I'm a sleep expert and these are today's best Black Friday mattress deals

I've scoured all of today's Black Friday mattress deals to shortlist the best sales and biggest discounts

Amy Lockwood
By
last updated
Black Friday mattress deals are now well and truly underway and, as Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I'm here to highlight the best deals I've seen today.

I've spent the last four years testing and researching the best mattresses and one thing is for sure, a good mattress doesn't come cheap. So as one of the biggest discounting events of the year, in my experience, Black Friday is the best time to shop this big-ticket item for less.

As such I've rounded up the best Black Friday deals from Simba, Emma, and many more so you can save big this November.

The best deal I've seen so far is on our top-rated Simba Hybrid Original mattress which was £799 for a double and is now £599.25. That's an (almost) £200 saving. This mattress is a crowdpleaser that offers a comfortable night's sleep for side and back sleepers and delivers cradling memory foam comfort without causing overheating.

However, the all-foam Emma Original mattress is one of today's biggest bargains. A double is usually £499 and it's now £342 at Argos.

Today's best Black Friday mattress sales

Today's best Black Friday mattress deals

Emma Original Mattress
Emma Original Mattress: was £499 now £342 at Argos

It's not without fault (our Emma Original mattress review has the detail) but this budget-friendly mattress is affordable, and as long as you don't need firmer support and aren't prone to overheating, it's now even better value in Argos' Black Friday sale.

Simba Simba Hybrid Original mattress
Simba Simba Hybrid Original mattress: was £599 now £449.25 at Simba Sleep

Our top-rated mattress is now included in Simba's Black Friday sale which means savings of £150+ on its normal retail price. A great all-rounder (as evidenced in its 5/5 score during our Simba Hybrid Original review) it offers a comfortable sleep surface for both side and back sleepers.

Sealy Newton Posturepedic Mattress
Sealy Newton Posturepedic Mattress: was £1,399.99 now £1,119.99 at Bensons for Beds

The best firm mattress we've tested, the Sealy Newton Posturepedic Mattress offers fantastic support with a cushioned top layer that means its firm feel doesn't equate to uncomfortably hard. Plus, it now has 20% off when you spend over £850 in Bensons for Beds Black Friday sale.

Hypnos Pillow Top Select Mattress
Hypnos Pillow Top Select Mattress: was £1,851 now £1,296.25 at Mattress Man

This is the mattress I have on my own bed and if you're a hot sleeper, like me, then you'll want this Black Friday deal on your radar. It's the most breathable mattress I've slept on, which means no overheating at night. The Hypnos Pillow Top Select Mattress is an investment at full price, but the current 30% discount at Mattress Man is a great saving.

Tempur Pro Plus Smartcool Mattress
Tempur Pro Plus Smartcool Mattress: was £2,099.99 now £1,679.20 at Bensons for Beds

If you love the cradling comfort of memory foam, this mattress is the crème de la crème. Jullia, our reviewer, rated the Tempur Pro Plus Smartcool Mattress 4.5/5 stars with the biggest bugbear being its price. Luckily, you can get 20% off today over at Bensons for Beds.

amy lockwood
Amy Lockwood

I'm Amy, and as Ideal Home's Sleep Editor I've spent the last four years testing products from all the leading mattress brands. I’ve slept on hybrid, memory foam, and sprung mattresses, researched mattress construction, and spoken to a wide range of sleep experts – from osteopaths and physiologists to sleep scientists and product developers – to determine the key factors needed for a good night’s sleep.

LIVE: Latest Updates

Top Tip #2: Delivery

Next up, I'd thoroughly recommend checking the delivery process for the mattress you're considering purchasing because not all mattress deliveries are created equal.

Some mattress retailers, like Emma, will only deliver your new mattress to your doorstep. Others, like Simba, will deliver to your room of choice as standard, and yet more, such as Brook +Wilde, will offer premium or white glove delivery as standard. This means that your mattress is carried into your room of choice, unpackaged, and lifted onto your bedframe for you. Often retailers will also provide this service for an additional cost.

Checking the delivery process before you shop can save you a lot of heavy lifting on delivery day, not to mention saving you the stress and expense of a delivery that doesn't fit.

Hi, I'm Amy, Ideal Home's Sleep Editor and Certified Expert in all things sleep-related.

I have four years of experience in testing the best mattresses on the market, I'm here today to share my top tips for shopping for a mattress in the Black Friday sales.

As part of my job, I track the prices of multiple bestselling mattresses to monitor when the best deals land, and, in my experience, Black Friday reliably sees the biggest discounts of the year.

You can find today's best mattress deals here, and in this live blog I'll be posting my top tips for ensuring you don't make any expensive mattress-buying mistakes this Black Friday.

