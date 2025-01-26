6 things I always see in the most stylish boho-inspired living rooms, as an interior stylist

When it comes to adding boho style to your living room, there are no hard and fast rules – however, there are a few core components that will help you nail this light-hearted, cosy and unique aesthetic.

As a home stylist, I'm privy to seeing (and styling) some of the best boho living room ideas when working on photoshoots and events. Layered textiles, natural materials and carefree styling are all key, as is adding splashes of colour and pattern, handcrafted elements and globally-inspired pieces – plus plenty of plants!

I’ve compiled the 6 features I regularly see in the most stylish boho living rooms to help you bring your bohemian space to life and create a dreamy ‘perfectly imperfect’ living room that comes together effortlessly.

1. Colour palette

Boho style is all about having free reign to choose your own living room colour scheme, however, there are some colours that naturally work well with this relaxed scheme. Sunset yellows and pinks, Moroccan brights and nature-inspired colours all lend themselves to this very individual aesthetic. For a beautiful boho wall colour, try Pink 04, £45 for 2.5l, Lick

2. Natural materials

One of the most important elements of boho style is the natural materials it champions. Whether it’s furniture or accessories, opt for pieces in wood and wicker, cane, rattan and stone, all in a rustic or textured style. Woven baskets, cowhide rugs, leather footstools and matte ceramics will all help complement the look.

La Redoute is my go-to for woven baskets, and Habitat also has some stylish woven storage baskets.

Rattan Wave Storage Basket £16 at Habitat This woven basket has an elegant shape that can be used for storing notebooks, or even displaying dried flowers.

3. Textured cushions and textiles

Bohemian design was originally inspired by artists, so it makes sense to incorporate handmade or unique creations, especially when it comes to soft furnishings. Wall hangings, cushions, rugs and blankets will all create a cosy feel in your living room, and the more individual they are, the more likely to spark interest.

4. Casual style

Relaxed, free-spirited and casual are core words associated with boho style, which is why all the living rooms I see that nail the look aren't matchy-matchy and instead fuse different styles together, along with more playful pieces.

Layer throws and rugs, pile on cushions to sink into, and remember that the most important part is to have fun with your design. When it comes to living room blind ideas consider something like Hillarys x Abigail Ahern Roman blind in Sulby Ochre, from £180 at Hillarys.

5. Artwork and treasures

Inject your living room with trinkets and finds that look as though they’ve been collected from all across the globe, each with a story to tell. Hand-crafted, artisanal pieces, unique artwork, sculptures and books are ideal for displaying throughout the room.

Marlowe Table Lamp £69 at Marks & Spencer This table lamp from M&S is the perfect example of an artisanal, but functional piece of home decor that would look stunning in a boho living room.

6. Beautiful botanics

No boho living room is complete without plants. Whether they’re large potted monsteras, a shelf of cacti and succulents, or big frothy hanging ferns, sprinkle some greenery around your space and you’ll help bring it to life and emphasise the natural elements we spoke of before.

If you're not a natural plant parent, then consider one of the best unkillable houseplants like a snake place. Alternatively, invest in a realistic faux house plant for a splash of greenery without the additional care, just remember to dust them every now and again.

Like I said at the start a boho living room should ultimately look relaxed and unique to you, the rest is just icing on the cake.