If you’re anything like us, your kitchen is at the very heart of your home. That’s why, when it comes to kitting out your kitchen, knowing which kitchen brands should be your go-to for those key purchases on your kitchen shopping list is key. So while you’re on the hunt for kitchen ideas for your next project, we’ve got the best kitchen brands you need to check out.

Our kitchens are hardworking spaces that have to meet a whole host of demands, from the obvious cooking and dining, right through to a space to work, watch TV or socialise. This means that as well as looking good, performance and functionality have to be key considerations when planning a kitchen. From picking the best kitchen cabinets, to the best kettle that will deliver the perfect cuppa without fail, surfaces that’ll stand up to daily splashes and spills, to appliances that make life easier – getting those choices right first time will save time and money.

We’ve grouped our favourite kitchen brands by category below, so you have all the information you need to update your kitchen, whether it’s a small update or a total overhaul.

Best kitchen cabinetry suppliers

1. Best cabinets for adding character



The Haberdasher kitchen from deVOL features cupboards that are made by hand in the company’s UK workshop, and that have a nostalgic feel to ensure your kitchen feels timeless and full of history.

Haberdasher’s Kitchen, deVOL

2. Best cabinets for blending old and new

Having crafted more than fifteen thousand kitchens over 40 years, Harvey Jones has created its handmade Arbor kitchen to marry traditional with contemporary. Built using in-frame cabinetry with a painted finish, its finished look is stylish and utterly timeless.

Arbor Kitchen, Harvey Jones

3. Best cabinets for a unique look

Two unique styles were combined in this kitchen from family business RMR Homes, with an in-frame hand-painted island and woodgrain kitchen units spray-painted in Theresa Green. Reeded glass doors and a bespoke ladder system complete the individual look.

Bespoke Kitchen, RMR Homes

4. Best cabinets for lovers of dark colour

Now available in this deliciously dark New Forest Green colour, Wickes‘ premium painted narrow-framed Shaker kitchen is an on-trend design at a great price point.

Chester Kitchen, Wickes

5. Best cabinets for modern living at an affordable price



Wren‘s dreamy design gives classic Shaker a modern feel, with its multi-purpose layout, built-in seating area, marbled-effect quartz worktop and a choice of 2,000 cabinetry colours.

Shaker Kitchen, Wren Kitchens

Best cabinets for a classic-style kitchen

1. Best cabinets for period properties



Inspired by traditional Georgian designs, this bespoke kitchen from deVOL appears as part of the original house, rather than a newly fitted kitchen.

Classic English Kitchen, deVOL

2. Best cabinets for a feeling of grandeur



Hand-painted in-frame Georgian cabinetry, made by Drew Forsyth & Co, was the ideal choice for a historical Manor House in Kent. The cabinetry was painted in Farrow & Ball’s Downpipe and Benjamin Moore’s Eternity, and teamed with Westminster White quartz worktops.

Classic Kitchen, Drew Forsyth & Co

3. Best cabinets for classic with a country edge



Oozing beautiful rustic charm, this design by Keller Kitchens features cabinetry with a rough veneer and smoked wood stain to offer you a classic kitchen look. Handle trims in gunmetal provide the finishing touches, along with pan drawer lighting and a custom-made dresser and seating.

Smokey Wood Kitchen, Keller Kitchens

4. Best cabinets for good looks that won’t date



Shown here in a dark blue colourway, the Clarendon kitchen from Second Nature features natural ash doors with classic beading around the frame for a timeless finish. Available in a wide range of colours, the kitchen can be tailored to include other classic staples, such as tall height cabinetry, open shelving and glazed units, along with a pantry or gin cabinet.

Clarendon Kitchen, Second Nature Kitchens

5. Best cabinets for a modern feel with a nod to tradition



Part of its Infinity Plus range, this new Shaker kitchen from Wren Kitchens is a bold, modern take on a traditional design, with the classic grooves removed and a sharper, more distinctive finish for a streamlined aesthetic.

Shaker Chelsea, Wren Kitchens

Best cabinets for a modern kitchen

1. Best cabinets for dark and dramatic



The new Cambridge forest green kitchen from Benchmarx features modern, slimmed-down edge detailing to bring a timeless Shaker look right up-to-date.

