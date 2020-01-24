Best cushions to add playful pattern and a splash of colour to homes

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
Never underestimate the power of a well-placed cushion. Whether sitting pretty on your living room sofa, or dressing a freshly-made bed, the addition of a cushion can instantly breathe new life into an existing decor.
Cushions are one of the easiest ways to refresh the look of any living space. Not to mention one of the most inexpensive and versatile ways to keep up-to-date with new trends for decorating homes. Simply swapping the cushions, on any furniture, can welcome an instant makeover.
As trends come and go, staying on top of the decor game can be an expensive hobby. However, many high-street brands have a huge selection of penny-friendly cushions, making it oh-so-easy for you add your own stamp on your room and complement existing furniture.
At this time of the year, we’re seeing a flourish of fabulous new designs hitting the shops, as part of new-season collections. From quirky prints to classic florals, we’ve picked some super-stylish and budget-friendly cushions to offer the perfect finishing touch.
Here’s a pick of the best cushions we’re loving right now…
Elements Blocks Navy Cushion, Dunelm
We love this thoroughly modern cushion that's big on design, small on price. This super smart cushion features a contemporary geometric design in three of the key on-trend colours for 2020. The mix of sharp navy, sophisticated grey and vibrant orange creates a delicious colour combination that will work with all manner of interior styles. A pair would sit beautifully on a timeless grey sofa, to add a modern edge.
Dimensions: H43 x W43cm
Elements Blocks, £8, Dunelm
Tiger Cushion, House by John Lewis
This striking tiger design is perhaps a bit out there, but if you're adding a cushion to make a style statement what could be better? Digital printing, embroidery and age-old applique are used together to create this captivating cushion. The soft mint green background helps to make the orange appliqué detailing really pop. We see this a showstopper design to inject personality to an armchair.
Dimensions: H45 x W45cm
Tiger Cushion, £20, John Lewis & Partners
Grey Tufted Spot Textured Cushion, George Home at Asda
This is the perfect cushion to add texture and interest without overpowering with colour or pattern. Tactile cushions and throws are highly desirable for this season, probably thanks to their homely and comforting effect. Due to the subtle nature of this design it's certainly one you could add in multiples, and at the price it's totally affordable too. We'd welcome a pair of this design dressing a sofa, as the ideal cushion to hug while sat binge-watching boxsets.
Dimensions: H43 x W43cm
Grey Tufted Spot Textured Cushion, £8, Asda
Marble Jacquard Cushion, Next
Get the Missoni look on the high street with this marble-look jacquard cushion from Next. The heavy jacquard weave features an abstract zigzag pattern in muted tonal palette of sage green, taupe and cream with the odd splash of burnt orange – very reminiscent of Missoni's signature style. This design is one of effortless sophistication, largely in part of the designer-look element. The reverse is a plain velvet taupe, for the perfect finishing touch.
Dimensions: H50 x W50cm
Marble Jacquard Cushion, £18, Next
Eli Patchwork Embroidered Cushion, Marks & Spencer
It wouldn't be a new season round-up without a tropical design thrown in to the mix. This new M&S Eli patchwork cushion offers leafy flower motifs in a fusion of lively greens and pops of ochre yellow. The contemporary block colours are enhanced by intricate embroidery, picking out details on the printed foliage. A few of these scattered across an on-trend velvet sofa would be a sight to behold, especially if said sofa was green or mustard.
Dimensions: H50 x W50cm
Eli Patchwork Embroidered Cushion, £20, Marks & Spencer
Lotus Cushion, Swoon
The general rule, the more tactile the better this season. Making this shagpile cushion a winner this season. It's hard to resist snuggling into it, making it an ideal choice to add a cosy and welcoming vibe to a living room sofa. The bold colour combination of orange, navy and pink is encased by a neutral border – this allows the design to settle effortlessly against any block coloured furniture.
Dimensions: H45 x W45cm
Lotus Cushion, £42, Swoon
Embroidered Face Cushion, Matalan
Artistic, abstract faces are still a strong micro trend for decorating our homes in 2020. This playful crewel embroidered cushion is our favourite, thanks to the tonal pink palette and the added bonus of the reverse decorated in smaller all-over face prints – two different looks in one cushion.
This modern cushion is the perfect seasonal update for any room, but particularly bedrooms we think.
Dimensions: H46 x W46cm
Embroidered Face Cushion, £10, Matalan
The Chateau By Angel Strawbridge Heron, Sainsbury’s
This elegant looking design is the work of Angel Strawbridge, from hit TV show Escape To The Chateau. The heron featured is inspired by a frequent visitor to the Chateau moat. The heron and bulrush design has a characterful Art Deco style, which Angel often favours in her own interiors. The woven cushion features a subtle metallic yarn which enhances the striking imagery.
Dimensions: H45 x W45cm
The Chateau By Angel Strawbridge Heron In The Moat Cushion, £30, Sainsbury's