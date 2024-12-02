Hosting this Christmas? Habitat’s bestselling folding chair is reduced by 20% right now - but you’ll have to act fast, as the deal ends tomorrow
Don't wait to ensure all of your guests have a seat this Christmas
Christmas may be the most wonderful time of the year, but it’s also one of the most unpredictable. And despite your meticulous plans, something will undoubtedly always scupper them - like your son bringing his new girlfriend to Christmas dinner or your in-laws deciding they will stay until New Year’s. But that’s where the bestselling Habitat Wooden Folding Chair can help.
Argos is currently offering 20% off selected furniture - and we’ve spotted the Habitat Wooden Folding Chair in light wood is currently on sale if you use code FURN20 at checkout. However, with the code expiring tomorrow, you’ll have to act fast if you need extra seating on a budget this Christmas.
Hosting at Christmas is never easy, and trying to find enough chairs to get around the Christmas dining table is one of those tasks we all leave (unwisely) to the last minute. According to Sainsbury’s, almost a quarter (23%) of hosts have to make late purchases to accommodate extra guests. Folding chairs make up a considerable portion of these, with the 17th of December being the most popular day that people search and buy them on the Argos website.
So, if you don’t have enough sofa space or dining chairs to go around and want to whip out these wooden wonders to keep everyone happy, you’ll have to buy them sooner rather than later.
This wooden folding chair offers everything you could need to host your friends and family this Christmas, and you can currently get 20% off with the code FURN20.
When you have to rearrange your furniture for Christmas and host more people than you planned, folding chairs can be your saving grace. And it’s hard to ignore the practicality, style, and affordability of the Habitat Wooden Folding Chair.
Constructed from solid wood, this handy chair is Italian-made but offers that simple, sleek, and slimline aesthetic of Scandi-inspired furniture, and there’s absolutely no assembly required. All you need to do is unfold it, use it as required, and then fold it back up again. This makes it ideal for hosting in a small kitchen or a home where space is limited.
Even in its folded form, the chair folds flat to a slim depth of just 7cm, which means you can hide them behind the sofa or even in a cupboard. This way, they’re readily available over the festive period without getting in the way when you finally get the chance to unwind after a long day of hosting.
The Habitat Folding Chair will set you back just £20, which is already a steal if you ask us. But if you snap up one (or five) of these folding chairs before the 3rd of December, you’ll be able to grab 20% off the RRP - meaning one chair will cost you just £16.
But we’re not the only ones who think this folding chair is ideal for the upcoming festive season. With almost 1,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.7 stars, it’s fair to say that customers love this affordable, stylish, and practical product.
One reviewer wrote, ‘I bought this chair for my upcoming Christmas lunch as I need spare chairs. They are comfortable to sit on and fold/store easily.’ And another raved, ‘It's always useful to have extra chairs - nice finish, simple design. What's not to like?’
And we happen to agree. But you’ll have to act quickly if you want to make the most of these folding chairs, as Habitat predicts that they will sell out before the big day itself. Plus, leaving it too late to buy the Habitat Wooden Folding Chair means that you probably won’t be able to take advantage of the 20% discount.
Alternatives
Searches for ‘folding chairs’ have been up +13% since the start of October compared to this time last year, according to Argos. But if the wooden folding one isn't to your taste there are plenty of other options on the high street to choose from.
If you want something a bit fancier, this folding chair comes with a solid wood frame and rattan back and seat. When you're done, just fold it away.
Want to add some velvet to the festivities? This Dunelm folding chair comes in eight different colourways, and is perfect to add some extra seating this Christmas.
So, don’t leave it too late to prepare for last-minute additions.
Lauren Bradbury is a freelance writer and major homes enthusiast. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016, before dipping her toe into the world of content writing. After years of agency work, writing everything from real-life stories to holiday round-ups, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer in the online magazine world. Since then, she has become a regular contributor for Real Homes and Ideal Home, and become even more obsessed with everything interior and garden related. As a result, she’s in the process of transforming her old Victorian terraced house into an eclectic and modern home that hits visitors with personality as soon as they walk through the door.
-
