When it comes to adding value to your home, you shouldn’t neglect garden landscaping. Far from being a nice-to-have but inessential addition, a well-landscaped, thought-through garden design can add a substantial amount of additional value to a house when you decide to sell it. However, it can be difficult to know where to begin with garden landscaping ideas, or you may have a limited budget. Fear not – you don’t have to spend enormous amounts redesigning you entire garden. Instead, focus on these three areas.

1. Patio paving

Garden paving, as it turns out, can do wonder for a house sale. Paving your garden with sandstone slabs will cost you on average £35-50 per square metre, so expect to pay hundreds, depending on the size of your patio, but the returns are spectacular. According to the National Association of Estate Agents, a well-executed patio will add up to £10,000 to the value of your home. The more unique and smart the patio, the closer you’ll get to that figure.

2. A garden shed

A shed, though not part of the hard landscaping, is an extremely attractive feature to house buyers. Of course, there are sheds and there are sheds, but the good news is that even a fairly small shed used for storage is an asset. Although a small shed will not add monetary value, it may well sway a buyer who’s choosing between two properties with gardens. If you want real value-adding potential, however, look to install a garden office shed – a larger structure with a window. It will cost you between £1,000-£3,000, but, according to My Tool Shed, it can add up to £12,465 to to your home value.

3. A tall fence

Buyers value garden privacy, and if your property already provides it with a substantial fence, they will be prepared to pay more. According to Harrow Fencing, ‘a well-maintained garden fence, installed by professionals, can increase the value of a property by about 20 per cent.’ Note the well-maintained bit; an old, crumbling fence covered in algae can have the opposite effect of putting off buyers. Expect to spend £,1000 or more on a brand new fence.

Altogether, these garden improvements can substantially add to the value of your home. As Ben Dyer, CEO of Powered Now, says, ‘from my experience, garden landscaping is the number one home improvement project’ that can add value. Invest into your garden landscaping, and you will be rewarded.