Kitchen designers are up to speed with all the latest tech and features and will be able to steer you in the right direction according to the way you cook and live. They’ll also know which brands are reputable, and the ones to avoid, and can help stop you getting carried away with fancy tech you may never use or need,’ agrees Josie Medved at Symphony.

7. Advising on care and maintenance

‘One of the biggest advantages of hiring a kitchen designer is their materials expertise. They can help you select surfaces and finishes that are not only durable but also easy to clean and maintain,’ explains Josie Medved. ‘For a busy family, this can be a game-changer and can help take the stress out of your day, leaving more time to enjoy your beautiful new kitchen.’

For example, you may have your heart set on solid marble surfaces for days, but does that idea fit with your personality type and lifestyle? Marble needs to be regularly resealed and will stain, dink and dull in the meantime, no matter how careful you think you’ll be. If you have the time and relaxed personality to cope with a surface that doesn’t stay perfect for long, go ahead. But if you’re already stretched for time and imperfection makes you weep into your cornflakes, a good designer will steer you in a more manageable direction.

FAQs

How much does a kitchen designer cost?

One of the reasons companies charge for designs is to prevent timewasters who go around to 10 kitchen companies, pick their brains, and then order cabinets from eBay. Paying even a nominal fee towards design work shows that you are a serious customer, even though there will be no obligation to proceed further if you don’t like the designs or prices etc.

Every company/individual differs and there are no set-in-stone rates, but you can expect to pay anywhere from £50-£250 for initial designs, more if you’re paying by the hour for a complex project. Some companies will refund design fees if initial designs lead to a commission. You’ll most likely find companies designing kitchens in a similar price-bracket/location will have checked out the competition and will charge similar amounts for their design work but always check before you commit to avoid any nasty surprises.

‘The cost of hiring a kitchen designer can vary depending on their experience, the value of the project and location. Independent kitchen designers may charge an hourly rate, while those working within a kitchen company tend to have a flat rate,’ says Rebecca Nokes at John Lewis of Hungerford .

‘Don’t be afraid to ask what the deal is up-front and be prepared to pay a fair price for their time and experience. You’ll most likely end up recouping the cost by making smarter choices and avoiding costly mistakes.’

Do most kitchen companies offer a kitchen designer service?

While most kitchen companies do include a kitchen design service as part of their business model, not all designers are the same in terms of skill and experience. A sales designer for example may, or may not, have come from a sales rather than design background. It’s always worth checking if you are looking for someone with top design skills and expert insight. This is not to say they won’t be able to design your kitchen, experience can be just as valuable as formal education. But you should avoid anyone who is obviously more concerned about upping your budget, than whether your kitchen will look nice and prove practical.

Kitchen companies that may not include design as part of the service tend to be off-the-shelf cabinet suppliers, which are perfect for who knows what they’re doing design-wise. Don’t forget that many interior designers and architects have excellent spatial skills and can conceive really creative kitchen schemes, and you can also find freelance kitchen designers that aren’t affiliated to one particular kitchen supplier.

So if you're investing in a new kitchen, do yourself a favour and spend a little more on a kitchen designer – it's a decision you won't regret.