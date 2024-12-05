I've written about kitchen appliances for years and these stand mixer accessories are my go-to gift for that foodie friend who has everything
Buying for a Bake Off fan? Look no further
It can be hard to shop for the foodie in your life, especially if you feel like they're already decked out with all the gadgets and appliances they need in their kitchen.
But if your loved one already owns one of the best stand mixers (or has their eye on one), then you need to know about this range of very giftable accessories. Available across multiple brand types, these accessories can help make a stand mixer into the hardest-working appliance in a kitchen.
Here's a rundown of the stand mixer attachments I've tried and loved, how they work and why they are just the thing to gift the foodie left on your present-buying list.
- KitchenAid: shop KitchenAid's incredible range of attachments
- Kenwood kMix: browse over 30 attachments from blenders to graters
- Smeg: shop Smeg's add-ons ranging from bowls to pasta makers
Why these stand mixer accessories make a fantastic foodie gift
Owning a KitchenAid or a kMix has its many benefits: for hands-free mixing and as a statement style point I can't really think of a better purchase.
However, it does mean that person is very stocked up on the baking front. Mixers from brands like KitchenAid and Kenwood are designed to last for years and years, (in my case I've found that to be true) and therefore won't need to be replaced.
That's why investing in stand mixer accessories for your foodie family member or friend is a great pivot. Luckily, it's an idea that's been taken up by plenty of brands too, so regardless of which mixer you or your loved one has, there'll be a compatible range you can take a look at.
But how do they work? Well, with a KitchenAid mixer it's pretty simple. If you've ever wondered what the knob above the bowl is for then here's your answer: you can fit a range of attachments into it from a pasta-maker to a ice-shaver.
These attachments then run off of the power of the mixer when it's plugged in. And the product range of accessories is phenomenal, from a sifter and a scale that digitally weighs your attachments to a spiralizer.
The same system applies to our top-rated stand mixer ever, the Kenwood kMix (which you can read all about in our review). Over at Kenwood, my favourite attachment is the Mini Chopper/Mill Attachment (£36.99 at Kenwood), which is great for grinding spices or nuts. It could even double up as a coffee grinder for you!
Now you know how they work, here's a look at my favourite stand mixer attachments, broken down brand by brand.
KitchenAid attachments
My friend owns this pasta making attachment and has used it to host truly unforgettable Italian dinner nights. It's such a high quality piece and once you make your own pasta, you won't go back to shop-bought.
After I went on holiday to Japan I discovered the many, many merits of shaved ice. You can add fruit and flavours for the most delectable dessert - I've tried this attachment to do it and it's excellent.
If you already have a stand mixer then it'll much cheaper for you to invest in this ice-cream making bowl attachment than the Ninja Creami or anything similar. I tried it last summer and it's fantastic.
kMix attachments
Chop or grind ingredients down with this unbelievably handy mini chopper, which attaches to the top of your kMix.
Your stand mixer isn't just reserved for making sweet treats with this spiralizer which can turn carrots and courgettes into the base for plenty of dishes.
For a practical but still fun present this Christmas, I think these stand mixer accessories are perfect.
Take the stress out of baking with this very smart attachment which can sift and weigh dry ingredients for you.
As a keen baker and KitchenAid obessesive, my favourite is the in-built scales and sifter but any of these attachments will be worth their weight in gold to the owner of a stand mixer. Which one is your favourite?
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances and an all-around baking and cooking enthusiast. She joined the team in September 2022 as an Ecommerce Editor after working across Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc. She's been reviewing products for 4 years and now specialises in weighing up kitchen essentials' pros and cons, from air fryers to bean-to-cup coffee machines.
She's always been a keen reader, so after graduating from the University of Exeter in 2020 she was thrilled to find a way to write as a full-time job. Nowadays, she spends her days at home or the Ideal Home test facility trying out new kitchen innovations to see if they’re worth a space on your worktop. Her most beloved and hard-working appliance is her Sage coffee machine though she also takes the title of Ideal Home’s in-house air fryer expert after writing about them religiously over the past few years.
