I'm a sleep expert and these are today's best Black Friday mattress deals

Black Friday mattress deals are now well and truly underway and, as Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I'm here to highlight the best deals I've seen today.

I've spent the last four years testing and researching the best mattresses and one thing is for sure, a good mattress doesn't come cheap. So as one of the biggest discounting events of the year, in my experience, Black Friday is the best time to shop this big-ticket item for less.

As such I've rounded up the best Black Friday deals from Simba, Emma, and many more so you can save big this November.

The best deal I've seen so far is on our top-rated Simba Hybrid Original mattress which was £799 for a double and is now £599.25. That's an (almost) £200 saving. This mattress is a crowdpleaser that offers a comfortable night's sleep for side and back sleepers and delivers cradling memory foam comfort without causing overheating.

However, the all-foam Emma Original mattress is one of today's biggest bargains. A double is usually £499 and it's now £342 at Argos.

Today's best Black Friday mattress sales

Today's best Black Friday mattress deals

Amy Lockwood Sleep Editor I'm Amy, and as Ideal Home's Sleep Editor I've spent the last four years testing products from all the leading mattress brands. I’ve slept on hybrid, memory foam, and sprung mattresses, researched mattress construction, and spoken to a wide range of sleep experts – from osteopaths and physiologists to sleep scientists and product developers – to determine the key factors needed for a good night’s sleep.

Back to the top ⤴