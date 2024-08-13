The 9 sofa bed buying mistakes to avoid at all costs - pitfalls that could turn a dream purchase into a nightmare

Sofa by day and bed by night, the sofa bed is one of the hardest working pieces of furniture around. But double the use also spells double the jeopardy when making a purchase. This is why the list of sofa bed buying mistakes is longer than most.

To ensure you don't have any regrets come delivery day (or the nights that follow) we've asked furniture experts how they would go about shopping for the best sofa bed. They've highlighted all the pitfalls that could turn that dream purchase into a nightmare, from not sizing up properly, to ignoring important features like durability, comfort and construction.

1. Getting the size wrong

One common mistake when purchasing a sofa bed is not considering its size relative to the room. 'A sofa bed that's too large can overwhelm a small space, making it feel cramped and unusable,' says Patricia Gibbons, head of design at Sofa.com. 'Conversely, a sofa bed that's too small might not provide adequate seating or sleeping space.'

'Measure both the room and the sofa bed in both its sofa and bed configurations,' advises Patricia. 'Ensure there's enough space to pull out the bed comfortably without obstructing walkways or other furniture, like coffee and side tables. This careful planning ensures that your sofa bed enhances the room rather than hindering its functionality.'

'To visualise how the sofa bed will sit within your space, I find that it's useful to lay out pieces of paper in the shape of the sofa when set to a bed,' says Caron Grant, brand manager at Bridgman. 'It's the easiest way to establish whether you can still comfortably move around the room.'

'Another size mistake is not accounting for how many people the sofa bed needs to accommodate,' adds Patricia. 'Some sofa beds are designed for single sleepers, while others can comfortably fit two.

'If you frequently have couples or multiple guests, opting for a larger, double sofa bed is essential. A sofa bed that's too small will lead to uncomfortable nights and unhappy guests. Ensure you choose a size that matches your typical guest scenario to provide a good night's sleep for everyone.'

2. Not measuring access points

We all remember Ross, Rachel and Chandler from Friends unsuccessfully trying to 'pivot' their hefty sofa up a staircase. So if you want to avoid the same slapstick fate, measuring up is crucial.

'Make sure you also consider any window heights and the measurements of doors or awkward spaces like hallways and stairwells you’ll have to get the sofa bed through,' Caron suggests.

3. Giving no thought to frequency of use

(Image credit: Bridgman)

'When choosing a sofa bed, you need to evaluate how often you are going to use it. If you plan on purchasing a sofa bed for everyday use – for example, if you're living in a small studio apartment – or to handle the kids' last-minute sleepovers, then you might want something that will convert easily,' says Stephany Aubrey, brand specialist at Zinus.

'Click-clack sofa beds are generally the easiest type of mechanism to convert and are on the affordable side of the scale, too,' she says. 'They allow you to effortlessly have the best of both worlds, without compromising on comfort and style.'

However, Gisela Lancaster, head of buying at Sofology, recommends a hardwearing, high-end mechanism for a sofa bed that is going to be used as a bed regularly. ' When choosing a sofa bed it's always best to consider how often it will be used as some are designed for last-minute transformations for unexpected visitors, whilst others offer a higher level of comfort and maybe a better option for a dedicated guest room.'

It's also worth thinking about whether a full-time bed might be a better choice. If a guest bedroom doubles up as an office, a sofa bed makes sense. But if it's a modestly sized room that's only used for sleeping, a small double bed with the best mattress might be a better option than a sofa bed.

4. Prioritising price and looks over comfort

It goes without saying that anyone shopping for a sofa bed will first be drawn to a particular colour, style and price point. But imagine snuggling down for the night on your chosen furniture, only to realise it offers a sleep experience akin to a medieval torture device. Springs poking into you, lumpy cushions, a saggy mattress... it's the perfect recipe for insomnia. Even worse, your overnight guests might pretend it’s fine, but their stiff smiles the next morning say otherwise.

If you’re looking to prioritise comfort, and will be sleeping on the bed frequently, invest more in a pull-out sofa bed that conceals a mattress inside. These mattresses are usually pocket-sprung or foam, like a bed mattress, and are more comfortable compared to the padded cushions you will be sitting and sleeping on with a more affordable click-clack sofa bed.

'Not understanding the mechanism of your sofa bed can lead to frustration and inconvenience,' agrees Patricia. 'Click-clack mechanisms are often more affordable and easy to use, quickly converting the sofa into a bed with a simple movement. However, more technical mechanisms might offer greater durability and ease of use, particularly if the sofa bed will be used frequently. Evaluate how often you will convert the sofa to a bed and choose a mechanism that offers the right balance of cost, convenience, and durability.'

5. Opting for a sub-standard mattress

(Image credit: Sofa.com)

If your sofa bed will be serving as more of a bed than a sofa, you'll want to ensure that its mattress is up to scratch. Sofa beds tend to ship with a mattress that's thinner than standard, in order that it can sit within the seat mechanism. However, they can be constructed from coils, pocket springs, reflex foam or memory foam depending on your individual sleep needs.

'A critical error in sofa bed buying is overlooking the quality of the mattress. Not all sofa beds come with high-quality mattresses, and a poor mattress can lead to uncomfortable, restless nights,' says Patricia at Sofa.com. 'When evaluating sofa beds, consider the mattress type: sprung mattresses tend to offer better support and comfort compared to foam ones. Investing in a sofa bed with the best mattress possible ensures that your guests sleep well, making your home a welcoming place to stay.'