Cambridge Kitchen, Benchmarx Kitchens

2. Best cabinets for an unexpected twist



This Linear kitchen by Harvey Jones has been meticulously designed to fit in with contemporary architecture while working seamlessly with more classic details. Stylish dark blue cabinetry is paired with a quartz worktop, while a strip of oak bisects it for an unexpected statement piece.

Linear Kitchen, Harvey Jones

3. Best cabinets for refined sophistication

Taking inspiration from Life Kitchens‘ Refined look, this kitchen features Smoky Graphite cabinetry with exposed metal shelving for an industrial edge, along with durable Strata Quartz Perlatino worktops.

Mapesbury Kitchen, Life Kitchens

4. Best cabinets for a sleek, uncluttered look

Mixing sleek handleless doors with a touch-to-open design, the Q-Line from Mereway Kitchens also features lower plinth lines, extra storage and brand new finishes, such as the Bianca Satin face and Grafitte Polished face shown here.

Q-Line, Mereway Kitchens

5. Best cabinets for keen chefs

Crafted for Roux Lifestyle and world-renowned chef Michel Roux Jr, in collaboration with British kitchen manufacturer Moores, the Roux kitchen will meet the demands of any professional chef and features a meticulously planned layout. Its latest colour launch is the Prouve Gloss range, shown here.

Roux Kitchen, Roux Lifestyle

6. Best cabinets with luxury looks for less

Sleek and elegant, this handleless design from Wren Kitchens boasts uninterrupted lines with a gleaming gold profile, veined Xena Quartz worktops and splashback, and plenty of hidden storage.

Infinity Plus Milano Ultra, Wren Kitchens

Best budget-friendly kitchen cabinets

1. Best cabinets for an ultra-luxe vibe

Benchmarx Kitchen‘s Cambridge design offers a modern take on traditional Shaker cabinetry, while the latest midnight blue colourway is the true star of the show.

Cambridge Kitchen, Benchmarx Kitchens

2. Best cabinets for stylish simplicity



With its subtle woodgrain and delicate chamfered centre panel, Belsay by Second Nature is a contemporary Shaker range that offers great design flexibility at an affordable price.

Belsay Kitchen, Second Nature

Best kitchen appliance brands

1. Best for warming Aga style with added functionality

If you like the original AGA, then you’ll love the new 13-amp R3 cooker, which offers a choice of two hotplates or one hotplate and a state-of-the-art induction hob.

R3 cooker, AGA

2. Best for beautiful Italian design

Boasting the largest oven cavity in its category (76L), this design from Bertazzoni features 11 functions, including Total Steam, which uses water vapour to cook food in a fast and healthy way.

Modern Series 60cm Total Steam oven, Bertazzoni

3. Best for innovative functionality

The new wi-fi enabled C2600 pyrolytic oven, available in black glass, gunmetal and stainless steel, is part of Caple’s Sense Premium collection and comes with sleek touch controls, 23 functions (including a pizza setting).

C2600 pyrolytic oven, Caple

4. Best for keen amateur cooks

The only range cooker in the UK with a dedicated steam oven cavity, the Nexus Steam cooker from Rangemaster also features an induction hob, with an expansive central zone, ideal for large pans including woks.

Nexus Steam cooker, Rangemaster

5. Best for a personalised cooking experience

Like to program your oven to cook specifically for your own tastes? The latest design from Fisher & Paykel allows you to cook by function, by food type or by recipe, with touch-screen doors.

Touch-screen oven, Fisher & Paykel

Best small kitchen appliance brands

1. Best for easy spot cleaning

This compact cordless vacuum from Hoover offers ultra-powerful cleaning, a lightweight design, and up to 12 minutes runtime – along with a 3-in-1 crevice, dusting and upholstery tool.

H-Handy 700, Hoover

2. Best for soup and smoothie lovers

The new Artisan K400 is an exceptionally powerful blender from KitchenAid, with a stable metal base, intuitive controls and Intelligence-speed control senses. There’s a choice of 11 colours, including the new Kyoto Glow (shown).

Artisan K400 blender, KitchenAid

3. Best for fast, fresh cooking

This new combi steam oven is Panasonic’s most powerful model yet, combining steam, microwave, grill and combination oven functionality in one super sleek package.

NN-CS89, Panasonic

4. Best for flexible kitchen prep

No more pesky wires getting in the way or trying to find a plug socket that’s not being used: Cuisinart‘s new cordless appliances make kitchen prep super easy and saves time, too.

