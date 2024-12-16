Struggling to find a seat for everyone this Christmas? Clever tricks to comfortably fit the whole family into your living and dining rooms this festive season

If you’re hosting Christmas or having other guests over this festive season, you’ll need to extend your home to a larger group of people than it is normally used to. And while it is recommended to be prepared for these types of occasions ahead of time, if you are only now realising that you might struggle to offer everyone a proper seat both when entertaining in the living room and when serving dinner, we have some extra seating tricks recommended by experts.

While it’s all good and well to incorporate some Christmas living room decor ideas into your lounge and create a beautiful seasonal tablescape in the dining room, the practicalities like being able to offer everyone in the extended family a seat should not be forgotten. But luckily there are several ways you can create extra seating in your home that won’t take up too much space when not in use either.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Mary Wadsworth)

But this should all start with having a good decluttering before Christmas to make sure there is enough space for this extra seating. ‘Clear out the room to offer more space for guests,’ says Joana Sadovskaja, sofa expert at Lovesofas. ‘Decluttering allows room for additional seating, ensuring you can fit all the family in this Christmas.’

The key to having sufficient Christmas seating, according to Victoria Foster, interior stylist at ScS, is getting creative and embracing the mismatched style. ‘As an interior stylist, I recommend using versatile and creative seating arrangements to maximise space and accommodate everyone during Christmas gatherings. Use quick fixes like emergency chairs and embrace mismatched styles by intentionally combining chairs with different patterns, textures, and materials to add personality.’

1. Incorporate a bench

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

‘Opt for a bench for additional seating that requires minimal space,’ Joana at Lovesofas says.

Adding an extra seating bench is the perfect solution as it can easily slot underneath the dining table – and it’s likely to fit more people than individual dining chairs that would take up just as much space.

‘Slim-profile benches that tuck under tables are ideal for saving space while remaining ready for use. These versatile pieces ensure your space stays functional, adaptable, and ready for hosting,’ Victoria at ScS confirms.

2. Use pouffes and ottomans as extra seats

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Storage ottomans, footstools and pouffes are not just the perfect alternative coffee table ideas for small living rooms, they can also double as extra seating when you have guests over – like at Christmas. And if you don’t usually have space for them in your day to day, they can be tucked under side tables or even used in other rooms in the house like the bedroom or the kids’ room.

‘Use footstools or storage ottomans as flexible seating that can be moved around and double as footrests or tables,’ says Monika Puccio, head buyer at Sofa Club.

Victoria at ScS agrees, ‘Investing in multifunctional furniture is key. Ottoman footstools with hidden storage are both practical and stylish.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Bevan)

Having a few stackable stools to hand as extra seating for guests is something I think everyone should have at all times as they take up hardly any space and can be just tucked away in the corner of the dining room or even behind doors. And it’s something that I’ve invested in myself, having an extendable dining table for when guests come over and needing those extra seats.

‘Stackable stools can be stacked neatly in a corner or closet and brought out for extra seating,’ Monika at Sofa Club confirms.

4. Opt for foldable chairs

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Brittain)

‘Foldable chairs are perfect for inviting guests over this Christmas,’ Joana at Lovesofas suggests.

Similarly to stacking stools, foldable chairs are another space-saving extra seating option for your festivities. We at Ideal Home particularly love Habitat's bestselling wooden folding chair.

‘Sleek, foldable chairs can be stored away easily and pulled out when needed,’ Monika at Sofa Club says.

5. Add floor cushions or bean bags

(Image credit: Future PLC/Nick Pope)

Christmas is the perfect time for cosy living room ideas – and what better way to create that cosy feel than with lots of soft textures and cushions which can also be used as extra seats for the younger members of the family. And by that, I don’t just mean children – I’d happily sit on a floor cushion as it creates a more casual and intimate atmosphere.

‘Add a cosy touch with floor cushions which provide extra seating in a pinch,’ Victoria at ScS says.

Monika at Sofa Club adds, ‘Create layers of seating with floor cushions or beanbags for casual gatherings.’

Our extra Christmas seating top picks

Now, you’ll always have extra seats for your loved ones, no matter the occasion, big or small.