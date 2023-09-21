Restock alert! This Dunelm sofa cover sold out instantly the first time so be quick before it’s gone again
Dunelm brings back this trendy yet practical sofa accessory which sold out instantly the first time around
If, like us, you're busy thinking of ways to make your home cosier for the autumn season, then we’ve got an easy yet trendy way to update your best sofa. And – bonus – you'll be protecting your seating from sticky fingers, spillages and pet fur at the same time. It comes courtesy of Dunelm's boucle sofa cover, riding the wave of the fan favourite boucle furniture trend.
The chic sofa cover first debuted last year, becoming an instant sell out hit. Now, it’s finally back in stock, just in time to make our cosy living room ideas come true. But be quick before they’re gone again. And given the affordable price points of £45 for a two seater sofa and £55 for a three seater, we can nearly guarantee that they won't be around for long.
Dunelm’s popular boucle sofa cover is back in stock
Dunelm knows how to create a swoon-worthy piece of home decor and they've done themselves proud with this stylish little number. Such a simple idea, yet unmatched on the market as nice boucle sofa covers are irritatingly hard to come by.
The cover's available in four different colourways – camel, olive, charcoal and ivory. Although it may not seem the most practical, we're rather partial to the latter. The good news is that it’s machine washable so you can just chuck it in the wash if it ever gets dirty.
And we’re not alone in our preference – we predict that the ivory version will be sold out first. Instagram content creator known as Simply Scandi Katie (@simplyscandikatie), who first alerted us to the welcome restock, is also a fan of this colourway. She recently shared a reel, in which the influencer dresses her sofa with the cream boucle sofa cover.
‘Finally they are back!! Who remembers this boucle sofa cover that was a huge hit last year? Well they are finally back in stock again,’ Katie writes in her caption. ‘Such a cheap, easy way to transform your sofa and great if you have young children and pets as they are so easy to remove and wash. So ready for autumn now.’
So why not enjoy the cosy vibes and trendy finish of boucle without fully committing to a boucle sofa?
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
