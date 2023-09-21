Restock alert! This Dunelm sofa cover sold out instantly the first time so be quick before it’s gone again

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If, like us, you're busy thinking of ways to make your home cosier for the autumn season, then we’ve got an easy yet trendy way to update your best sofa. And – bonus – you'll be protecting your seating from sticky fingers, spillages and pet fur at the same time. It comes courtesy of Dunelm's boucle sofa cover, riding the wave of the fan favourite boucle furniture trend.

The chic sofa cover first debuted last year, becoming an instant sell out hit. Now, it’s finally back in stock, just in time to make our cosy living room ideas come true. But be quick before they’re gone again. And given the affordable price points of £45 for a two seater sofa and £55 for a three seater, we can nearly guarantee that they won't be around for long.

Dunelm’s popular boucle sofa cover is back in stock

(Image credit: Dunelm)

Dunelm knows how to create a swoon-worthy piece of home decor and they've done themselves proud with this stylish little number. Such a simple idea, yet unmatched on the market as nice boucle sofa covers are irritatingly hard to come by.

The cover's available in four different colourways – camel, olive, charcoal and ivory. Although it may not seem the most practical, we're rather partial to the latter. The good news is that it’s machine washable so you can just chuck it in the wash if it ever gets dirty.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

And we’re not alone in our preference – we predict that the ivory version will be sold out first. Instagram content creator known as Simply Scandi Katie (@simplyscandikatie), who first alerted us to the welcome restock, is also a fan of this colourway. She recently shared a reel, in which the influencer dresses her sofa with the cream boucle sofa cover.

‘Finally they are back!! Who remembers this boucle sofa cover that was a huge hit last year? Well they are finally back in stock again,’ Katie writes in her caption. ‘Such a cheap, easy way to transform your sofa and great if you have young children and pets as they are so easy to remove and wash. So ready for autumn now.’

So why not enjoy the cosy vibes and trendy finish of boucle without fully committing to a boucle sofa?