The Range’s sell-out multi-functional garden sofa set is finally back in stock - but you’ll have to be quick as it's on sale right now

Listen up because The Range’s sell-out garden sofa set from last summer is back, and right now the Avalon 5 Piece Sofa Set has been reduced to £349.99 .

No garden is complete without the addition of some of the best garden furniture , and that is sweetened even further when you get a great deal, too. The Avalon 5 Piece Sofa Set, usually priced at £400, has multiple combinations to allow you to personalise your sofa set to your needs, making it a great choice for families.

Designed in stylish rattan, the Avalon sofa set has luxe looks and rave reviews from shoppers after selling out last year. But you’ll have to act fast if you want to get your hands on one, as it’s predicted to be popular again this summer.

The Range Avalon 5 Piece Sofa Set - Natural Was £399.99 now £349.99 at The Range The Avalon sofa set is a stunning example of garden furniture. It's both plush and sturdy, with adapatble features that means you can customise it how you like.

Rattan garden furniture is a timeless choice for garden furniture and one that never seems to go out of style. The Avalon set has been designed with both style and versatility in mind. The set includes two sofas, two ottomans and a side table, which for its £349.99 price tag is a great deal.

The adaptability of this garden furniture set means there are countless ways you can arrange it. From creating a solo sun lounger for your own peace to a sofa and table large enough for hosting, you get multiple garden seating ideas for the price of one.

The Avalon 5 Piece Sofa Set is made with a durable steel frame, weather-resistant rattan and its side table is topped with tempered glass. It also has deep plush cushions, meaning you can expect to be extra comfortable. Because of this, you can rest assured that this garden furniture set is built to last, and the reviews speak for themselves.

(Image credit: The Range)

‘Received our Avalon set today, very happy customers! Delivered 6 days before the estimated date. Really happy with the set, really good quality and even nicer in real life. Great value for money, would highly recommend,’ said one.

‘Managed to finally get my hands on this after it was out of stock last year. I'm over the moon with it! Delivery was earlier than stated. Quality is excellent. Looks even nicer than in the pics. Cushions are super soft. All in all, amazing value for money. Would highly recommend,’ said another.

Now, a spokesperson at The Range revealed to me they expect the Avalon 5 Piece Sofa set to sell out fast, as it did last year. And with an extra £50 off this week, now is the perfect time to snap up this stunning sofa set.

Will you be adding it to your basket?

