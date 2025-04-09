4 garden fence paint ideas that wll boost your home’s value – the colours experts swear by to make your garden look welcoming to buyers

A beautifully-maintained garden is one of the easiest ways to boost the value of your home, and experts have revealed the colours you should paint your garden fence to improve your home’s value.

Your garden fence ideas can have a huge impact on your home’s appeal. Of the garden features that will help sell your home quickly , giving your fence a fresh lick of paint is one of the easiest ways to boost its value - however, you must take colour into account as certain shades are more desirable than others.

‘The impact of curb appeal on a property’s value should not be underestimated – and your fence could be one of the first things potential buyers spot when viewing your home. First impressions are really important when it comes to selling a property, and the colour of your fence should be one of the first signals of a welcoming, well-maintained home, kick-starting the viewing on a promising note,’ explains Marianne Shillingford, Creative Director at Cuprinol .

So without further ado, these are the four paint shades you should paint your garden fence to boost your home’s value.

1. Sage green

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sage has been a trending shade of green for some time, and it’s no surprise that its fresh, earthy look is popular for garden fence colours, too.

‘In general, natural tones continue to be the most popular choice when it comes to painting fence panels, and for good reason. Sage Green is a firm favourite, known for creating a fresh, calming atmosphere that blends beautifully with lush planting and suits cottage-style homes down to the ground,’ explains Glen Peskett, DIY expert at Saxton Blades .

Sage green is a great choice for leafy or small gardens as it blends seamlessly with your surroundings, emphasising the pretty colours of your plants.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cuprinol Garden Shades Paint - Fresh Rosemary £19.99 at Amazon Sage green is a soft, fresh shade that is perfect for blending into your garden. Blurring the edges of your green space, it can even make your garden area look bigger.

2. Slate grey

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Grey is a fence colour that can also make your garden look bigger as it softens and blurs the edges of your garden, making it look bigger.

‘Slate grey is a modern and sophisticated choice for fence paint, it works particularly well with medium to large gardens, as at a glance it gives the illusion that the garden has no boundaries, helping it appear larger. Often, we associate white with making a space look bigger, but when it comes to larger gardens, it can do the opposite by creating an obvious perimeter to the garden,’ says Clara Dursent, interior expert and brand manager at Ronseal .

Cuprinol Cuprinol Urban Slate 2.5 Litre £19.99 at Amazon Slate grey looks modern and sophisticated making it a great choice for urban gardens.

3. Earthy browns

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Claire Lloyd Davies)

Earthy brown shades have been a massive paint trend this year, due to it’s warm, cosy effect. When applied to a garden fence, the colour can add extra warmth to your garden and blend in well with your layout.

‘Earthy browns bring warmth, depth, and a timeless quality to any garden. They’re practical, low-maintenance, and pair naturally with wood, brick, or stone features. This shade gives the impression of a well-looked-after, durable space,’ says Glen.

Ronseal Ronseal Fence Life Medium Oak 5l £13.12 at Amazon Earthy browns are one of the most timeless and popular garden fence paint shade. It's warm, welcoming and perfectly frames your garden.

4. Bold colour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lastly, if you were looking for something a little more dopamine-inducing, bold colour can also have a lasting impact on a potential buyer.

‘Not only do dandelion yellows, sky blues and rosy pinks bring an instant dopamine boost (a perfect way to bring the enduring dopamine décor trend to your outdoors), they also do a great job in welcoming wildlife to the garden too,’ Marianne explains.

‘Take Sweet Sundae or Dazzling Yellow , for example – two popular, smile-inducing colours that very much lean into the current trend of decorating for pleasure. These are great for homeowners and prospective buyers who want to create spaces for play, and to attract nature.’

Rust-Oleum Canary Yellow Gloss Universal All-Surface Paint £8 at Dunelm After 'True Joy' was announced as Dulux's colour of the year, we've seen youthful yellow hues pop up everywhere. This joyous colour is an easy way to put a smile on anyone's face.

Which fence colour is your favourite? Will you be going for a classic grey or something much bolder?