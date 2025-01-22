I used to spend a fortune on fresh basil - but this £99 device has turned my kitchen worktop into an indoor herb garden
How does this tiny indoor garden work?
I've learned that pretty much any dish can be improved by the correct accompanying herb. But while I love keeping my fridge healthily stocked with basil, parsley, and the like, remembering to pick up all the necessary herbs I need at the supermarket (let alone the cost) has always been a downfall of mine.
That's why, as Ideal Home's kitchen gadget reviewer of the best air fryers and more, I liked the sound of testing out Veritable Indoor Garden (£99 from Amazon). Not only does a little indoor garden offer me the opportunity to see some greenery in my garden-less flat, but it's also persuadingly marketed as 'self-sufficient'. That means growing herbs should be easy, even for a novice like me.
Here's a look at how this planter works, and why (even though it's pricey) it might work as a tiny source of flavour and joy in your home.
How does a self-watering indoor herb garden work?
I already know what you're thinking. Any herb plant at your local supermarket costs a maximum of £1.50 and once you've learnt how to grow something like basil from shop bought for yourself, that small sum essentially unlocks unlimited amounts of it in your home.
This is true. But it's also true that growing a herb requires both a sunny spot in your home and far more TLC than the Véritable garden advertises. If you live in a flat like me, the best enviroment for propogating might be hard to come by.
Véritable proposes that with this planter, all you'll need to do is insert the included compost pods (which contain the herb seeds) and allow the automatic watering and lighting system to take the reins.
The particular model I'm trying out at home came with four Lingot pods, which contain seeds and nutrients ready to sprout into basil, parsely, chives and thyme.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
The set-up of the unit was astonishingly easy. All I had to do was plug in the box, install the two LED lights that stimulate the growth of the plants and fill the reservoir with water. After I'd popped the four pods into the slots, there was nothing else to do but wait for my herbs to sprout.
The planter works by systematically dangling roots from the pods into the water reservoir below, which must only be refilled every 4 weeks. It also uses energy-efficient lights to mimic the day and night light cycle and supercharge growth to be far quicker than if you plonked a shop-bought basil plant on your windowsill.
The included seed pods from this particular brand should offer you 4-6 months of harvest each and cost around £4-5. You can grow anything from strawberries to lettuce in these little planters, with a whole host of seed options available on Amazon.
I'm at the very beginning of my journey with this clever little planter, so the jury is still out until my full review of this indoor garden. But as far as sparking my enthusiasm for growing plants indoor goes and for total ease of use, I have to say that I'm impressed so far.
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor, the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen. She would be hard-pressed to pick a Mastermind specialist subject but air fryers are her ultimate area of expertise, after testing just about every single one released since 2022.
To keep ahead of trends and new releases, Molly has visited the testing and development spaces of multiple kitchen brands including Ninja Kitchen and Le Creuset as well as attended consumer shows such as IFA, hosted in Berlin to see the cooking innovations of the future.
-
A smart reno turned this disjointed house into a dream home
The warren of rooms is now spacious and full of style
By Marisha Taylor
-
I used the Post-it note decluttering method to sort out my overflowing clothes rail - it finally made me say goodbye to my going-out tops
I hate getting rid of my clothes - but this method has convinced me otherwise
By Kezia Reynolds
-
What is crop rotation? The secret expert gardeners use to guarantee a successful bumper crop of vegetables every year
It's the key to vegetable garden success
By Sophie King
-
Ninja has a brand new portable air fryer — it's wildly different from anything we've ever seen before
Seeing is believing with Ninja's portable glass air fryer
By Molly Cleary
-
We’re obsessed with Emma Bridgwater’s Love Heart-inspired mug — this latest collab with Swizzles is the sweet treat we all need right now
The queen of the aesthetic mug has turned Queen of Hearts this Valentine's Day
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Anthea Turner's 'altar of coffee' is a lesson in creating the ultimate coffee bar at home – here's how to get the look
It could be the key to curing the January blues
By Holly Cockburn
-
3 things that annoy me about my air fryer – here's what to do if you're having the same conundrums
As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, I'm all for maxing out the usefulness of your air fryer
By Molly Cleary
-
The new Ninja Swirl hasn't been announced for release in the UK yet — luckily we've already tested an alternative you can buy now
Get ready for unlimited Mr Whippy ice-creams at home
By Molly Cleary
-
I'm seeing Galentine's Day tableware everywhere on social media — these are the three viral pieces I predict will be an instant sell-out
February 13 is all about celebrating friendship this year
By Kezia Reynolds
-
The Traitors Castle has embraced this year’s hottest kitchen colour trend - we think its cherry red kitchen is good enough to kill for
Amongst the murder and mystery, I can't drag my eyes away from the rich red hues
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I tried Smeg's induction cooktop - here are 3 reasons you might invest in one for your kitchen
What's the draw of an induction cooktop? I tried one to find out
By Ellen Manning