I've written about kitchen appliances for years and these stand mixer accessories are my go-to gift for that foodie friend who has everything

It can be hard to shop for the foodie in your life, especially if you feel like they're already decked out with all the gadgets and appliances they need in their kitchen.

But if your loved one already owns one of the best stand mixers (or has their eye on one), then you need to know about this range of very giftable accessories. Available across multiple brand types, these accessories can help make a stand mixer into the hardest-working appliance in a kitchen.

Here's a rundown of the stand mixer attachments I've tried and loved, how they work and why they are just the thing to gift the foodie left on your present-buying list.

Why these stand mixer accessories make a fantastic foodie gift

Owning a KitchenAid or a kMix has its many benefits: for hands-free mixing and as a statement style point I can't really think of a better purchase.

However, it does mean that person is very stocked up on the baking front. Mixers from brands like KitchenAid and Kenwood are designed to last for years and years, (in my case I've found that to be true) and therefore won't need to be replaced.

That's why investing in stand mixer accessories for your foodie family member or friend is a great pivot. Luckily, it's an idea that's been taken up by plenty of brands too, so regardless of which mixer you or your loved one has, there'll be a compatible range you can take a look at.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

But how do they work? Well, with a KitchenAid mixer it's pretty simple. If you've ever wondered what the knob above the bowl is for then here's your answer: you can fit a range of attachments into it from a pasta-maker to a ice-shaver.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These attachments then run off of the power of the mixer when it's plugged in. And the product range of accessories is phenomenal, from a sifter and a scale that digitally weighs your attachments to a spiralizer.

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

The same system applies to our top-rated stand mixer ever, the Kenwood kMix (which you can read all about in our review). Over at Kenwood, my favourite attachment is the Mini Chopper/Mill Attachment (£36.99 at Kenwood), which is great for grinding spices or nuts. It could even double up as a coffee grinder for you!

(Image credit: Future PLC/Maxwell Attenborough)

Now you know how they work, here's a look at my favourite stand mixer attachments, broken down brand by brand.

KitchenAid attachments

kMix attachments

Kenwood Compact Chopper/Grinder £49.99 at Amazon Chop or grind ingredients down with this unbelievably handy mini chopper, which attaches to the top of your kMix. Kenwood Spiralizer Attachment £95.00 at Amazon Your stand mixer isn't just reserved for making sweet treats with this spiralizer which can turn carrots and courgettes into the base for plenty of dishes. Kenwood Slow Juicer Accessory £111 at Amazon Not just perfect for making fruit juices, this accessory also allows you to make your own plant milks at home with your kMix.

For a practical but still fun present this Christmas, I think these stand mixer accessories are perfect.

Kitchenaid Sifter and Scale Attachment £114.95 at Amazon Take the stress out of baking with this very smart attachment which can sift and weigh dry ingredients for you.

As a keen baker and KitchenAid obessesive, my favourite is the in-built scales and sifter but any of these attachments will be worth their weight in gold to the owner of a stand mixer. Which one is your favourite?