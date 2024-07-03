Smeg has launched a clever new countertop oven that can replace your built-in oven and air fryer with ease - we got an exclusive first look
We got up close with Smeg's new countertop oven air fryer and it's as pretty as you'd expect
Air fryer fan or not, one thing we can all agree on is that though these appliances may be super popular, they don't have a great reputation when it comes to design.
That's something that Italian brand Smeg has set out to change with the first in a next generation of the best air fryers. Today, the retro specialists have launched a 10-in-1 Multifunction Countertop Oven, which is as gorgeous as all of the other iconic appliances in the brand's collection.
And better than just providing you with countertop oven space, this product is seriously kitted out, integrating air frying and steam cooking, meaning it sounds impressively functional too.
We've got a review of this oven in the pipeline so that soon we can give you our verdict on what its performance is really like. But in the meantime, at the launch event for this oven, we got to see it firsthand and find out exactly what it can do.
Available to buy from the 13th of July 2024, and with a colour range of cream or black, the Smeg Countertop Oven has 10 functions, and 33 built-in recipe formulas. It's big enough to replace your built-in oven, and is so packed full of features.
The release of SMEG 10-in-1 Multifunction Countertop Oven is the latest in a line of similar products, most notably Our Place's (of Always Pan fame) newest launch, the recently released Wonder Oven. This type of appliance, as we delved into in our explainer on the difference between a countertop oven and a standard air fryer, has long been popular in the US, and is gaining popularity here in the UK.
But upon seeing the SMEG 10-in-1 at its recent launch event, we noticed an unmistakable difference with this oven as opposed to the almost toy-sized Our Place version - SMEG's version is absolutely huge.
We're not just talking about large in the world of air fryers. This is far and away the biggest countertop oven we've ever seen, a fact that makes total sense when you realise that rather than just air frying, this oven could replace several of your kitchen appliances in one fell swoop.
It has the spaciousness of a full-size oven (in our demo of the oven we saw it could comfortably fit five bread rolls onto just one level), the ability of an air fryer, and grill and defrost functions thrown in. And that's not even half of the settings.
All in all this oven's functions include: static cooking, fan assisted cooking, grilling, fan with base cooking, air frying, defrosting, static steam cooking, grill steam cooking, combination steam and traditional cooking and warming. Those functions, especially the opportunity to incorporate cooking with steam, make this product a hybrid between what a built-in and an air fryer can achieve.
And if that all sounds a bit overwhelming, then SMEG is one step ahead of you, with 33 built-in recipes to help you get along better with your new buy. All you need to do is decide what you want to eat and get hold of the ingredients, and this oven will set the time and temperature for you.
Sounds good? We think so too, though it's definitely not one for small kitchens or those on a tight budget, with a price tag of £849.95. If you're looking to rip out your built-in oven in favour of a countertop model altogether, however, we can see plenty of benefits with this one.
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and an all-around baking and cooking enthusiast. She joined the team in September 2022 as an Ecommerce Editor after working across Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc. She's been reviewing products for 4 years and now specialises in weighing up kitchen essentials' pros and cons, from air fryers to bean-to-cup coffee machines.
She's always been a keen reader, so after graduating from the University of Exeter in 2020 she was thrilled to find a way to write as a full-time job. Nowadays, she spends her days at home or the Ideal Home test facility trying out new kitchen innovations to see if they’re worth a space on your worktop. Her most beloved and hard-working appliance is her Sage coffee machine though she also takes the title of Ideal Home’s in-house air fryer expert after writing about them religiously over the past few years.
When she's not thinking or writing about kitchen appliances, she loves getting around London exploring new places, going for a dip at the Ladies’ Pond and consuming every bit of pop culture she can get her hands on.
