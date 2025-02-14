5 things I always add to a living room to instantly make it look better, as a professional home stylist

As a professional stylist, living rooms are one of my favourite interior spaces to style as they hold so much potential.

There's so much scope to change things up too, from incorporating living room trends, swapping cushions on a sofa, or adding new artwork, and it can be really satisfying to see it all come together and to get some great shots.

It doesn't matter whether I'm designing a 'faux' living room to shoot in a studio, or styling a real home, there are some go-to pieces that I always use to bring the space to life, and make a living room look better instantly, which I'm going to share with you – along with some ways that you can use them within your own space.

1. A good-sized rug

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

I don't think I've styled many living rooms without including a living room rug idea of some kind – from large patterned designs to fluffy sheepskins and, in some cases, I've even layered a few together for extra 'oomph'.

Of course, in a real home rugs are a practical option, adding warmth and a soft surface to walk on and for kids to play. But when it comes to aesthetics, they bring so much more to the table. As well as a great way of bringing colour and pattern to a room, they help to 'ground' an interior and tie it all together. For example, if you have a few colours in your living room decor but are struggling to make them work cohesively, choose a rug that incorporates all of them. Or, if your room is minimal and you want to add some softness, go for a deep-pile design with tassels for added texture.

In a living room, my advice is to think about the size and the location of your rug. Too small and it will look like it's 'floating' in the middle of the space, so pick a good-sized design and station it under furniture (under coffee tables and part way under your sofa works well), you can also follow the 18-inch rug rule.

On shoots, I always make sure rugs look their best by using rug tape, from Amazon to secure corners, straightening any tassels, using a lint remover to get rid of dirt and dust, and a rug rake to comb it through. I've even used hair straighteners to help 'curling' corners of hide rugs stay in place!

2. Side and coffee tables

(Image credit: Future PLC)

It may surprise you to know that when styling a living room purely for a photo shoot, the practicalities of how the pieces work are really on par with the overall look. Yes, the way we place furniture needs to make sense, but it's also about the finished shot looking attractive and aesthetically pleasing.

This applies to tables in lots of instances. You may think that because you have your living room coffee table ideas sorted, you don't need a side table, but adding different heights to your room will help it feel cohesive and ordered. It's also another opportunity to add depth with materials, plus a side table can help your sofa arm look less 'blocky' as it takes the focus away.

The best piece of advice I can offer is not to focus on having side and coffee tables matching – as you can see in this image, they're completely different, and the pink top of the side table is a great way to enhance those pops of pastels in the room.

If you have a large room, rather than having a vast amount of space in front of your sofa, you can always double up on coffee tables too – or opt for a round nest of tables, which will help fill the space and give you plenty of surface for grouping vases and books – and setting down a cup of coffee when you need to!

3. Storage baskets

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

Storage baskets are a godsend for stylists and I use them for a whole range of reasons. Sometimes it's to store a pile of logs (like in this image) and set the scene, and other times it's to add a throw or cushions too, to help up the cosy factor. As I mentioned before, having furniture and accessories of different heights in the room, adds interest and gives the eye plenty to look at, and storage baskets do exactly that – filling the space between the height of a sofa and the floor.

In your own home, they're great for living room storage ideas too, whether it's to store toys that are easy to take in and out, or a pile of magazines or books in easy reach of your favourite chair. Pick baskets that work with your interior – woven or jute baskets are ideal for a more rustic, country look, while colourful designs can help liven up a more neutral living room, especially in a rented property when you aren't able to paint walls.

I like to style them on the floor, but you could hang them from hooks if the contents are going to be lightweight, smaller designs also work well on a shelf or sideboard.

4. Varied artwork

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Whether your walls are plain or papered, artwork is a great way to fill your living room walls with personality. I use it on shoots to enhance whatever living room look I've gone for, sometimes I'll use more vintage pieces, and other times it might be a more modern gallery wall with a mix of prints.

Think of it as more than a way to show off a picture that you love. I find artwork is a great way to draw your eye to an area that might otherwise be uninteresting – maybe it's a small or narrow wall next to windows and doors or an area above a sideboard or small drinks trolley.

5. Seasonal stems

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

We always talk about the benefits of including plants in your home, but as a stylist, I think seasonal flowers can be just as effective visually, whether they're fresh or dried. A good example is this couple of cotton branches displayed in a clear vase. They add a statement piece to this living room but still blend well with the neutral scheme.

Look at your living room and see where a vase of stems might work best… it could be on your coffee table, on a sideboard, or maybe it's on a side table or mantel. Decide if you want them to be a tall feature, or if something smaller might work better. A group of bud vases on a tray, with some colourful flowers, can make just as much of an impact as something more statement.

What's the one decorative item you couldn't be without in your living room?