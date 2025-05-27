Move over Hendricks! Habitat’s launched 4 new made-to-order sofa styles – and this curved design is set to become an icon
My favourite curved sofa I spotted at the Habitat press show has finally dropped – along with 3 other new made-to-order sofa styles
This month, Habitat released four new sofa styles, which have been added to the brand’s made-to-order range, which first debuted last year. And the new made-to-order styles of 2025 include the Habitat Sacha sofa, which is the one to have on your radar.
In my opinion, the Sacha style is the best sofa of the latest launch. I was introduced to it earlier this year at the Habitat press preview of the spring/summer 2025 collection, and its curved sofa design, inspired by the work of iconic furniture designer Vladimir Kagan and his always super curvy midcentury modern sofas, instantly caught my eye.
I love that it’s not curved in an exaggerated way; rather, it’s done in a very soft way that doesn’t take up a lot of extra space. It’s similar to the John Lewis Lozenge 3-seater sofa, which also launched this year, and it really proves that curved sofas are where it’s at right now.
The curved sofa trend reflects the overall mood shift in interiors as the world embraces curved and more organic shapes. We're moving on from overly angular shapes, which were the go-to previously, much like the bestselling Habitat Hendricks sofa, which is also part of the made-to-order range.
But that’s not to say to get rid of your Hendricks sofa, which is still a super stylish mainstay of many living rooms and can create a wonderful contrast paired with other curved pieces of furniture.
‘Curved sofas bring a sense of softness and movement to interiors,’ says Martin Waller, founder of Andrew Martin.
‘Unlike linear designs, organic shapes create a more sociable and intimate atmosphere, naturally drawing people together. As modern interiors embrace a mix of comfort and sculptural form, curved sofas offer a stylish alternative to traditional silhouettes, breaking up rigid layouts and adding a touch of effortless elegance.’
New Habitat made-to-order sofas
But it’s not just the Sacha sofa that’s new. There are three other made-to-order sofa styles that just dropped you should be aware of.
The Sacha sofa is not only super chic - especially in shades like this sky blue velvet, which I've fallen in love with - but it's also super comfortable and it comes equipped with two matching scatter cushions, which is always appreciated.
Inspired by Scandinavian design and interiors, the Lars sofa is a modern and chunkier design compared to the others. It's also modular - and I'm a big fan of modular sofas - as the armrests are removable and the Lars cuddle chair can be used as an extra module.
If you prefer your sofa to be on the softer side and sink into it a little bit once sitting down, the Wynn is the one for you. The removable seat, back and side cushions are all partly filled with feathers to achieve that soft feel - and those chunky side cushions covering the otherwise slim armrests are so clever (and comfy, I'm sure)!
The feature that makes the Aston sofa stand out from the rest are the exposed legs which can be done in either ash wood (as seen here) or in black-stained timber, seen properly when looking from the side. The rest is a rather classic and slim sofa silhouette, characteristic of traditional pared-back Scandi style.
As the Habitat made-to-order range grows with the addition of these new seating styles, other expansions have also been introduced. Firstly, the upholstery range now includes 25 different fabrics to choose from, four of which are new this season. And the cult favourite Hendricks wasn’t forgotten either, as it now comes in a new size with a chaise.
With all this developments if you’re wondering what my thoughts on whether a made-to-order sofa is worth the investment, I’d say it still is.
I’ve spent the past three months checking the Habitat website to see whether the Sacha sofa has become available yet – so I’m so excited it’s finally here!