Cordless collection, Cuisinart

Best kitchen innovations in 2021

1. Best for batch cookers and busy households

Hoover‘s new WiFi oven is the first and only oven designed to both cook and preserve food. With an option to split it into two cavities, the oven can keep cooked food in preservation mode for seven days.

H-Keepheat, Hoover

2. Best for clever, versatile shelving

Open shelving in a kitchen is always handy and Kesseböhmer has created a clever lightweight grid construction that can be used with any shelves of your choice and allows for infinite combinations of widths, heights & depths.

youK shelving system, Kesseböhmer

3. Best for a clever fridge that can save you money

A fridge-freezer that saves on energy and keeps food fresher for longer you say? This design from LG features an InstaView panel, which turns translucent when you knock on it twice, revealing the contents of the fridge without having to open the door. Not only that, but its Door-in-Door technology lets you access your go-to items without having to open the entire refrigerator.

InstaView Door-in-Door Fridge Freezer, LG

4. Best for a fume-free kitchen

The experts at Westin have come up with new technology for a range of cooker hoods that trains the air to move in a more efficient way, thus reducing air noise. The hoods are also designed to capture fumes from a much larger area while maintaining a sleek low profile – clever!

Edge cooker hood, Westin

5. Best for seamless security

An ingenious hi-tech safe by Gunnebo for Chubbsafes has been designed to integrate into your kitchen (or another room of your choosing) seamlessly, without the need for a handle or any of the safe’s locking system on display. It also features a biometric fingerprint scanner and can provide an encrypted audit of user activity via a mobile app.

EverydaySafe, Chubbsafes

6. Best for washing big loads using smart tech

A clever new range of washing machines from Hoover features technology that makes them compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, WiFi and NFC connectivity via the Hoover Wizard app. You also get downloadable cycles and programme recommendations determined by wash loads, and the collection includes a model with the largest capacity currently available on the market – capable of accommodating more than 70 shirts!

H-WASH, Hoover

7. Best for design kudos

Each kitchen designed by RMR Homes is unique, handcrafted with innovation at the heart of the design to make sure it meets the needs of the client. The kitchen pictured features hand-built kitchen cabinetry that was spray-painted in Ammonite Woodgrain for a modern look, and finished with a splashback created using antique-style mirror. Motion sensor lighting in each larder and drawer is a smart bonus feature.

TPB Tech, RMR Homes

Best kitchen brands for sustainability

1. Best for filtered water on tap

Help banish plastic waste, with this clever little device that easily converts a normal kitchen tap (which runs mains water) into one that can deliver filtered water as well. The Abode Swich can be fitted to any tap and is available in a round or square design and a chrome or brushed-nickel finish.

Swich, Abode

2. Best for urban rustic cabinetry

A collaboration between deVOL and designer and woodman, Sebastian Cox, has culminated in this beautiful kitchen, created using sustainable timbers, such as beech and ash, with birch plywood carcasses.

Sebastian Cox kitchen, deVOL



3. Best for managing food waste

Make short work of all kinds of food waste – reducing the amount going into the bin and to landfill – by using these clever waster disposal units from Franke to flush waste into the sewers, where it can be recovered at wastewater treatment plants.

Turbo Elite Waste Disposal, Franke

4. Best for outstanding commitment to sustainability

Wren Kitchens prides itself on having the most efficient manufacturing process possible and has committed to being as green as its logo – last year alone the retailer recycled a whopping 98 per cent of its manufacturing waste. Producing over 2,000 kitchens a week, Wren sends all the wood offcuts back to the boards supplier who recycle them ready for manufacturing again.

Green Manufacturing Commitment, Wren Kitchens

Best kitchen surfaces

1. Best for a hard-wearing surface with sophisticated looks

New to CRL Stone‘s Ceralsio range, Belvedere Black is a ceramic material with beautiful marble-inspired patterning that’s suitable for worktops, vanity tops, tiling, flooring and wall cladding. Add to that it’s totally impermeable, completely stain and scratch resistant, and you can see why it’s proving popular.

Belvedere Black, CRL Stone

2. Best for busy family homes

The elegant KönigQuartz range from Königstone boasts 90-per-cent quartz worktops with 27 colour options to choose from – all of which are high-stain, heat and scratch-resistant, making it a family-friendly option.