'Test the mattress on offer as part of the sofa bed to see if it's supportive and comfortable enough,' agrees Gisela at Sofology. If shows signs of being the wrong mattress for your needs, you may want to swap it out before you buy, and if that's not possible, research a replacement. 'Opt for natural fibres such as cotton and wool as this will be a sure way to offer all guests a great night’s sleep,' adds Gisela.

'The Hypnos mattress that comes with a range of Sofology sofa beds is made of sustainably sourced materials, offering cosy comfort that’s kind to the environment.'

6. Forgetting about storage

Storage can be a handy extra feature of a sofa bed – especially one that deals with last-minute guests. A storage compartment that can be filled with sheets, a duvet and pillows will save you having to trek to other parts of the house to find them, and means you can keep your bedding made up and ready to go.

'Take a look at models that provide inbuilt storage for bedding and pillows, making it easy to go from stylish sofa to comfortable bed in minutes,' says Gisela.

7. Ignoring armrest preferences

(Image credit: Sofa.com)

'Whether or not to have arms on your sofa bed is another important consideration,' says Patricia. 'Sofa beds with arms can offer additional comfort and support when used as a sofa but might limit the sleeping area when used as a bed. On the other hand, armless sofa beds can provide more sleeping space and may be better suited for smaller rooms.'

You will find that many click-clack models won't have arm rests, whereas pull-out sofa beds tend to have them, but there are exceptions on both counts. 'Consider your primary use and personal preferences to make the right choice for your space and comfort needs,' adds Patricia.

8. Picking any old upholstery

(Image credit: Sofology)

Our final potential pitfall is also a common sofa buying mistake. 'Selecting the wrong materials and colours for your sofa bed can also be a significant mistake,' says Patricia. 'Some materials may not hold up well to the dual demands of being both a sofa and a bed. Opt for durable fabrics that can withstand regular use, and consider colours that will not show stains easily.' That may mean avoiding pale colours, unless in the form of an easy to wipe down fabric like leather, or if you choose a sofa bed with washable, removable slip covers.

'Additionally, think about the aesthetic of your room and choose a sofa bed that complements your existing decor. This ensures that your sofa bed remains both functional and stylish over time,' adds Patricia.

Vintique Upholstery's Sharon O'Connor warns against faux leather. 'It's a terrible option for sofas and sofa beds,' Sharon explains. 'It hates moisture, so you can't clean it easily, it doesn't like the changes in temperature that come with body heat – for example, if you're sitting on the sofa in shorts on a hot day – and it will peel very quickly. When I'm choosing sofa upholstery, I will only pick fabrics that have a very high rub count, to make sure they last.'



To understand whether you are getting an upholstery that will withstand the wear and tear of being sat on slept on and repositioned frequently, look for the rub count, also known as the Martindale rub count.

9. Not checking the warranty

(Image credit: Sofa.com)

You’ve found an amazing deal on a sofa bed, but a few months in, the mattress starts to sag, and the frame creaks ominously every time you sit on it. You realise there’s no warranty or returns policy. Congratulations, you’ve just bought a very expensive dog bed.

That's why you should always check the guarantee and returns policy before purchasing. It’s usually worth spending a little more for peace of mind. Returns can be a particular minefield, but you should typically have 30 days grace if you simply don't get on with the sofa bed – always check before you buy though. The exception may be if you've had a sofa bed made to order with a special fabric or dimensions. These can't usually be returned after purchase unless they're faulty.



A 10-year frame guarantee is typical on a sofa bed, and is offered by both John Lewis and Dunelm. Sofa.com offers a lifetime guarantee on all sofa beds with a solid beechwood frame. Sofology also offers a lifetime guarantee on its frames, springs and webbing, and a two-year guarantee on upholstery and stitching. DFS, on the other hand, has a 15-year warranty on its frames and springs.

Sofa beds you can't go wrong with

FAQs

What can I do to improve the performance of my sofa bed?

'If you already have a sofa bed in your home which you don’t feel is right, there are a few things you can do to help,' says Monika Puccio, Head of Buying at Sofa Club. 'If your issue is with the comfort of the mattress, you may be able to update this with a more luxurious option to add the support and comfort you expect from the sofa bed. Alternatively, opt for a mattress topper to improve comfort without the sometimes high price of buying a mattress.'

'Adding textiles such as cushions and pillows or more comfortable bedding can improve the look and feel of the sofa bed,' Monika adds. 'And if your issue is with the sofa bed mechanisms, this can sometimes be improved by adding some oil to the structure to help prevent any unnecessary squeaking and sticking.'

What can I do to prolong the life of my sofa bed?

'All sofa beds need a bit of TLC every now and again,' says Caron Grant at Bridgman. 'We recommend regularly moving and plumping loose cushions to redistribute the filling and keep the cushion shape. Upholstery should also be regularly brushed with a soft brush to prevent hair compression on the fabric surface, especially in the most frequently used places – that's arms, seat cushions and seat backs.'

Buying a sofa bed can be a tricky endeavour, but with a little foresight, you can avoid these common pitfalls. Measure your space, test for comfort, consider the style, check the assembly process, and ensure there’s a good warranty. With these tips, you’ll be well on your way to finding a sofa bed that’s perfect for both sitting and sleeping—without the sitcom-worthy mishaps. Happy sofa bed hunting!