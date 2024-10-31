How to stop sofa cushions sagging – easy fixes that will keep it looking plump and new

If you have a sofa that you love dearly (and we hope that you do) then the last thing you want to see is any sagging on your sofa cushions. And yet, it’s a very common issue. So how to stop sofa cushions from sagging and prevent them from getting into such a sorry state in the first place?

As with anything, prevention is the best medicine. And it’s the same with keeping your best sofa’s seat cushions from sagging. Because let’s be honest – the back cushions are rarely ever the issue, it’s always the seat ones that are problematic.

However, even if you find your sofa cushions sagging, there are still ways to rescue and revive them. So this is how to bring your sofa back to its best shape and keep it that way according to sofa experts.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Why are your sofa’s cushions sagging?

Before we get into the living room sofa ideas for keeping your cushions from sagging, it’s important to know what exactly causes said sagging. That way, you can try to avoid certain habits and adopt others in order to prevent damage to your sofa.

‘The main cause is simply regular use,’ says Kelly Collins, interior designer and head of creative at Swyft. ‘It depends on the filling, and if you don't take care of your cushions, they will sag more quickly, making it harder to fix them. Sitting in the same spot every day can contribute to sagging.’

James Sheldon, sofa expert and owner of Online Sofa Shop, continues, ‘Repeatedly sitting in the same place on a cushion can lead to uneven wear, resulting in it sagging. This is because weight concentrated in one area compresses the foam, which gradually loses its shape, causing that spot to sink over time.’

Another top reason for sofa sagging is low-quality filling material. ‘Low-quality foam cushions are more likely to lose shape and sag with everyday use. This is because low-density foams compress more easily, which makes them more uncomfortable over time,’ James says.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Sara J Emslie)

1. Fluff cushions regularly

It doesn’t sound like much but actually fluffing your sofa cushions regularly goes beyond purely aesthetic purposes – in fact, it’s part of necessary cushion maintenance.

‘Sagging sofa cushions can be such a nuisance, and they take away from that comfy, put-together look we all want,’ says Ayan Abdi, product manager at Zinus. ‘To keep them in shape, try to regularly tuck and fluff each cushion. It’s a quick fix that not only keeps the sofa looking inviting but also makes it much more comfortable.’

James at Online Sofa Shop goes even as far as suggesting to ‘beat’ your sofa cushions, ‘It might seem counterintuitive, but beating your sofa cushions can help loosen compacted fillings and stop them from sagging. Hold the cushions upright and use your other hand to firmly smack both the front and back to fluff them back up. This is especially useful for cushions with looser filling. It is also a good way to clean out dust and crumbs trapped in the fabric.’

(Image credit: Future/Caroline Mardon)

2. Have them refilled

One of the recent living room trends for sofas emerging from social media is refilling your sofa cushions if they start to sag or you simply find them too soft or not firm enough, much like Roxanne Hudson of @ourneutralground on Instagram has done. But is this something the experts recommend?

‘Once cushions start to sag, you can fluff them up, but if the internals are compressed, it's difficult to restore them fully. I recommend getting them refilled, either through your supplier (check if it's covered under warranty). If you have loose cushions, you can usually swap these out for free. It's best to consult your supplier to see if they can help, or consider reaching out to a local professional,’ Kelly at Swyft says.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

This could also be an easy DIY project if you wanted to refill the cushions yourself as Roxanne has done with a new, firmer foam insert like this one at Amazon.

‘For a sofa with detachable cushions, you don’t need a professional to refill them. Just simply remove the covers and examine the filling. Measure and purchase new filling material if needed, and then carefully insert it back into the covers. Try to use the same material that is already in the sofa to begin with, but standard foam works well if you can’t find an exact match. Cut the foam pieces to be slightly longer than the cushion length and trim them down if needed. Add the foam in layers, and check how the cushion feels after each addition to make sure it's comfortable for you,’ James at Online Sofa Shop says.

Monika Puccio, head buyer at Sofa Club, adds, ‘Refilling can restore shape and comfort. Choose high-quality foam for seat cushions and softer fill for back cushions to improve cushion life and support. Simple refills, like adding foam, can be DIY. For complex materials or custom shapes, professionals provide more polished results and have access to specialised tools.’

(Image credit: Future PLC / Katie Lee)

3. Rotate and flip your cushions

Unlike stopping your sofa cushions from sliding, keeping them from sagging can be as simple as regularly rotating and flipping them. As already mentioned, repeated sitting on the same spot is the leading cause of sagging. But by rotating and flipping the cushions you ensure that you’re not actually sitting on the same exact spot time and time again.

‘It might not seem like it would be effective, but rotating and flipping your cushions is often the best step to address sagging cushions. Flipping helps redistribute the stuffing, balancing the wear across the cushion. Meanwhile, rotating the cushion helps prevent specific spots from wearing down faster than others, keeping them in better shape overall,’ James at Online Sofa Shop says.

Our top sofa picks

According to our sofa experts, high-density foam seat cushions require the least amount of maintenance and pose a lower risk of sagging. So these are out favourite sofas with high-density foam seat cushions.

FAQ

How do you fix a sagging couch with fixed cushions?

When it comes to sofas with fixed cushions, it’s best to go to a professional who will be able to refill them for you. And it’s not recommended to attempt this by yourself.

‘Fixing a sagging sofa with non-removable cushions is a bit trickier,’ says James Sheldon, sofa expert and owner of Online Sofa Shop. ‘For the best results, it’s worth consulting an upholstery expert. They can open the cushions, replace the old filling with high-density foam, and re-stitch them, restoring the sofa's original support without damaging its appearance.’

These expert-approved cushion maintenance tips will keep your sofa looking its best for years to come.