KönigQuartz, Königstone

3. Best for low maintenance

Sleek and minimalist, Fenix NTM® is a new worktop range from Worktop Express that’s built to last. This ultra-matt surface is available in two thicknesses and five colourways, and not only is it soft to the touch and anti-fingerprint, but it only needs simple everyday care.

Fenix NTM®, Worktop Express

4. Best for affordable high style

Wren‘s quartz worktops offer both beauty and durability, and are part of one of the widest ranges on the market (with 22 patterns and textures available). Choose from various marbled, flecked and veined designs, all of which come in either a gloss or matt finish and two different depths.

Xena Quartz, Wren Kitchens

5. Best for bug-busting properties

It’s never been more important to be hygienic in our homes, and the RAK-Sanit tiles from RAK Ceramics help us do exactly that. Available in gres porcelain and ceramic, the tiles have been proven to reduce the amount of bacteria on them by up to 99.99 per cent, making for a clean, safe home.

RAK Sanit tiles, RAK Ceramics

Best kitchen tap brands

1. Best for compact kitchens

A slimline hot water tap? Meet Prothia from Abode, which is designed with two spout options – swan and quad – and five finishes including Brushed Brass, Chrome, Matt Black, Urban Copper and Brushed Nickel.

Prothia hot water tap, Abode



2. Best for a smart tap with a difference

The devil’s in the detail and this 4-in-1 water-saving boiling water tap from Blanco boasts a rotary dial, allowing you to set the exact amount of filtered water you want, along with two spray options and intuitive touch control.

EVOL-S Hot and Filter tap, Blanco

3. Best for cutting-edge design

Make a statement in your kitchen with Caple‘s stylish dual-control Joya 3-in-1 steaming water tap. Its curved swan-shaped neck is complemented by separate circular handles, which have been created with a striking diamond-cut effect.

Joya 3-in-1 tap, Caple

4. Best for colourful Miami vibes

Bring some fun into your kitchen with the vibrant, limited-edition Miami Colour Pop Collection from Dowsing & Reynolds. This sweet pastel tap comes in Miami Pink (shown), as well as Neo Mint and White.

Miami Colour Pop, Dowsing & Reynolds

5. Best for hand hygiene

Deliciously dark, this digitally-controlled hot water tap from Franke features a simple push-button operation that minimises contact and potential transmission of germs. Its elegant J-Spout design comes in Industrial Black (shown), Champagne Gold and Copper, as well as stainless steel.

Minerva Helix 4-in-1 Electronic tap, Franke



6. Best for a child-proof option

Not simply a stylish design, Grohe‘s Red hot water tap also has robust child-safety features, ensuring young children can’t accidentally activate the hot water and hurt themselves.

Grohe Red, Grohe

7. Best for a smart, one-piece tap

The latest of InSinkErator‘s taps to hit the market is the 4N1 Touch, which offers filtered steaming hot water and instant filtered cold water, as well as regular hot and cold water at the the touch of a button. The tap comes in three different shapes – the L Shape, the J Shape or the U Shape – to complement a variety of kitchen styles.

4N1 Touch, InSinkErator

8. Best for easy rinsing

As the original boiling water tap brand, Quooker‘s Flex is equipped with a handy, flexible pull-out hose, combined with a 270-degree rotatable spout, making it easy to reach and rinse the sink or any awkward kitchen object.

Flex tap, Quooker

9. Best for superior classic style

Simple classic design at its best makes these British-made, high-quality aged brass taps, from Perrin & Rowe at deVOL, a thing of beauty.

Aged brass taps, deVOL

Best kitchen storage solutions

1. Best for a clutter-free sink space

This multi-tasking design from Franke cleverly integrates a double-bowl sink with a rack that includes chef-quality knives, a knife holder, stainless-steel strainer bowl, food preparation platter, chopping board and a wire rack that doubles up as a drainer.

Box Centre reversible undermount sink, Franke

2. Best for practical, versatile cupboard storage

By utilising as much space as possible through the clever placement of shelving, the Lifestyle Larder from LochAnna Kitchens has been designed to adapt to your lifestyle and storage needs, with four different styles available.

Lifestyle Larder, LochAnna Kitchens

3. Best for tidying ingredients

A tall kitchen larder will utilise every inch of potential storage – this mini pantry from Roux Kitchens is ideal for ensuring that condiments and bags of pasta are easy to access and don’t gather dust.

Floor-to-ceiling Larder, Roux Kitchens

Now your little black book of the best kitchen brands is up-to-date, you’re ready to get planning.