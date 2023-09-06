Meet LG’s PuriCare Aero Furniture – a revolutionary two-in-one air purifier and side table that we can’t get enough of
It adds serious fun and function
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The benefits of a good air purifier are endless – improving your home’s air quality, eradicating dust and dealing with allergy-causing pollen are just a few.
The only issue with even the best purifiers is the fact that it’s a piece of tech that’s constantly on display in your home without adding much in the way of style. But the new LG PuriCare Aero Furniture air purifier is about to change that with its revolutionary design.
Introduced earlier this month at the IFA 2023, the world’s biggest trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances, the LG air purifier is unique in its functional, two-in-one design with 360-degree air-purifying technology built into the base of a side table.
The purifier neatly serves a dual purpose with the tech concealed, blurring the line between furniture and appliances. How clever is this as a creative alternative to a traditional coffee table?
LG announces PuriCare Aero Furniture air purifier
Available in three colourways – raspberry-coloured Crème Rose, pale yellow called Crème Yellow and light grey tone named Crème Grey – the PuriCare Aero Furniture is designed with individuality in mind, which is why it’s customisable.
The round table top is actually removable and can be interchanged. So you can even go for a two-tone design if you so choose. Whatever suits your taste and home interior.
Ideal Home’s Ecommerce Editor, Molly Cleary, was at the IFA showcase last week and saw the LG air purifier in person. 'I loved the LG air purifier table when I saw it at IFA, and think it's an amazing way to prioritise air quality at home without having to compromise on aesthetics.'
'The interchangeable tabletop designs are great for making these tables even more suited to different homes, and LG quality pretty much never misses. If I was buying a new air purifier, I'd definitely be swayed by the versatility of this one.’
Boasting a rather petite size, this piece is the perfect addition to small living room ideas. But there’s even more than meets the eye here...
The tabletop’s underside is equipped with easy-to-use controls to change between different airflow modes and even mood lighting options. Plus the design comes with a handy built-in wireless charger – how cool is that?!
And while we’re not clued in about the precise UK release date and price point, we will keep you updated along the way. So watch this space.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
-
These are the colours to avoid when painting a small hallway, trust us
Swerve these small hallway colour fails and create a welcoming entrance that makes you happy to invite guests inside…
By Linda Clayton
-
How many wicks is too many? This Insta-famous candle has 17, and the internet has thoughts
Will you be lighting this XL-sized scented candle?
By Sara Hesikova
-
The 'tidy toss' technique has solved my need for perfection when organising – and my home has never looked better
The less steps you need to take to tidy up, the better
By Jullia Joson