Best cushions to add playful pattern and a splash of colour to homes

Never underestimate the power of a well-placed cushion. Whether sitting pretty on your living room sofa, or dressing a freshly-made bed, the addition of a cushion can instantly breathe new life into an existing decor.

Cushions are one of the easiest ways to refresh the look of any living space. Not to mention one of the most inexpensive and versatile ways to keep up-to-date with new trends for decorating homes. Simply swapping the cushions, on any furniture, can welcome an instant makeover.

As trends come and go, staying on top of the decor game can be an expensive hobby. However, many high-street brands have a huge selection of penny-friendly cushions, making it oh-so-easy for you add your own stamp on your room and complement existing furniture.

At this time of the year, we’re seeing a flourish of fabulous new designs hitting the shops, as part of new-season collections. From quirky prints to classic florals, we’ve picked some super-stylish and budget-friendly cushions to offer the perfect finishing touch.

Here’s a pick of the best cushions we’re loving right now…