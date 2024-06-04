The creators of the iconic 'Always Pan' have launched the most stylish air fryer on the market – and it's finally available in the UK
Our Place's 6-in-1 Wonder Oven has launched in the UK! This stunning kitchen appliance already has a cult following on Instagram
As of today, the long-anticipated Wonder Oven from Our Place is available for purchase in the UK through the brand’s website and in store at London’s Selfridges. And much like the brand’s cult Always Pan which forever changed the cookware game, this aesthetically pleasing countertop kitchen appliance is multipurpose, combining six features in one.
It functions mean it can rival the best air fryers, while also baking, roasting, toasting, broiling and reheating. The Our Place Wonder Oven was first released in the brand’s native US. And it sold out in only eight days!
Our Place has been inundated with requests for a UK launch ever since, and today is the day for all UK fans to rejoice as the brand is finally available to buy on this side of the Atlantic - complete with further improvements on the sellout appliance.
Our Place's Wonder Oven launches in the UK
‘We’ve been hard at work meeting demand, while at the same time adapting the product to uniquely serve our community in the UK,’ says Shiza Shahid, co-founder of Our Place. ‘In addition to the obvious changes (temperature, voltage, plugs), we’ve also taken the time to integrate new features, so the product launching in the UK is crafted to perform even better.’
Selling for £195 a pop, which is an average price for a top-performance air fryer, the Wonder Oven comes in four stylish matte colour finishes, similar to the much-loved Always Pan which even the likes of Nigella Lawson uses instead of her trusted Le Creuset. The colourways on offer are a creamy beige Steam, charcoal Char, navy Blue Salt and peachy Spice. It is a couple of colours short compared to the US offering, but a great colour variety all the same.
Designed like a mini standalone oven, it’s complete with a viewing window, a front pull handle, control switch knobs and a cube-like shape. But when it comes to cooking this appliance can do so much more.
‘When we launched the Wonder Oven in the US, it sold out in eight days. As the first of its kind, an airfryer, toaster and oven with steam-infusion made with non-toxic materials, compact yet powerful and also a beautiful appliance, it quickly became the most used kitchen appliance in our kitchens. And we got hundreds of requests to bring it to the UK, so we’re thrilled it’s finally here,’ Shiza says.
Despite its compact size, the Wonder Oven has a larger capacity than most air fryers as it can roast an entire chicken or have two different things on the go at the same time owing to the multi-level feature. And according to conducted tests, it also preheats 75% faster cooks 30% faster than a traditional oven. Equipped with a wire rack, a non-stick bake pan, an air fryer basket and a crumb tray, the Our Place hot mitts would also come in handy here.
And just like any other Our Place product, whether it’s the recently launched Titanium Always Pan or the brand’s regular best pan, the Wonder Oven too is toxin-free, while it also uses less cooking fats than any other oven.
What’s not to like?
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home decor and interiors, as well as trend-led pieces, shopping round-ups and more. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others. She feels that fashion and interiors are intrinsically connected – if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
Do you love Le Creuset’s viral petite fruit pots as much as we do? Then you’ll be obsessed with Staub’s veg alternatives
Le Creuset's fruit cocottes might be impossible to find, but we have the next best thing
By Sara Hesikova
